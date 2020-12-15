Even Then! 2008 A Capella Supporter Blasts Clare Bronfman’s Arguments in Forum, Calls Raniere’s Self Importance ‘Silly’

The following is an entertainment gem, a contemporary response from an a capella enthusiast to Clare Bronfman’s 2008 Defense of Keith Raniere.

As Leo Helmar reported, there was a 2008 forum thread [available on Internet Archive] about an a capella event funded by Clare Bronfman that some commenters said was meant to serve as a recruitment tool for Nxivm. The forum thread has 204 comments, debating and it features comments by Lauren Salzman, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack and Keith Raniere.

Someone with the moniker of mwhitehouse posted a reply to Clare’s comment, taking issue with much of what Bronfman had previously posted on the thread. One of the main issue Whitehouse challenged was Raniere’s list of accomplishments on his website bio.

For readers’ convenience, Raniere’s accomplishments included in 2008:

He spoke in full sentences by the age of one, was reading by the age of two

At the age of eleven, he was an Eastern Coast Judo Champion.

At age 12, he taught himself high school mathematics in less than a day and taught himself three years of college mathematics by age 13.

He plays many musical instruments and taught himself to play piano at a concert level by age 12

He was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Highest IQ” in 1989.

He has been noted as one of top three problem-solvers in the world

He was a millionaire by the age of 30 and worth $50 million by the age of 32

The following is M. Whitehouse’s comment with [my clarifications in bold and brackets.]

By M. Whitehouse

Wed Apr 09, 2008 3:49 pm

…. I’m just powerfully curious about how this “NXIVM is just some unrelated self-help organization” and “Keith Raniere is just some rich musician who likes a cappella” is flying, by-and-large, under the radar [in the a-capella community.]