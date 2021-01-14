Bangkok: Claviger’s Analysis of Raniere Appeal Are Influenced By Hate; Not Legally Sound

Frank Report’s legal correspondent, K.R. Claviger, has written a series about Keith Raniere’s chances of a reversal of his conviction on appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Claviger’s perspective is that he believes Keith’s chances are small.

Claviger’s prior posts in this series:

A frequent commenter, who used to go by the name Bangkok and now insists on being called Pious Bangkok, thinks Claviger is failing to properly assess Raniere’s chances of winning on appeal.

Near the end of his most recent diatribe, Pious Bangkok echoes Raniere’s overarching argument — that hate sways the scales of justice in America.

Bangkok suggests my alleged hate for Raniere is influencing Claviger’s sense of justice.

Raniere claimed that hatred toward himself and his lifestyle, as it was portrayed in the media, inspired the prosecution to conduct a “hate trial.”

Hate made it a foregone conclusion that Raniere would be convicted before the trial began, according to Raniere.

By Pious Bangkok

I’m not against K.R. Claviger’s position on Frank Report (since I hate Keith and don’t give a fuck about his legal rights).

However, we need to have a conversation about Mr. Claviger’s apparent hypocrisy, which Frank has allowed to go unchecked.

I’d like to educate Mr. Claviger on WHY people here think he’s biased and WHY he’s failed to satisfactorily address their claims of bias (why he keeps SIDE-STEPPING people’s questions about his lack of objectivity).

Mr. Claviger is trying very hard to have his cake and eat it too.

But that’s impossible cuz once you eat that fuckin’ cake, you can’t have it anymore UNLESS you visit the bakery to buy another one.

Claviger is guilty of being EXTREMELY BIASED (and HYPOCRITICAL) because he won’t treat Keith’s legal position the same way he treats the legal rights of every other convicted felon he represents.

Mr. Claviger is trying to justify why Keith should never be set free EVEN THOUGH such arguments go against his entire CORE BELIEF SYSTEM about how indicted felons and convicted prisoners should be treated.

In other words, if an indicted (and violent) felon hired Claviger tomorrow then he’d have no problem trying to spring that fucker from pre-trial confinement — even IF he knew the guy was guilty of hurting women (even if the evidence was overwhelming).

But because Frank Report hates Keith, he [Claviger] is biting his tongue and pretending as though Keith’s legal rights are less than those of the people he represents.

Claviger is not LIVING according to his VALUES.

If your core values can CHANGE (depending on whether you hate somebody or not) then you have NO REAL VALUES in the first place.

End of Bangkok Comment

Frank Parlato reply

First off, Bangkok, congratulations on your friend’s upcoming wedding. Dreamland Jewelry can provide you with a pretty nice engagement ring for $33.62 and a handsome wedding ring for $15.99.

Why spend more?

