Roger Stone: Biden to Pardon Keith Raniere!

Political consultant Roger Stone posted on his Parler social media account on Friday the 13th of November: “Breaking – Joe Biden has promised Democrat operatives a pardon for Nexium [sic] Sex cult Guru Keith Ranieri [sic].

In addition to posting on Parler, Stone was heard discussing the proposed pardon with a well known Republican, his famous wife, and a Democrat operative tied to the Biden transition team.

Through them, Frank Report learned the name of one of the Democratic operatives Stone was apparently referring to and contacted him. The operative denied Biden has plans to pardon Raniere, but admitted this is what he would say even if Biden planned to pardon Raniere.

Several other Democrats close to Biden deny the story and claim it is preposterous.

“This is Roger being Roger. He knows it isn’t true. He is just causing mayhem,” said one Democrat source, close to Obama-Biden, who was already familiar with Stone’s claims.

It might indeed be disinformation. CNN has accused Stone of conducting a massive disinformation campaign in connection with the 2020 election. Stop the Steal’s massive disinformation campaign connected to Roger Stone.

Stone was a consultant for NXIVM in 2007 and brought several consultants into the group, including Steve Pigeon and Frank Parlato, the man widely credited with bringing the cult down.

Stone is well known for having told Raniere: “If you guys don’t want to come out looking like a cult, then start by not acting like one.”

Stone said he quit as Nxivm’s consultant after Raniere and his top lieutenant, Nancy Salzman, repeatedly asked him to donate money to elected officials in return for their quid pro quo commitment to indict Nxivm enemies Joe O’Hara, Toni Natalie and Rick Ross.

After he left, Stone helped in the campaign waged by Parlato to take down the cult.

While there’s no verifiable link between Biden and the American players in NXIVM, the same is NOT true regarding the Mexican wing of the organization. Biden has a long, established relationship with former Mexican President Carlos Salinas and his family. The same is true for the Clintons and many other Democrat power brokers.

The Clintons also have a strong link to the Bronfman family. Sara Bronfman donated significant money to Hillary Clinton, illegally laundering it through Nxivm members.

A source close to the prosecution told Frank Report that the reason Emiliano Salinas was not charged is that Democratic operatives lobbied “Main Justice” [Washington DC headquarters for the Department of Justice] to leave him out of the Nxivm indictments in 2018 despite ample evidence of his criminal role in the racketeering enterprise.

Carlos Salinas reportedly committed big money to Democrats in exchange for this effort.

Another source, a member of the US House of Representatives who was briefed on the matter, told Frank Report that there was a conflict between the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn and DC headquarters over indicting Emiliano Salinas, with Democrats in DC prevailing, thus sparing Carlos’ son.

None of this suggests Biden is planning on pardoning Raniere. Carlos Salinas was not out to save Raniere, but to save his son, who has since broken with Raniere.

This year, after his conviction, sources close to Raniere told Frank Report that Raniere was pinning his hopes on a Biden victory because he thought Sara Bronfman might be able to purchase a pardon from Democrats for him. He wanted to postpone sentencing until after the election, but was unable to do so.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years on October 27, 2020, just days before the election and ironically by a federal judge [Nicholas Garaufis] who was appointed by Democrat Bill Clinton.

If Biden were to pardon the Vanguard, it seems unlikely it would be done in the early days of his administration.

The public would be outraged. The mainstream media, even though they may strongly favor Biden, would not be able to hide this story or fail to report it. With the popularity of Nxivm documentaries, the Vow and Seduced, millions have come to know Nxivm. To pardon its notorious leader after he was sentenced to 120 years, with some 13 female victims telling horror stories of his sexual abuse at his sentencing, would cause a #metoo furor and smell like blatant corruption.

Speaking of pardons, however, Roger himself is in line for one from Trump, who already commuted his sentence so he would not have to serve prison time. A full pardon would wipe out Stone’s felony conviction for lying to Congress, a desirable result for Stone and one that is easy enough for Trump to confer.

One of the few appointments to US Attorney Trump made during his four years in office was Richard Donoghue in Brooklyn. Donoghue was US Attorney when Raniere was prosecuted and convicted. The Democrat-controlled Northern District of New York [Albany] failed to investigate Raniere despite his being headquartered in Albany and the fact that almost all of his charged crimes were committed in the Albany area, not in Brooklyn.

It took a Republican-appointed US Attorney to prosecute Raniere. and it’s been speculated that if Hilary Clinton had won in 2016, Raniere would be a free man today.

Still that is no guarantee that the Biden will pardon Raniere. In fact common sense says he won’t, at least not in the foreseeable future.

