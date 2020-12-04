Will Scott Johnson Be Banned?

Another commenter wrote of him, “Scott says the most disgusting things, and when you allow it, I wonder WHY you do. You like Scott to stir the pot, and you never correct his statements…. If you’re going to let Scott provoke and say ugly things, allow the ugly response. If you want civility, put your uncivil dog on a leash.”

I think that is fair comment. I can’t put him on a leash. I can only put him up for adoption at the SPCA.

Frank Report will have controversial and important topics to report on in the coming weeks. It will spark debate and I want it to be civil.

If, dear readers, you do not see the “LOL” anymore, you will know the reason.

I can assure you the next time Scott gratuitously insults another commenter, I will stop sifting through Scott’s comments. He will be the first and hopefully the last person banned on this platform.

And Scott, If we do meet again, why, we shall smile; If not, why then, this parting was well made.

