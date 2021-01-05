From Brainwashing to Pedo-Cabal to Making Money Watching ‘Seduced’ and ‘The Vow’ – Nxivm Is a Way to Focus

Nxivm continues to be popular in the media – in a variety of contexts. For instance, here is a story in Psychology Today, entitled 3 Psychological Principles Nxivm Used to Brainwash Its Members.

The article is a little conclusory in its tone. For instance, it assumes people can be brainwashed and that Nxivm members were also brainwashed.

So what are the three “brainwashing” techniques?

1. Obedience [to Raniere] 2. Deindividuation [The loss of self-awareness in groups] 3. Depletion. [If you deplete people of their self-control, they become more vulnerable to brainwashing.] Bottom Line [From the article] “We all want to believe we’d never be lured into a cult like Nxivm. But as Raniere’s right-hand man Mark Vicente said in The Vow, ‘no one joins a cult.’ Raniere may not have had a genius-level IQ or been a Rhodes Scholar like he claimed, but he certainly had a good grasp of how to use basic psychology against people in order to get them to comply. And despite what we tell ourselves, we are all vulnerable to manipulation via these basic psychological principles.”

As far as I know, Raniere never claimed to be a Rhodes Scholar.

As for brainwashing, there are some who argue there is no empirical or scientific evidence that proves anyone can successfully alter or control people’s minds by using psychological techniques, and the notion that people in certain groups lose their agency and can no longer think for themselves is a conspiracy theory.

From Brainwashing to Comedy:

Here is another Nxivm story – about comedy, no less: We are all in “NXIVM” — It was improv comedy for me, but it’s been Western culture for awhile.

From the article: “The positive part of improv is probably equivalent in value to what people learn in the NXIVM ‘five-day.’ You learn to turn whatever dumb thing comes out of you and your partners’ mouths into a real and funny scene by not negating it, going with the flow, heightening and constantly adding information while remaining as real and present as you can. It’s learning to play all over again, truly listen and contribute, and it has tons of corollaries that can improve real life.”

From Comedy to Nxivm Pedo-Cabal

Here is another on Nxivm: Pedophilia & Empire: Chapter 42 The NXIVM Scandal: The Sex Cult, Megalomania and Pedophilia Protected by the Pedo-Cabal.

A five volume book series by Joachim Hagopian, “unearths the global child sexual trafficking, that is the satanic abuse network across the planet. Each major scandal represents merely a tip of the iceberg, the uncovered truth prior to the state’s standard criminal cover-up, leaving the full extent of organized child abuse never seen in the full light of day.”

And Nxivm is a part of that Satanic network, according to the author.

Chapter 42 is titled: The NXIVM Scandal: The Sex Cult, Megalomania and Pedophilia Protected by the Pedo-Cabal,

With its founder sentenced to 120 years and several of its leaders convicted, the Pedo-Cabal did not protect Nxivm very well.

The author does an interesting job of summing up Nxivm with a slant towards the theme that Nxivm is part of a bigger, pedophile cabal.

In telling the story, the author mentions me as a believer in the satanic pedophile Nxivm cabal theory.

He writes, “Essentially, onetime cult insider-whistleblower Frank Parlato believes that the Clintons, Chuck Schumer, Kristen Gillibrand and other Democrats as supporters and protectors of NXIVM are involved in human trafficking, sex slavery and Satanism.”

I do not think I ever said I believe that, and I certainly have no evidence to support it. I know of no Democrats who are involved in Nxivm human trafficking. I have no evidence that Clinton, Schumer, Gillibrand etc. did anything to protect Nxivm. Clinton took money from them. Gillibrand’s father worked as a consultant for Nxivm. I do not know of any Schumer connection.

The author concludes his Nxivm chapter with “The mainstream media has superficially covered the NXIVM scandal focusing exclusively on the bizarre sex cult leader and his brainwashed flock, avoiding the bigger picture reality that the same powerful evil forces behind Epstein and Pizzagate are also behind NXIVM as yet another child sex slavery trafficking operation.”

But is there a bigger picture reality? I have not seen any evidence. This assertion is seemingly made without hard evidence.

Naomi Gibson Interview for Podcast

Former Nxivm member, Naomi Gibson was interviewed for Trust Me podcast She speaks of being involved in not one, but two cults. She was born into the first one. Her second was Nxivm. Gibson was involved in the production of the Starz TV docuseries “Seduced.” From Seduced’s website: “Naomi Gibson is a writer, actor, producer and activist… She is a second generation survivor of the cult, The Children of God. For Naomi this journey has a been lifelong – having been born into a cult and finding herself immersed in another one as an adult. Through her experience in choosing to share her story and expose NXIVM, she has discovered the importance and grace of finding her voice. Her journey has been toward stepping forward to expose these types of nefarious organizations, and the abuse and trauma inflicted by these groups.” Naomi said of herself, “As an adult I would find myself involved in another cult, NXIVM. I honestly think that my experience growing up in a cult lead me to NXIVM, but it also gave me the awareness to question the groups teachings and in short ultimately saved me from going deeper in it.”

Gibson took Jness classes in Los Angeles and was a member of Nxivm for about 10 years. She got out about the time the Frank Report started reporting on DOS. Naomi said in Seduced: “When I started reading the Frank Report and seeing things for what they truly were, it just made me feel ill.” Her voice in Seduced was memorable and her podcast interview is well worth listening to for people interested in the Nxivm story.

