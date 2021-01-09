Scott Johnson: Using the Word ‘Pyramid’ to Describe Raniere’s Businesses Was Prejudicial

By Scott Johnson
It wasn’t so much hate the Department of Justice (DOJ) had, as Keith Raniere said, they just wanted joy since “he who has the most joy wins.”
In his post, Pyramids, Abortions, and Kinky Sex Life of Victim — Were Keith’s Legal Rights Violated? – Part IV. K.R. Claviger couldn’t be more wrong when he wrote, “the term ‘pyramid organization’ is not a pejorative term.”
Most people don’t use the word “organization” when referring to a pyramid and instead include words such as “business” or “scheme” or “scam” or simply the term “pyramid” by itself. Therefore, it is an extremely pejorative term. Claviger is so clueless it’s almost funny, but it’s too serious of a topic to be funny.
About the only thing that Nxivm appears not to be is an illegal pyramid scam, because the definition of that word is essentially Multilevel Marketing that has little-to-no retail sales to non-distributor customers, and Nxivm appeared to have lots of those.
DOS could be considered to be an illegal pyramid scam because there were no customers — only compliant downline slaves who recruited more compliant downline slaves.
Regarding the abortion records, unless Raniere himself had one or more abortions, that information isn’t his to complain about being disclosed. The abortions were the women’s sensitive information, and so Raniere, in Claviger’s vocabulary, had no standing in that matter.
Why does Claviger keep missing the obvious? It must be that she isn’t a very bright lawyer.
The judge should have allowed the inclusion of cross-examination of Nicole’s other sex-life behaviors, as Raniere was maintaining what he did to her was normal for her. It’s an obvious 6th Amendment right to confrontation violation.
Claviger is wrong about the person who voluntarily transcribed the video; wrong that it cannot be considered to be forced labor. Plus, the jury wouldn’t buy it.
3 Comments
This is a modified and distorted post of the comment that was submitted. In other words, VERY bad “journalism.” One example is the picture of the pyramid with billions of people being involved by the 12th level is extremely misleading as this size of illegal pyramids has never occurred and the very idea was slammed by the judge in the Ger-Ro-Mar case when the FTC tried using this “saturation” argument. Do some research on that lawsuit and then try to do a real story for a change. The problem with illegal pyramid scams isn’t saturation, it’s lack of retail sales to non-distributor customers.
Ok Scott.
LMAO
“How do you get the attention of the smartest man in the world?”
Smartest, dumbest, everything in between, its pretty easy. No dude is that complicated.
Mostly though a quick interaction with him should have been a red flag that he as most definitely not the smartest man in the world. Not got that impression from any of the videos I watched. Average intelligence is what came across.
As for rest of post, getting bored with all these weird, non-lawyers, trying to pretend they are experts on legal minutiae.