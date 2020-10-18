EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Clyne Interviews; Reveals to Frank Report: ‘DOS No Longer Exists!’

Nicki Clyne, 37, is a popular Canadian actress, but she’s possibly better known for her non-acting role in Nxivm.

She blames me for bringing her unwanted notoriety and an end to the community that she loved.

According to the Make Justice Blind website, “Nicki Clyne began her career as an actor, most notably on the hit television series Battlestar Galactica. She has worked as a writer, a news analyst and television host, but it wasn’t until she experienced the failings of the criminal justice system first-hand that she decided to dedicate herself to much needed advocacy efforts in the field. She works directly with people inside prison, as well as produces media that brings awareness to important, and sometimes controversial, issues.”

During several interviews, Nicki gave her insights into the once-happy world she lived in when she was in Nxivm, and the often harsh world she has lived in since the Nxivm world fell apart and the leader of the community, Keith Raniere, and Nicki’s spouse, Allison Mack, were indicted and convicted.

Nicki was there when Keith was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in March 2018 – and also when Allison was arrested in Brooklyn early one morning a month later. Clare Bronfman, her friend and patron, was also arrested that same year in July.

For more than a decade, starting in 2006, Nicki was part of the Albany community that some referred to as Nxivm Village. She was a coach for Nxivm, and part of DOS. The government identified her as one of the eight First Line Masters of DOS.

To a large degree, she blames me for the arrests and also at shaping the narrative later adopted by prosecutors.

She said to me, “You have harmed me in irreparable ways. Because of you, I am separated from my loved ones, and some are even in prison. You have written hateful, inaccurate stories on your blog that have overwhelmed my search results making it close to impossible to get a job.”

She said I was responsible for her losing her last job, where she worked as the manager of a vegan eatery and bar.

Though she spoke of Nxivm with a voice that was filled with sadness and nostalgia, when she spoke of the arrest and prosecution of Raniere, she was precise: She wants to present evidence of alleged prosecutorial misconduct in the case of Raniere, and also to expose prosecutorial misconduct on a larger scale.

Nicki wants to share two clips from a longer interview. In the first clip, Nicki states her willingness to work for the goal of exposing corrupt prosecutors [not limited to the Raniere case] – and in the other, she makes a declaration about DOS.

Transcript:

NICKI CLYNE: Frank, I never thought I’d see the day where we are sitting face to face. I am here because first of all, you’ve expressed a willingness and an openness to examining the lack of due process and what we have evidence for as prosecutorial misconduct in Keith’s case.

I’m also here because you have expressed a willingness and an open mindedness in looking at the truth.

I have a wealth of experience over many years, both relating with Keith Raniere and with many people in the community that have come out in opposition. I also have direct experience with DOS, and have been silenced by this salacious media narrative and the ways in which the government has threatened me to stay quiet.

I hope that we can have a civilized discourse, in seeking the truth, and in allowing more voices to be heard, that have perhaps a different perspective than what’s out there.

FRANK PARLATO: Ok, and would you pledge to be transparent and fully truthful in presenting the various parts of this for the first time ever where you’re speaking, and presenting information.

NICKI CLYNE: I do, I pledge to be honest, and present everything I know to be true, to the best of my ability.

FRANK PARLATO: Ok, well, then I’m going to listen, and evaluate. Because we have to be able to separate due process from what either one of us thinks about Keith. You may think he’s a wonderful person. I may think he’s a horrible person. That doesn’t affect due process.

NICKI CLYNE: Correct.

FRANK PARLATO: If he didn’t get due process, that needs to be exposed. And that doesn’t mean he’s innocent or guilty. It means that the prosecutors are innocent or guilty of misconduct. And that’s what we’re trying to establish. Not Keith’s guilt or innocence, although something may occur by exposing misconduct, if it did exist. And I don’t know at this point that it did exist. But you believe it did, is that correct?

NICKI CLYNE: Correct, I do.

FRANK PARLATO: And apparently, Keith’s attorneys are going to be making a motion out of this on Monday…

NICKI CLYNE: That’s my understanding, yes.

FRANK PARLATO: Ok, then let’s move forward with this.

NICKI CLYNE: Wonderful.

***

The second clip lasts 11 seconds. In it Nicki declares DOS no longer exists.

She says DOS ended, apparently in 2017.

[In another discussion, she said, “DOS became the focus of an international media scandal, starting with the Frank Report, and women started to leave DOS out of fear of being ‘outed.’”]

Nicki: I want you to know – I mean, I’ll state on the record: DOS does not exist, and it hasn’t existed since the investigation started”.

***

Keith and the women who made up the core of Nxivm are scattered. Many are aligned against him. Dozens are suing him in a lawsuit led by attorney Neil L. Glazer of Kohn Swift and Graf of Philadelphia. There are more than 80 plaintiffs.

Ironically, Keith Raniere is seen as evil by many of those who formerly thought him to be the greatest, the wisest, the most ethical man in the world. He resides in prison, awaiting sentencing that is widely predicted to be a life sentence.

If Nicki wanted, all she would have to do is start crying and tell the world she was deceived by Keith and that she was his victim – and all the lost honor would be regained and all the lost opportunities would suddenly open up for her again.

Maybe she actually is what she said DOS was supposed to make her. Tough, strong, able to stand for what she believes in – while half the world thinks she is a brainwashed fool.

If the day comes when she rejects Keith Raniere, and sees what others have seen, unlike many others, she says she won’t cry and play victim. She’ll make a statement and say she learned and grew and evolved.

“The idea of being a victim is perceived as heroic and celebrated,” she said. “The worshipping of victimhood without investigatory due process is a very dangerous paradigm for men and for women. This infantilizing of women has to stop.”

“I take full responsibility for my choices and my continued ability to learn from and become wiser from those very choices and I never want to live in the mental prison where I don’t believe I am responsible for my life,” she said.

I promised to hear all the alleged evidence of prosecutorial misconduct. I have published some already in a post: NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Raniere Supporters Release ‘First Evidence’ of Alleged Misconduct — ‘Raniere Bail Denied Through Lies’

Raniere’s supporters plan to present more. This is not about him, it is about the prosecutors who handled his case. If they did commit acts of prosecutorial misconduct, they should be exposed and if they did not, they should be applauded for a job well done – for putting Raniere in prison.

So far none of it has changed my mind about him being a criminal. But that doesn’t mean there was not prosecutorial misconduct.

Nicki Clyne disagrees with me on Keith, but agrees that prosecutors in his case must also be judged, that all prosecutors should be judged and watched just like any other public official – and even more so, since, as Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson observed in 1940, “The prosecutor has more control over life, liberty, and reputation than any other person in America.”

So, Nicki and I have some common ground…

