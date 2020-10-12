HBO’s ‘The Vow’: Princess Elizabeth Gives Daughter Catherine Oxenberg Her Opinion of Frank Parlato

This is the first in a series on the “Takedown of Nxivm,” the real, behind-the-scenes story of what happened, some of which is captured on-screen in HBO’s “The Vow”.
Much of it was not.
“The Vow” is only nine, one-hour episodes and the producers had to be selective in how they told the greater Nxivm story. Much was left out.
It might seem self-serving to begin the series by showing this short clip from “The Vow”, and to transcribe it – since I am the topic of discussion between two very intelligent women, Catherine Oxenberg and her mother, Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, who were then deeply concerned about the welfare of their daughter and granddaughter, respectively.
This is nevertheless part of the history of Nxivm.
The clip is from Episode 7 of “The Vow”, entitled ‘The Dossier,” which is about a document I created for law enforcement purposes.
In the clip, actress and author Catherine Oxenberg is on her way to my home in Niagara Falls, having flown from California to meet with me to prepare the dossier, which details1 crimes allegedly committed by Nxivm and its leader Keith Raniere.
Here is the clip, followed by a transcription of it.
From HBO’s “The Vow”, Episode 7:
[Catherine Oxenberg is flying to Buffalo/Niagara to meet Frank Parlato. The view from her airplane window. She walks out of the airport. She is in a car driving.]
CATHERINE OXENBERG [referring to Parlato]: I’ve never met him in person, I imagine he’s a character. He is a character. And he was kind of odd on the phone when I first reached out, but the more I got to know him, the more I realized: we have the same agenda. And I think he’s helped a lot of people get out.
[She drives. Her reflection in the mirror.]
(Music)
(Her cell phone is calling)
CATHERINE OXENBERG: Mom, you picked up!
PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: What?
CATHERINE OXENBERG: I said hello.
PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Hello, my darling.
CATHERINE OXENBERG: Listen, I need you to do something.
PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Yes?
CATHERINE OXENBERG: Can you call Charles, and get a direct contact with the Dalai Lama? I want to tell him that my daughter is being held as a sex slave to this organization, and he should probably make some public statement. And Charles is very close with him.
PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Well, I did have the contact for one of the Lamas there. You remember, I’ve been there. I can check back through my diaries and see if I can find it.
CATHERINE OXENBERG: Fantastic! All right. I’m in Buffalo driving, right now to Frank Parlato’s house to put together the evidence for my meeting on Monday.
PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: So, where will you be staying?
CATHERINE OXENBERG: Tonight, we are staying at Frank’s house.
PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Have you met Frank already or just on the telephone?
CATHERINE OXENBERG: No, I never met him in person.
PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: I think you’ll probably get on very well with him.
CATHERINE OXENBERG: (laughs) I think so.
PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: (laughs)
CATHERINE OXENBERG: What do you think about the Frank Report?
PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Oh, I think he’s brilliant, and brave, and all out to kill. You know, he’s really quite something.
CATHERINE OXENBERG: All right. Love you, mom. Bye.
PRINCESS ELISABETH’S VOICE: Drive safely.
CATHERINE OXENBERG: I shall. Kiss, kiss, bye.
[She continues to drive]
(music)
PRODUCER’S VOICE: Who’s Charles?
CATHERINE OXENBERG: Prince Charles. He’s mom’s second cousin.
There will be more in this series on the takedown of Nxivm. Stay tuned.
I warmed up to her at Frank’s, but then again she was surrounded by people complicit in her misery and had to tip- toe around it.
To me, the footage of Raniere and Co.’s visit to the Dalai Lama’s residence was a high point of this docu and I would hope the entire footage of this visit could be viewed.
Ms. Oxenberg as much as admitted that she was partially responsible for her daughter’s involvement with NXIVM, admitting that she, as a younger woman, had a particular weakness for “ashrams and gurus”…
A serious inquiry: what happened to people who listened to Raniere or Edmondson or Dones or a Salzman for about an hour, said “This is absolute bullshit”, and looked for a refund? There had to be quite a few people who rejected “The Tech” almost immediately, at least I would hope.
There were introductory evening seminars about 2-3 hours long, free of charge. In addition, I think the first 5 day seminar had a full refund policy during the entire first day?
There is something both glamourous and tacky about the princess’s appearance and her name dropping of Prince Charles. Catherine’s remarks add humor to the show giving it an edge of “entertainment” but the princess’s appearance feels scripted and ready-made rather than something that relates organically to the theme of an ongoing crime investigation. Did the show’s producers schedule and pay for her appearance? It seems likely.
Can someone clarify?
Catherine Oxenberg claimed she took a NXIVM course in 2011, bringing along her daughter, India, after a ‘friend’ recruited her in 2011.
“CATHERINE OXENBERG: Can you call Charles, and get a direct contact with the Dalai Lama? I want to tell him that my daughter is being held as a sex slave to this organization, and he should probably make some public statement. And Charles is very close with him.”
Catherine Oxenberg wanted the Dalai Lama (who is useless) to lend his voice to exposing NXIVM. Was she the one who asked NXIVM coward Kristin Kreuk to do the same, but got told a big fat NO?
Let’s see, Catherine took down Nxivm but let’s dissect her last name, and the Dalai Lama is useless. And you are?
Casper is of German origin.
Casper
Gender: Male
Origin: German
Meaning: Treasurer
https://www.babynames.com/name/casper
Like almost all of European royalty, Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia is related to the British Royal family.
Queen Victoria of England carried the gene for hemophilia and because of inbreeding, hemophilia was once quite common among European royals.