Allison Mack Reportedly Files for Divorce From Nicki Clyne

According to TMZ, Allison Mack filed docs in Orange County Friday to divorce her wife, Nicki Clyne. The outlet did not provide links to the documents. Frank Report is seeking to obtain them. The couple were married February 24, 2017 in California and have been separated since Mack’s arrest in April 2018 in Brooklyn on sex trafficking charges related to Mack’s role in the Nxivm subgroup DOS. In April 2019, Mack took a plea deal admitting to two felony charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She faces up to 40 years for both felonies if she were to be sentenced to the maximum and were to serve them concurrently. The sentencing guidelines for her conviction are in the 3-5 year range, but Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has already gone beyond sentencing guidelines with Nxivm defendant Clare Bronfman handing her 81 months when the guidelines called for 27 months. He sentenced Raniere to 120 years in prison condemning his crimes as “egregious” and citing that he showed “no remorse” as a factor in the lengthy sentence. Mack is awaiting sentencing, and has been subject to house arrest at her parent’s home in Los Alamitos California, since she was released on bail in April, 2018 after spending two nights in jail. Clyne and Mack have not been in contact since Mack’s arrest, according to Clyne. The conditions of Mack’s $5 million bail prohibited her having contact with anyone connected to Nxivm. Clyne is a member and still supports Nxivm founder Keith Raniere.

According to Raniere’s statement at sentencing, Mack has been cooperating with the federal prosecutors against him.

With Mack facing sentencing soon, it is a logical move for her to sever her connection with known Nxivm supporter, Clyne. The judge was especially harsh with Bronfman because he noted she continues to support Raniere.

Mack will be looking to repudiate Raniere, much as she did at her plea hearing where she pleaded guilty to racketeering charges.

Conversely, Clyne has been a vocal supporter of Raniere. She filed an affidavit in support of a Rule 33 Motion seeking a new trial for Raniere, has worked on various challenges to bring public attention to injustices she believes occurred during the case against him, and has worked as a prisoner’s advocate at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where Raniere is in custody. During the summer, Clyne and others did peaceful protest dances in front of MDC.

The conflict between the couple was obvious and palpable. Mack had to make this move toward divorce to show the judge, prior to sentencing that she has divorced herself from everything and anything Nxivm – including her wife Clyne.

Clyne and Mack were living together when Mack was arrested in Brooklyn. Before that they were living together in Mexico with Raniere when he was arrested on March 26, 2018 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Both women witnessed the arrest of Raniere.

Raniere was convicted in June 2019 on seven counts that included racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking.

At her plea hearing Mack repudiated Raniere in no uncertain terms, saying in part, “I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people, and that my adherence to his system of beliefs would help empower others and help them. I was wrong. And I now realize that I and others engaged in criminal conduct. My misguided beliefs and dedication of what I believed were the principles underlying NXIVM, Keith Raniere’s teachings, resulted in my agreeing to support the criminal enterprise that is alleged in the indictment…. They are good people who I have hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings. I apologize to them from the bottom of my heart, and I am truly very sorry for what I have done.”

Expect much more of the same from Mack when she speaks at her sentencing.

Meantime, Clyne continues to support Raniere. “I will always know that I am a better person for having known him, and that even when it feels the whole world is against you, it is still possible to live a life of honor, compassion and character,” she wrote in a letter of support.

We will have much more to report on this matter in the coming days.

