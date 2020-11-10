Guest View: Nancy Salzman Will Continue to Be a Lying Sneak and Harm Others, Like Keith Raniere, as Long as She Can Get Away With it

By Shivani

Much has been said, reported and found about Nancy Salzman’s corrupt behavior for a long time, regardless of who has overlooked or ignored it.

Nancy Salzman has a ton of her own dirt to hide and might succeed, to some degree.

A half of a million dollars in cash was found stashed, hidden in the house where she lived. She had a houseful of computers full of Nxivm info and records of Nxivm business, all taken as potential sources of incriminating evidence.

She has been testified against tangentially at Raniere’s trial, after making her guilty plea to avoid trial herself.

But research shows that Nancy Salzman was a phony “therapist” and had been a conscienceless pimp mama for Keith Raniere, who pandered to his perversions and who KNEW exactly what she was really doing, all along. She held his lies close to her chest and used him to build her own false glory. That is my observation, anyhow.

In other words, I propose that Nancy Salzman was not much fooled by Raniere at all and that she saw him as a handy commodity to hide herself behind and beneath. It could be true that the only difference between the two of them was that Raniere was being run by his sexual madness, and Nancy was not.

Nancy Salzman was the first to hop onto the plea bargain train as well. Yet I question how many of the prosecution members encountering Salzman have thoroughly studied and understood Salzman’s entire role within Nxivm for a couple of decades. She has quite a mouth on her to conceal what is true and to sell what is false.

After her arrest, this creepy individual continued to seek work as a therapist, minus Nxivm. Talk about denial and nerve. Nancy Salzman evidently still sees herself as someone who is qualified to sell counsel and guidance to other human beings. Incredible! She is sickening and wants to sell more of her horseshit.

If anyone has earned some protracted “alone time” locked away with other criminals, it is Nancy Salzman, whose profits were her interest, guarding Raniere like a Rottweiler for two decades and waltzing around with her disgusting grin and counterproductive personal advice, strutting like a grotesque queen, yet fully aware that this was all a scam.

Nancy Salzman seems to have bleated out a guilty plea without any examination of her (perhaps utterly absent) conscience, nor accountability for her numerous deceptive, frequently illegal actions. Her plea was made in order to minimize her own material consequences. She didn’t plead guilty due to any remorse on her part. There might be condemnatory remarks, like farts, emerging out of her mouth now about Raniere, but she backed him for her own benefit. Her condemnation, I think, is self-serving and entirely superficial.

In fact, it’s very probable that Nancy Salzman will continue to be a lying sneak and to harm others, the same as Keith Raniere, so long as she can get away with it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



