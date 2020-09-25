Damon Brink, although he struggles financially, he has access to the teachings of a man named Keith Raniere, who he says has built 1000 millionaires.

Still Loyal Damon Brink ‘Likes’ the Forgotten Ones and Stands by His Vanguard’s Ability to ‘Build Millionaires’ of Which He Is Not One

September 25, 2020

Keith Raniere has been in federal custody since March 26, 2018 – now almost two and one half years. His total number of followers have dwindled, but it seems that he still has some, perhaps more than 100 diehards in the US and Mexico.

Raniere is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27 on sex trafficking, racketeering and forced labor charges, and quite possibly may be sentenced to life in prison. He is 60.

Outside the detention center where he is housed, some of his followers come on Friday nights to dance for him and other inmates at the prison.

Friday September 18 – the We Are As You dancer appeared outside of Brooklyn’s MDC where Keith Raniere is lodged.

The dancers danced daily in front of the prison in July then shifted to once weekly in August. Presently they advise on their website: “Join us every Friday from 7:30PM – 9PM to dance + connect!”

Many of the inmates seem pleased with the ladies who twerk for men who get no female companionship.

Nicki Clyne twerks for her Vanguard and the other inmates at MDC
Nicki Clyne dancing for her Vanguard
Michele Hatchette [r] with Nicki Clyne [l] perform for their Vanguard.
The prisoners look out from their cell windows to see the dancers.

WE ARE AS YOU” has a new post up on Facebook – and, so far, three people have “Liked” it: Alberto Sanchez, Damon Brink, and Brandon Porter. It’s unbelievable how loyal these people are…

Here is the caption that the We Are As You wrote to accompany the above photograph: “‘Sooo is this why they call it Sunset Park?🌅Beautiful views are so easy to take for granted if they’re always there. But what if your only view was a filthy window with bars staring at the inside of a building? 😔 We can’t reach everyone, but we do what we can to make that view at MDC a little more colorful, exciting and joyful! 💃🏼💫❤️ Join us for dancing tomorrow night!!!’ — at M.D.C. Federal Prison.”
It is surprising perhaps that Brandon Porter, who lost his medical license following the Vanguard, and Damon Brink, who sold his popular nightclub to become rich in his Vanguard’s shadow, are still “liking” the pages of those dancing for Raniere.
MK10ART’s painting of Dr. Brandon Porter conducting a human fright experiment.
While many know the story of Porter and how he lost his medical license by doing human fright experiments on unsuspecting women – a story that Frank Report broke in 2017, not so many know about Damon Brink.
Damon Brink is one of the leaders of SOP and a faithful supporter of the Vanguard. 
When the Vanguard was still a free man, Brink did a promotional video for him in which he made the following claim about Keith Raniere:
“For those of you that don’t know, our founder, Keith Raniere, has built more than 1,000 millionaires in his life. He has built multi-million dollar businesses in a short amount of time and at one point was making more than $100,000 per hour coaching the highest level business executives in the world.”

At the time of the broadcast, February 2014, Brink was a member of the High Council of SOP. The purpose of the broadcast was to pitch attendance to a “Weekend” seminar costing in excess of $1,000 where Raniere was scheduled to teach in Clifton Park, New York.

Here is the video of Brink:

The broadcast was tailored to membership of SOP, a multi-level marketing company whose principal office of business is in Clifton Park, NY.

SOP is a men’s group, and one of its fundamental teachings is that men are polygamous and women are monogamous. Men are faithful, keep their word, and are protectors; women are fickle, lacking in responsibility and feckless – they will leave the man they are with to go to the next man if they perceive he can provide for them better. One of the ways to ensure ownership of a woman is for the man to in effect “spray” her – with his semen, which designates the male’s ownership of the female.

SOP is an international men’s movement, founded by Raniere, whose members seek to be “the voice of character and honor in the world.”

It is not known how many members of SOP, if any, are millionaires.

Brink says SOP provides the teachings on how to become a millionaire, by following the teachings of his Vanguard.

Sources who know Brink who were once associated with Nxivm say that Brink is NOT yet a millionaire, despite taking numerous intensives from Executive Success Programs (ESP) and leading SOP, possibly having invested over $100,000 in cash and services to learn the tools he needs to build executive success.

Damon Brink said Keith Raniere built more than 1000 millionaires in his life. Unfortunately he was not one of them.
This man, Keith Alan Raniere, has, according to one of the High Council of SOP, built more than 1000 millionaires in his life.

The source for Brink’s claim of building more than 1,000 millionaires, is believed to be Raniere himself.

It is believed to be just as true as many of the claims in Raniere’s published online bio, where he claims:

  1. He spoke in full sentences by the age of one
  2. Was reading by the age of two
  3. At the age of eleven, he was an Eastern Coast Judo Champion.
  4. At age 12, he taught himself high school mathematics in less than a day
  5. Taught himself three years of college mathematics by age 13.
  6. He plays many musical instruments and taught himself to play piano at a concert level by age 12
  7. He was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Highest IQ” in 1989.
  8. He has been noted as one of top three problem-solvers in the world.
  9. He was a millionaire by the age of 30 and worth $50 million by the age of 32

According to former members of SOP, Brink has access to Raniere’s most highly sought after secrets of financial success, – the same ones Raniere purportedly got $100,000 per hour to impart.

Brink’s loyalty to Vanguard is not in dispute.

A person who has known Brink for more than a decade said, “Damon would go to bat for his Vanguard over his wife.”

Another said, “Damon is so loyal that if Vanguard told him to get a tattoo of a jackass on his forehead with the caption, ‘Why did Vanguard make me so stupid?’ he would do it in a heartbeat.”

The last we heard of Brink, he left Albany after Raniere fled to Mexico, and was working as a DJ, doing parties and weddings in Vermont. [With Covid, work might be slow.]

According to his website “Damon began his DJ career with Supersounds DJ company while still in high school.  In 1996, he started Top Hat Entertainment with Scott and Daren.  After DJing for several years, Damon moved to Jamaica to open two new Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurants.  He moved back to Vermont several years ago, became the owner of Nectar’s in Burlington, and returned to DJing for Top Hat.  You can find Damon at many weddings throughout the summer months, especially in southern Vermont, as well as hosting many of our trivia nights (many in the Albany area, where he now resides).”

366888
Damon Brink, utilizing the tools of Keith Raniere’s Rational Inquiry, is able to get gigs for weddings as a DJ for as much as $400 per performance.

deadmau5crowd.0
DJ Deadmau5, without the benefit of ESP technology, is paid as much as $400,000 for performances.
101616586-217bbf3a-c967-4c28-a383-c5d2ac19705b
Tiesto, according to Forbes, made $33 million in 2018. It is not known if the Dutch born DJ was one of the 1,000 millionaires built by Keith Raniere.

We understand that after Brink sold his popular nightclub, Nectar’s in Burlington, to work fulltime for his Vanguard, his income took a dramatic downward turn.

We wonder when Damon Brink will discover that his Vanguard is really a charlatan and not able to help him become a millionaire?

What is it that makes Raniere’s followers blind to the obvious truth and like lemmings follow a path to their own destruction?

 


