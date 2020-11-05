Judge Declines to Recommend Raniere Get Drop-out Yard — Expect Supermax for Vanguard

This does not bode well for Keith Alan Raniere.

Yesterday we reported that Raniere’s attorneys asked Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to recommend that Raniere be assigned to a prison with a special or sensitive needs unit [aka a drop-out yard] a place where prisoners who are in danger if in the general population because of their crimes or celebrity can live in the comparative safety under protective custody with other like prisoners.

It is far better than solitary confinement. See: Attorneys Asks That Raniere Be Assigned to Prison With ‘Drop-out Yard’ For His Safety

The judge declined to make this recommendation for Raniere.

His Order reads, “The court respectfully declines to make a recommendation to the Bureau of Prisons (“BOP”) regarding the designation of the Defendant. However, defense counsel may contact the BOP’s Designation & Sentence Computation Center to identify any concerns it has regarding an appropriate facility for the Defendant. The Designation & Sentence Computation Center is located at 346 Marine Forces Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051, and can be contacted at 972-352-4400 and GRA-DSC/PolicyCorrespondence@bop.gov. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 11/4/2020. (Gurian, Nico) (Entered: 11/04/2020).”

This is bad news for Raniere for it almost certainly ensures he is going to the Florence, Colorado Supermax.

What are the choices? He can go to a maximum security prison, but his attorneys admit he will be in grave danger there. He can go to a prison with a drop-out yard where he will be with other at -risk prisoners and hence somewhat protected or he goes to solitary – a cruel and lonely condition – but safe from other prisoners.

By the judge not agreeing to make a recommendation suggests he is displeased with Raniere and his followers.

Raniere has instructed his followers to

Dance in front of the MDC prison where he is being held Do a podcast series alleging the prosecution committed misconduct Told followers that the judge needs to know he is being watched Took an affidavit to prosecutors asking them to sign it, stating whether they committed misconduct Create a ‘Challenge,’ a contest with $25,000 prize, to show the judge erred in instructing the jury and made other errors at trial.

None of this was going to win points with the judge.

The judge is also under the impression that Raniere, using Clare Bronfman’s money, is waging a public relations campaign to smear him. He said at Raniere’s sentencing, prior to handing Raniere a 120 year prison term, that Raniere “and his counsel, funded by an unlimited war chest courtesy of co-conspirator Clare Bronfman, are engaged in a public relations campaign to cast doubt on the integrity of the judicial system and the jury verdict.”

He added, “Ultimately, Mr. Raniere’s lack of remorse, coupled with his view that the conduct for which he was convicted was actually ‘noble,’ strongly suggests the need for a significant sentence.”

It was Raniere’s actions, carried out through his followers which has sealed his fate. If he kept quiet, or acted respectfully, he might have gotten a 20 year sentence and perhaps a chance at an assignment to some reasonable prison facility.

Now he is almost certainly headed to a bad place. At a maximum security prison, his life will be in danger from other inmates, some of whom will not be shy in hurting a child sex predator.

If he goes to the supermax, he will be in isolation – 23 hours per day in a 7×12 cell.

And one hour per day he gets to go to a 20×30 room to exercise. For three years, he will be in total isolation, seeing no one. Even his food will be brought to him between two locking doors so that he will not even see the guard.

He will only be able to make one phone call per month – for 15 minutes – and visitors may not be allowed for years. It will be extremely difficult for his attorneys to communicate with him. And his followers will not be permitted to dance outside the prison compound.

Meantime, his attorneys filed a notice of appeal of his conviction. It will take more than a year for it to be heard, once the appeal is filed. It may take several months to prepare the appeal.

It remains unclear how long Raniere will remain at MDC, where he has been since April 2018.

Given the attitude of the judge and the reasonable assumption that the prosecution feels the same way, the Bureau of Prisons officials in Grand Prairie are almost certainly going to adopt a similar attitude:

There reasoning might go something like this:

Raniere is notorious. His crimes warrant a max security prison or supermax. His attorneys say he is in danger in general population at a max security facility, and requested a drop-out yard. The judge declined to recommend a drop-out yard. If he goes to a max security prison and is killed, [because he is so famous] it will look very bad for the BOP. He is therefore qualified only for the supermax.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



