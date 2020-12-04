Will Scott Johnson Be Banned?

Another commenter wrote of him, “Scott says the most disgusting things, and when you allow it, I wonder WHY you do. You like Scott to stir the pot, and you never correct his statements…. If you’re going to let Scott provoke and say ugly things, allow the ugly response. If you want civility, put your uncivil dog on a leash.”
I think that is fair comment. I can’t put him on a leash. I can only put him up for adoption at the SPCA.
Frank Report will have controversial and important topics to report on in the coming weeks. It will spark debate and I want it to be civil.
If, dear readers, you do not see the “LOL” anymore, you will know the reason.
I can assure you the next time Scott gratuitously insults another commenter, I will stop sifting through Scott’s comments. He will be the first and hopefully the last person banned on this platform.
And Scott, If we do meet again, why, we shall smile; If not, why then, this parting was well made.
I’m sorry it has come to this. As much as I can’t stand him, I don’t seek to abolish him. If he can’t control himself within the reasonable boundaries you’ve set, it’s entirely your choice, and understandable.
I do see blogs as a salon, a parlor, a living room. Each space is different with its own culture, but it’s not inviting if some rules apply to some and not others.
I’m likely one of those on the list for censorship, and since your change of policy, I’ve been fine with it. In the end it’s your blog, your rules, and I want to play fair.
Thank you for examining the problem and adjusting. In regards to my own posts, I’m also trying to adjust and will take advice with the intent in which you’ve described.
BTW, I like the Julius Caesar reference at the end. It’s my favorite farewell line. : )
Interesting points all, but I think the “prolix” example was a just a bit of good-natured ribbing. That one made me laugh, rather than wonder what side of bed Scott had gotten up on.
But should Scott’s behavior be the subject of a whole article? Isn’t that something more properly handled off-line between you and the offender?
Possibly it could have. But I have been asking for months now. Explaining clearly that I want the bullying of commenters to stop. Almost everyone has joined in this spirit, except one person. This is my last request to please stop insulting other commenters.
I scroll past and ignore every comment he makes.
He’s just a troll.
RE LOL’s Playful Published Quips:
Frank most certainly did not…
…. Cherry-pick the most benign-polite-insults that Scott (LOL) made. …
…..Frank did not cull the most dandy gibes from thousands of rancid barbs.
No, most certainly not…… 😉
It is a hard balance to get right. Everywhere I post I prefer free speech even when people are being pretty awful to me but each website can set its own rules and decide.
I don’t know why some people (and I am afraid it is often men for some reason) choose to be so unpleasant on line – it is totally pointless; they could easily just stick to the facts not turn on other people. It never does them any good.
Finally!!! Yay Frank!!!! Frank to the rescue again.
I have to agree, although hesitantly – Scott sometimes makes good observations, but 99% of the time he relishes insulting victims, writers, Frank, and everyone and anyone else.
Kind of like Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. But, the only person that gets Scott’s jokes is Scott.
Parting is such sweet sorrow, as the Bard said. But, not in this case.
Good luck Scott. Hasta la Vista baby.
I have been here for only a short time. The comments by LOL are so horribly annoying I stopped reading the comments and have no interest in participating because of them (this one post being the exception).
LOL
Over these years, I have become desensitized to Scott’s comments but in the beginning, they annoyed me. I do think that he can have some valid points and be witty. I wish he would focus his energy on writing that way.
When LOL was under Scott Johnson, he had some substantive comments regarding the parallels of Amway and NXIVM — both being MLM schemes. But then, if I recall, his wife was unhappy with his constant commenting and he then became LOL, and from that point he became very nasty and insulting to most others. It’s ironic that Scott used to berate people for not using their real name; now he himself is simply Anonymous. It is sad that 58% of your deleted comments are penned by Scott.
You are thinking about NiceGuy 666, Scott’s wife had absolutely NOTHING to do with him no longer posting here. LOL
Good call. Not all podcasters are really arrogant self-involved twits. But if you are a really self-involved arrogant twit, you probably have a podcast.