Guest View: Everyone at the Nxivm Intensive That the Missing Kristin Snyder Attended Should Be Interviewed

January 8, 2021

The following guest view by Anon2 is in response to The Curious Case of Kristin Snyder: An Outsider Delves Into the Rabbit Hole of a Woman’s Disappearance and it makes some interesting points and asks some serious questions about the mystery of Kristin Snyder, who disappeared in February 2003 after leaving a Nxivm intensive from which she reportedly was ejected.

By Anon2

Everyone at the Feb 2003 Nxivm intensive, as well as from the previous one Kristin Snyder attended, should be interviewed. They should have been interviewed 18 years ago, but now would be better late than never.

The whole “Seward story” — (i.e. that Kristin Snyder suddenly felt compelled to drive three hours on a dark winter night after leaving the intensive, and conveniently found a kayak available in the snow that she apparently knew (guessed?) ahead of time would be there, and was able to sink herself, etc.) — that she’d even alerted her wife to the idea, but it all worked perfectly and the suicide was accomplished, unimpeded. is such a stretch.

Why not jump off one of the balconies at the Westmark Hotel that are visible in the pics?

The Westmark Hotel in Anchorage where the final intensive for Kristin Snyder was held.

It is so self-serving (for whomever it was that wanted people to think she killed herself ) — that it doesn’t seem believable at all — except people did seem to believe it at the time, and did so without talking to people with contemporaneous evidence, observations, of Kristin etc.

You would think someone would WANT to come forward and offer their observations to Frank or police or someone, to clear this up, even if the police didn’t talk to witnesses and witnesses successfully avoided interrogation at the time.

But then this was a strange room of people / witnesses, who didn’t even try to help Kristin when she was obviously in bad shape.

Seems like the people at the intensive were there dissociated from her– helping her and, or helping the authorities solve the mystery. of what happened to her

BUT, once she was “gone” and the mystery was “solved” with kayak story, these “friends” attended her memorial. Very weird.
“What is everyone hiding?” is my reaction, 18 years later.

Kristin Snyder was known to kayak in call kinds of weather. 

In 2018, an Alaska journalist, Craig Medred, wrote an article about NXIVM and Snyder, where he reported he interviewed some of Kristin’s “friends”, but that they didn’t want to talk publicly–

He wrote– “Anchorage friends who asked not to be identified for this article said the NXIVM training broke Snyder and never put her together again. They are convinced she committed suicide and dismiss the idea she was murdered or faked her death to help hide from a drug gang, a NXIVM-spawned theory…… Friends believe she suffered a breakdown. NXIVM and Raniere might have played a role.”

Has anyone talked to Medred about his article and asked who was interviewed? Who were these “friends” who talked to him?

Kristin Snyder

And he said about Kristin’s note– that NXIVM later offered a different opinion as to the note.

“In truth of fact, that note was not found in the vehicle,” its court complaint against Ross charged. “According to the official police report, a different note was left behind in the vehicle, and said note made no mention of NXIVM or Executive Success Programs. A woman who worked as a lawyer for NXIVM on the Ross litigation (according to a FR report) was present at the intensive. Did she give this information to the police?

 

 


  • I agree. This very sad case is solvable. Lgat’s have a well-documented record for causing breakdowns. I can attest from first-person experience. A very close young friend of mine completely lost her mind after a series of intensives. It did not affect me in that manner. And I never would have predicted this outcome for the friend. One of the happiest, most positive people. A professional comedian. Let me say that again: you (like me) may have had a benign or even positive experience. That is not the case for every participant. It is the responsibility of the host of the lgat to take every possible precaution that the attendees are safe and have the professional support they need in the event of a breakdown. For this reason alone I blame Nxivm. If I knew what I know now back then – I would never, ever have exposed myself to such a dangerous, unregulated, unprofessional situation. And my friend… It is not a dissimilar tale of unnecessary pain. Again, it is the fault of ESP/Nxivm. Even if you do not blame them for Kristen breaking down, they were negligent in handling the aftermath. My prayers for closure and justice for this precious soul. And her family and her friends. What a loss. A preventable one. This case can be solved. It must be solved.

