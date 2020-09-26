More Neat Photos of Vanguard and His Minions – Plus Pics of Sara Bronfman’s Deception of the Dalai Lama

What a great profile, that handsome nose, the noble chin, that studious brow. The dash of grey temples and a luxurious mop of elegant dark hair. If only he had taken a bath during the last two weeks.

Keith Raniere used to walk miles every day in the Knox Woods subdivision thinking about how to solve the problems of the world and/or what woman’s house he would stop in to ejaculate.

Always thinking.

At any given time, during his heyday, he could merely walk into one of his harem member’s homes and be worshipped and ejaculate. Raniere had a clever way of dealing with his harem. They were not allowed to be with any other man because their spiritual connection with him was so fine and pure that it might kill him.

And no woman wanted to be responsible for the Vanguard’s death.

When he did come over to visit a harem member and wanted sex, he had a clever way of not having to please them. He taught them that the ultimate goal of their spiritual sex with him was not their having an orgasm but his having an orgasm. That was the greatest gift they could ever receive – some of his ejaculate.

It had magical properties, he said, so powerful that it could change a woman’s DNA. Even a few drops of the precious liquid dribbled on their bodies by his flaccid member was an ecstatic experience for the women – provided, of course, they were spiritually advanced enough.

In this way, the clever Raniere had only to please himself, sating himself with whatever woman he chose. Since he had more than 20-30 women at any given time, some of the women would only see him occasionally. All of the women were deprived of any other male companionship for years. But at least the Vanguard was pleased.

He did certain things very well: sleep a lot, eat a lot, walk a lot, play volleyball, think up lots of ways to hurt people, including his followers, act like a genius and a compassionate guru – and ejaculate.

He claimed to sleep only two hours per night, which was true since he slept about seven hours during the day.

He needed extra sleep since he had such a heavy obligation to spiritually bless his women with his quite magical ejaculate.

The unbathed thinker.

He told all of his followers that he would do the thinking for them. He told them that he was morally equal to Gandhi, as smart [or a little smarter] than Einstein and a slightly better athlete than Jim Thorpe.

.He was also a judo expert and a concert-level pianist.

On occasion, when he was in the mood to spout off and pontificate, Raniere would hold what he called “a forum.”

Without notice, he would tell Nancy Salzman, Pam Cafritz, Clare Bronfman, etc. that in one hour he would appear at Apropos or Nxivm’s New Karner Road office and whoever wanted to come and see him could do so.

The women would get on the phone and call all the local Nxians. The Nxivm culture was such that every one of them would drop whatever they were doing – for not to show up would demonstrate that they were not really committed to their growth. Raniere would lecture for as long as he liked offering a fine serving of word salad and then allow his minions to ask questions. At the end of the forum, if he was in the mood, he would perhaps pick out some slender young lady and offer to privately mentor her with his ejaculate.

That looks like the back of Nicki Clyne’s head.

Next to Raniere, was Nancy Salzman, who was worshiped as the Prefect.

In 2008, Raniere had the bright idea that if the Dalai Lama came to Albany and endorsed him, it would bring him credibility and end the accusations that he led a cult. At first, the Dalai Lama agreed for the sum of $1 million. Then because of the bad publicity of him appearing on stage with Raniere, he canceled the trip.

Frantic, Raniere, Nancy Salzman, and Sara Bronfman with her lover Lama Tenzin got on a plane and rushed to Dharmasala to try to persuade the Dalai Lama to reconsider – upping the donation to two million, according to sources.

Keith Raniere gazing intently at the Dalai Lama trying to figure out how he, a psychopath, can get the Dalai Lama to persuade others that he is a holy man.

Before the Dalai Lama, Keith lied about the allegations of being a perverted sex cult leader. He claimed his accusers were trying to stop him with lies just as the Chinese were doing to the Dalai Lama. The argument, plus the two million, was persuasive, The Dalai Lama agreed to come to Albany.

Humble Keith greets the Dalai Lama with Sara and Nancy looking on. What the Dalai Lama did not know then was that Sara was having sex with one of his top monks, the phony who arranged the meeting, the Lover Lama Tenzin.

Lama Tenzin was supposed to be a monk, which means he takes a lifetime vow of poverty and celibacy. Lama Tenzin was the Dalai Lama’s Emissary in the USA. He came to Albany to help set up the Dalai Lama visit and soon thereafter, Sara Bronfman seduced him. Keith knew and Nancy knew. The only one who didn’t know was the Dalai Lama.

They flew on a private jet, with Bronfman footing the bill. It was idyllic. Lama Tenzin could enjoy her wealth and her nubile body while pretending to be a monk before the Dalai Lama to get him to endorse the rascal at the back of the plane.

When Sara greeted the Dalai Lama she did not tell him that she had seduced his monk.

This was Nxivm. Nothing was ever straight. Nothing honest. Always a trick. Always deception.

And the lead actor in the deception that brought the Dalai Lama to Albany was Sara Bronfman.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



