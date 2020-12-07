Hutchinson Rebuts Tampering Argument on Camila Child Porn Pics

Eduardo Asunsolo offered a summary of why he believes Keith Raniere deserves a new trial. See Asunsolo: Justice Demands a New Trial for Raniere!.

Heidi Hutchinson, who knew Keith Raniere, and whose sister died, she thinks, because of Raniere’s influence, has a response to Asunsolo.

By Heidi Hutchinson

[with some editor’s notes]

The misogyny is so thick and finely woven through Mr. Asunsolo’s arguments it’s offensive to read.

It’s the same assault Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman made on the slaves and used to deliberately “break” them, under the guise of “empowering” and enlightening them. The same “formula” they put forth in their “Rational Inquiry” curriculum built on hateful stereotypes of women and our wily ways that force decent men to cave to our evil will.

Keith Raniere and Nancy SalzmanIt’s the same old song Keith sung for decades — and it was already a dated one back in the ‘80’s — so far out of tune with modern American culture and humanity it hurts to hear it.

Talk about a “proverbial tantrum” to get one’s way, as Eduardo is throwing one and having the (other) dancing slaves throw their clits and pricks up in our faces in the name of justice reform from the sexist, racist paradigm that robbed master Keith of his rights.

But to address a couple of Mr. Asunsolo’s discernible points:

– Asunsolo wrongly claims that the “date stamp” on Camila’s photo file is what investigators relied on to determine she was underage.

In fact, the telltale ‘date stamp’ that gave away her age at the time the photos were taken was Camila’s appendicitis scar. The scar did not appear in the nude photos taken when — as she stated at Keith’s sentencing — Camila was 15 and was first raped by Keith after being trafficked and groomed from the time she was 13. Camila had her appendicitis operation when she was 16. So a picture without the scar would indicate it was taken before she was 16.

[Editor’s note: Raniere’s supporters said that there are adult nude pictures of Camila posed in the same way as the alleged underage pictures which do not reveal her scar. They said the scar is faint and not always visible in photos based on the lighting. They maintain that the alleged child porn nude photos were taken after Camila was over 18.]

– The evidence, the graphic pics of Camila from 2005, were presented to the jury at Keith’s trial with testimony from the FBI as to the fact that while the evidence was in their custody the file was apparently accessed on September 18, 2018.

The DEFENSE, Marc Agnifilo, did not raise objections to that evidence in plain view of the facts, did not question the FBI witness on what may have been altered — if anything was, including the alleged “date stamp” — please don’t pretend that there is any issue of any alteration when it’s clear the only date in question was the date the file was accessed or breached, not altered. That was never alleged.

The question is why didn’t Agnifilo object? Even raise the possibility that the evidence may have been tampered with at the time the file was allegedly accessed on September 18, 2018 before being logged as FBI evidence?

Perhaps Agnifilo did not do so because he already knew the answer: that the evidence presented wasn’t altered. That the “computer trespass” of the Camila underage photos was limited to viewing or, perhaps, downloading the file?

Perhaps Mr. Agnifilo knows that the answers would further solidify the validity of the evidence. Or might expose their clients or their client’s contractors or other defense counsel to further criminal charges such as public corruption?

[Editor’s note: Agnifilo said, during the sentencing, that he did not dispute at trial that the photos were taken when Camila was 15. For Asunsolos’ detailed argument about tampering see Forensic Expert Steven Abrams: [Cami’s Child Porn] ‘Photo Evidence Is Unreliable and Should Have Been Excluded’ at Raniere’s Trial.]

One wonders if there weren’t a NXIVM consultant — a la’ Kristin Keeffe such as Ben Myers or Steve Ose — again interning at the Albany DA’s office, to assist the defense in September 2018 —just as NXIVM consultants did in 2011 in the computer trespass case Clare Bronfman brought against NXIVM whistleblowers alleging computer trespass? … Why wasn’t the chain of custody on the Camila evidence before it was FBI logged tracked – in front of the jury at Keith’s trial through defense questioning?

[Editor’s note: Keith claims he did not have access or control of the hard drive. Agnifilo said Keith never shared the photos.]

We can speculate all day on why those questions weren’t asked at Keith’s trial with an FBI witness on the stand ready to respond under oath but what annoys me most at present is Asunsolo’s alteration and deliberate obscuring of the truth, in his false assertion that this “date stamp” was what determined Camila’s age at the time the lewd pics were taken. It was not and NXIVM’s own forensic expert reinforced that fact in his interview with Frank.

[Editor’s note: The forensic experts did admit in an interview with me that they could not 100 percent determine who made the alterations, and that it could have been done conceivably prior to the FBI seizing the devices. However they believed it was altered after the FBI had possession. They also agreed that the evidence of the photos should not have been used at the trial and that the defense should have moved to exclude it.]

Still, I feel a little sorry for Mr. Asunsolo because it’s clear he and the other slaves are being used on all sides. What’s unclear is whether or not he believes the lies he’s propagating or knows what a fool he’s making of himself.

[Editor’s note: After repeated interviews with Eduardo, I think he firmly believes in the truth of his assertions. He has said that he is willing to listen to evidence that would show he is wrong. But right now, he says, he has not seen such evidence. His main concern is that Keith may be injured or killed if he is assigned to a dangerous prison and believes that if he can establish that the child porn charges were wrong and that Raniere is not a pedophile, his life will be safer in prison. ]

