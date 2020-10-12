HBO’s ‘The Vow’: Princess Elizabeth Gives Daughter Catherine Oxenberg Her Opinion of Frank Parlato

This is the first in a series on the “Takedown of Nxivm,” the real, behind-the-scenes story of what happened, some of which is captured on-screen in HBO’s “The Vow”.

Much of it was not.

“The Vow” is only nine, one-hour episodes and the producers had to be selective in how they told the greater Nxivm story. Much was left out.

It might seem self-serving to begin the series by showing this short clip from “The Vow”, and to transcribe it – since I am the topic of discussion between two very intelligent women, Catherine Oxenberg and her mother, Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, who were then deeply concerned about the welfare of their daughter and granddaughter, respectively.

This is nevertheless part of the history of Nxivm.

The clip is from Episode 7 of “The Vow”, entitled ‘The Dossier,” which is about a document I created for law enforcement purposes.

In the clip, actress and author Catherine Oxenberg is on her way to my home in Niagara Falls, having flown from California to meet with me to prepare the dossier, which details1 crimes allegedly committed by Nxivm and its leader Keith Raniere.

Here is the clip, followed by a transcription of it.

From HBO’s “The Vow”, Episode 7:

[Catherine Oxenberg is flying to Buffalo/Niagara to meet Frank Parlato. The view from her airplane window. She walks out of the airport. She is in a car driving.]

CATHERINE OXENBERG [referring to Parlato]: I’ve never met him in person, I imagine he’s a character. He is a character. And he was kind of odd on the phone when I first reached out, but the more I got to know him, the more I realized: we have the same agenda. And I think he’s helped a lot of people get out.

[She drives. Her reflection in the mirror.]

(Music)

(Her cell phone is calling)

CATHERINE OXENBERG: Mom, you picked up!

PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: What?

CATHERINE OXENBERG: I said hello.

PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Hello, my darling.

CATHERINE OXENBERG: Listen, I need you to do something.

PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Yes?

CATHERINE OXENBERG: Can you call Charles, and get a direct contact with the Dalai Lama? I want to tell him that my daughter is being held as a sex slave to this organization, and he should probably make some public statement. And Charles is very close with him.

PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Well, I did have the contact for one of the Lamas there. You remember, I’ve been there. I can check back through my diaries and see if I can find it.

CATHERINE OXENBERG: Fantastic! All right. I’m in Buffalo driving, right now to Frank Parlato’s house to put together the evidence for my meeting on Monday.

PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: So, where will you be staying?

CATHERINE OXENBERG: Tonight, we are staying at Frank’s house.

PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Have you met Frank already or just on the telephone?

CATHERINE OXENBERG: No, I never met him in person.

PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: I think you’ll probably get on very well with him.

CATHERINE OXENBERG: (laughs) I think so.

PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: (laughs)

CATHERINE OXENBERG: What do you think about the Frank Report?

PRINCESS ELIZABETH’S VOICE: Oh, I think he’s brilliant, and brave, and all out to kill. You know, he’s really quite something.

CATHERINE OXENBERG: All right. Love you, mom. Bye.

PRINCESS ELISABETH’S VOICE: Drive safely.

CATHERINE OXENBERG: I shall. Kiss, kiss, bye.

[She continues to drive]

(music)

PRODUCER’S VOICE: Who’s Charles?

CATHERINE OXENBERG: Prince Charles. He’s mom’s second cousin.

There will be more in this series on the takedown of Nxivm. Stay tuned.

