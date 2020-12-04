Outbreak of Coronavirus at MDC May Delay Raniere Prison Assignment & Survival Advice for Raniere as a Chomo in Prison

BROOKLYN, NY: Fifty-five new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed between Tuesday and Thursday at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. The total known number of those infected is 80, according to numbers compiled by the Bureau of Prison.

A total of 49 staffers have also tested positive. Jail staff are required to get their own tests while inmates are tested by the jail.

The low numbers of coronavirus cases at MDC prior to this past week were more likely caused by lack of testing.

Presently housed at MDC are Keith Alan Raniere, Clare Webb Bronfman and Ghislaine Maxwell, along with some 1000 plus other residents, most of whom are pretrial detainees who were unable to obtain bail. Maxwell is a pretrial detainee. Raniere and Bronfman have been sentenced and are awaiting permanent prison placement.

It has not been confirmed if any of these high profile prisoners have Covid -19.

The outbreak might cause a delay in placing Raniere and Bronfman in a permanent prison.

The facility is reportedly on lockdown which means prisoners are confined to their cells all day and night and maximum segregation is imposed. Food is served in cells during lockdowns instead of at the chow hall.

On lockdown, the commissary is closed. Showers reduced to once or twice a week. Phone calls are limited or suspended. Visits are suspended. Life for prisoners is the tedium of their small cells, with their bed, a toilet and sink and sometimes a desk.

With everyone on lockdown, the black market is virtually closed.

Advice on Surviving as a Chomo for Raniere From a Former Prisoner

Although he denies he ever committed any sex offenses, Keith Alan Raniere was convicted and will be considered a Chomo, or child molester in prison. If he is assigned to a maximum security prison, Raniere has told followers that his life will be forfeited.

Here is what Prison Resource’s Christopher Zoukis says about it. His view contradicts Raniere’s to a degree. Zoukis suggests that Raniere might be able to survive if he is smart and tough. He also suggest that Raniere should be assigned to a Sex Offender Management Program facility, where he will be comparatively safer.

By Christopher Zoukis

Author of the Federal Prison Handbook, Directory of Federal Prisons, Prison Education Guide, and College for Convicts: The Case for Higher Education in American Prisons.

For those convicted of sex-related offenses such as child pornography offenses, and for informants, the road can be much harder. At the lower security levels they will simply be ostracized, unless they are incarcerated at a Sex Offender Management Program facility. At the higher security levels, their safety might be in jeopardy. For those likely to be targeted who arrive at a prison where they are not welcome, they will be informed in not-very-kind terms by fellow prisoners. This will most likely occur before violence is introduced. If a targeted prisoner fails to heed the warning, they might very well be beaten or stomped. In these instances, they will be removed from general population and placed in the hole for protective custody.

Sexual assault in prison is a hot-button issue. Vulnerable populations such as LGBT prisoners, sex offenders and younger prisoners tend to face an increased risk of being assaulted. While such prisoners will have to contend with verbal sexual jabs and solicitations, forcible rape is actually an unusual occurrence. It does happen each year across prison systems such as the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but despite what you might see on TV it is not a regular occurrence. Severe consequences imposed by the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) have had an impact on prison rape statistics.

If a prisoner engages in sexually promiscuous activities, they commonly become a target for unwanted sexual attention. The key to avoiding violence and sexual assault in prison is for prisoners to mind their own business, engage in respectable conduct, and mesh well within the prison culture and groups. These things help, but won’t guarantee safety.

When assaulted, it is important for the prisoner to throw everything that they have into protecting themselves to dissuade others from following suit. This means if you’re being assaulted, you fight hard. Hurting an offender as swiftly and brutally as possible is the right answer in this situation. Enacting swift self-defense protects you from the assailant and gives others considering you as a target a reason to think twice. The truth is that injuries sustained from fights only hurt so much, but the constant fear of being hurt is much more crippling. By harnessing this fear, even smaller prisoners who are not usually intimidating can become forces to be reckoned with, even if they never again have to throw another punch.

Some information and tips to remember on this topic: