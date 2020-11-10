Guest View: Nancy Salzman Will Continue to Be a Lying Sneak and Harm Others, Like Keith Raniere, as Long as She Can Get Away With it

By Shivani
Much has been said, reported and found about Nancy Salzman’s corrupt behavior for a long time, regardless of who has overlooked or ignored it.
Nancy Salzman has a ton of her own dirt to hide and might succeed, to some degree.
A half of a million dollars in cash was found stashed, hidden in the house where she lived. She had a houseful of computers full of Nxivm info and records of Nxivm business, all taken as potential sources of incriminating evidence.
She has been testified against tangentially at Raniere’s trial, after making her guilty plea to avoid trial herself.
But research shows that Nancy Salzman was a phony “therapist” and had been a conscienceless pimp mama for Keith Raniere, who pandered to his perversions and who KNEW exactly what she was really doing, all along. She held his lies close to her chest and used him to build her own false glory. That is my observation, anyhow.
In other words, I propose that Nancy Salzman was not much fooled by Raniere at all and that she saw him as a handy commodity to hide herself behind and beneath. It could be true that the only difference between the two of them was that Raniere was being run by his sexual madness, and Nancy was not.
Nancy Salzman was the first to hop onto the plea bargain train as well. Yet I question how many of the prosecution members encountering Salzman have thoroughly studied and understood Salzman’s entire role within Nxivm for a couple of decades. She has quite a mouth on her to conceal what is true and to sell what is false.
After her arrest, this creepy individual continued to seek work as a therapist, minus Nxivm. Talk about denial and nerve. Nancy Salzman evidently still sees herself as someone who is qualified to sell counsel and guidance to other human beings. Incredible! She is sickening and wants to sell more of her horseshit.
If anyone has earned some protracted “alone time” locked away with other criminals, it is Nancy Salzman, whose profits were her interest, guarding Raniere like a Rottweiler for two decades and waltzing around with her disgusting grin and counterproductive personal advice, strutting like a grotesque queen, yet fully aware that this was all a scam.
Nancy Salzman seems to have bleated out a guilty plea without any examination of her (perhaps utterly absent) conscience, nor accountability for her numerous deceptive, frequently illegal actions. Her plea was made in order to minimize her own material consequences. She didn’t plead guilty due to any remorse on her part. There might be condemnatory remarks, like farts, emerging out of her mouth now about Raniere, but she backed him for her own benefit. Her condemnation, I think, is self-serving and entirely superficial.
In fact, it’s very probable that Nancy Salzman will continue to be a lying sneak and to harm others, the same as Keith Raniere, so long as she can get away with it.
Kara Swisher
@karaswisher
·
23h
Just watching the Starz NXIVM doc, which is the good one, and the tactics of the cult & reactions of its members to factual evidence of Keith Raniere’s malfeasance are startling similar to what is happening to the GOP right now. Remember: Raniere eventually lost and got 120 years
Shivani-
I enjoyed the well written read. Keep them coming.
Thank you.
Where’s your limerick, Junior?
After watching ‘The Vow’ on HBO & ‘Seduced’ on Starz, it was not difficult for me to see the appeal that Salzman had. A strong, successful, well-spoken woman is a powerful draw for women who feel powerless and are seeking to aspire to that level of achievement. She was the perfect side-kick for Raniere. She was the perfect bait, along with her daughter, Lauren. They effectively disarmed the women who were involved in NXIVM with their charm & intellect.
She was clearly in it for the $$, but I believe became morally corrupted to the same extent as Raniere – mirroring the narcissist. A person who goes all in for this type of abuse and drags their daughter in and watches complicity as she is abused as well – I think we can place Ms. Nancy in the sociopath category quite securely. She is a dangerous person that should never see the outside of a prison cell for the remainder of her life.
Salzman drug both her daughters in. LOL
—Salzman drug[sic] both her daughters in.
I believe Scott meant seduced.
Someone special certainly likes the taboo stuff.
agree. I feel she is also a psychopath. Actually smarter than Keith. Keith was addicted to sex. That was his downfall. She is much more sophisticated and hence why she was smart and evil. Getting the lesser sentence. She did not even save her own daughter. she could have easily made a plea deal with lauren. she let her fall.
Nancy may not have been ruled by Keith’s sexual madness, as Shivani supposes, but as the vice president of a sex club she had opportunities aplenty, with men and women.
It’s been said that she and Keith weren’t “lovers” and she was single…but with her EMs and NLP she certainly could discover and/or manipulate potential sex partners, or even mentor them into her bed.
So how did Nancy scratch that itch? She was a Nan, not a Nun.
I’ve read that Salzman and Raniere were f*cking each other. LOL
Methinks The Prefect was bi if not fully gay. Too many slim young women around to mentor and be cured of sexual repression.
I read recently on Reddit message board her cancer was back and it doesn’t look good for her. Was wondering if anyone else had heard this?
Nancy Salzman, 66, is waiting to be sentenced for racketeering. She faces 33 to 41 months in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
Salzman was released on $5 million bail until her sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled. She is fitted with an ankle bracelet monitor and reportedly lives with her other daughter, Michelle,
https://frankreport.com/2020/02/19/nancy-salzman-now-living-with-daughter-michelle-in-modest-townhouse/
in Waterford, New York while she awaits sentencing.
Not much this meathead can do to terrorize the world anymore being on townhouse arrest and facing up to 3 years and 5 months in prison. Maybe if she’s lucky, she will get the minimum 2 years and 9 months. Don’t bank on her judge going lenient though any time soon considering the hellacious prison terms he meted out to her 2 partners in crime.
Then after prison, she will likely be on probation and dealing with the mammoth civil lawsuit she is a defendant in. With the way she carelessly stashed away cash, there are no doubt plaintiff’s eyes will be all over her as well as her probation officer’s administrations.
But this is all after she gets sprung from the federal pen where the best she can hope for is being a house mother type in a club fed setting where she holds the TV remote refereeing which shows to watch, breaking up inmate squabbles, and pretending to care as she counsels countless women who are depressed with their lives.
No, I don’t see Salzman inflicting any damage on anyone except the few people she might be interacting with and anyone involved with her now is doing it with eyes wide open.
This is the big difference – she is exposed now – no Nxivm to cushion her, just the hard floor. Who will catch her now when she falls?
“But research shows that Nancy Salzman ….had been a conscienceless pimp mama for Keith Raniere, who pandered to his perversions and who KNEW exactly what she was really doing, all along. She held his lies close to her chest and used him to build her own false glory”
Well said. Also, try to do more research on her via Nx contacts like Dawn Morrison who can be easily found or people that have turned like Susan Dones.
Agree. Rather than have people repeat rumors they heard about Nancy, let’s get more from people like Susan Dones, Kristin Keefe, and others who often interacted with her. Anyone who thinks Nancy was running the show or even had much say in how the show went down, is joining the mob mentality and blindly piling on.
Well written as usual, Shivani. This is a great take and it should be explored more. What is it about N.Salzmen’s skillset that she’s considered so good at being a ‘therapist’, something she can do so well that her moral and actual nature can be put to sleep while her skillset kicks in and does good work. What is actually happening during “therapy” or during those ‘EM’s that could be good or useful? Why would any other human being would want to pay continual money for it? I guess this goes back to the initial question of how the hell does something like this happen?
This is a pretty low example of op-ed journalism. I mean the tone is that of a pissed off teen with a thesaurus. Nancy Salzman definitely deserves more scrutiny in advance of her sentencing. And yeah, that’s pretty disgusting that she continued therapy work after her plea. (I never heard about this, why doesn’t the anonymous writer elaborate a little more about her behavior post-arrest? What about accusations that she has much more money stashed away?)
I think the writer distracts from the most damming aspects of Salzman’s participation with the salivating nastiness. At least use your real name if you’re going to be so strident.
This was actually one of her better stories/comments. LOL
You can find the other stories by researching on this website. LOL
Is your real name Norm? LOL
Norm is my real name.
I think even Shivani would have a tough time disagreeing with Norm.
Ladies and gentleman, I give you Kristin Kreuk’s mentor!
Did Kook write a letter of support for her?
How Nancy’s EMs cured her of heterosexuality.
Nancy claims she served as a “therapist”
But in reality she only served “the rapist.”
Perhaps she was also a therapist who was the rapist of minds.
Thatś a good one -“she served the rapist”-.
They say she’s still coaching with Edgar.
The question I ask myself is how Nancy Salzman taking plea deal influenced others to take plea deal after her and would have KR ever prosecuted or sentenced if she didnt.
Maybe some (or most) of those who took plea deal, and testified against KR, only did so because they were afraid of what she knew.
Whatever her crimes are, and dont get me wrong, I think she has a lot of responsibilities on what happened at Nxivm, she also probaly has a lot of responsibilities on getting KR away for life (oups, 120 years not life). I just cant ignore that when “judging” her.
I just think overall a lot of informations about Nancy’s involvement, in Nxivm and in the trial, are being held in this case, by governement and medias, and that makes no sense to me. Somebody who’s not Shadowstate pls enlight me.
Mr. Shadow specializes in Mack, not Salzman, he must be a gentleman who prefers blonds. LOL
Scott-
Please remember…It’s the hearty cankles that rankle our favorite Chicagoan. Blondes are a dime a dozen.