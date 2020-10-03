Susan Dones Offers to Meet With Amanda Knox to Explain the Truth About Keith Raniere

Amanda Knox went through some pretty hard times.

Amanda Knox recently signed a petition supporting Keith Raniere’s affidavit to require his prosecutors to swear they did not commit prosecutorial misconduct. Now Susan Dones, one of the whistleblowers of Nxivm, who happens to live near Knox’s hometown, is offering to discuss with Knox a few things about Raniere.

Dones, who thinks Knox is innocent, would like to explain to Knox why Raniere is not innocent and why Knox should carefully consider lending her name to his cause.

Susan Dones talks to the media after the sentencing of Clare Webb Bronfman on Sept. 30, 2020. Dones spoke at the sentencing hearing as one of Bronfman’s victims.

By Susan Dones

Living near Seattle I heard and watched everything I could about the Amada Knox case. She was a hometown girl who was wrongfully accused of murder of her roommate in Italy.

Everyone in our area prayed and supported her and her parents’ quest for her freedom.

Amanda Knox’s conviction for murder was overturned and she was freed after spending four years in an Italian prison.

I was so happy to watch her plane land in Seattle and her final come back home to Seattle “for good” after winning her freedom.

I was shocked and saddened, however, when I heard Amanda had taken up with a psychopath like Keith Raniere and his Believers without doing her full homework on all his criminal activities.

Holly Batshit Amanda? Just because you were falsely accused and put in prison doesn’t mean everyone who has been found guilty is in the same situation you were.

I live close to the Seattle area and I’d be happy to meet with you and share my side of the the story, the side you are not hearing from Raniere’s faithful Believers.

As a matter of fact there are many men and women who can share their stories of torture by NXIVM – when we spoke out about their crimes hidden behind their training programs. There are a number of legal documents filed in Raniere’s court case that will show that his supporters might have lied to you.

What do you have to lose by getting both side of the story, gathering as much information as you could use to make an informed decision before you could be made a total fool of and lose credibility.

Susan Dones advises Amanda Knox to not be toon quick to support this monster, Keith Alan Raniere.

I have always respected you, Amanda, and what you had to endure, and how you have pulled your life together after such a horrible ordeal.

Mine was not as horrible as yours, but I’ve had to rebuild after my experience with NXIVM.

It would mean a great deal to me if you’d be willing to meet, if even on the phone to hear things you’re not being informed about.

If you do a search on the Frank Report of my name, you can find parts of my story.

If you Google my name, you will see several story’s I’ve participated in about Keith Rainiere and NXIVM.

Amanda, just get all the facts, please.

Susan Dones

 

