From HBO’s The Vow – Why Kristin Kreuk Left Nxivm – Was She Approached to Have Sex With Raniere?

One of our readers took the time to watch the Vow, episode #4 and transcribe some of the dialogue – as it relates to Kristin Kreuk and why she left Nxivm.

By The Growl

You can see the video of episode #4 of the Vow at https://flixtor.to/watch/tv/2796754/the-vow/season/1/episode/3

I am transcribing from 45:15.

This recorded telephone conversation between Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson most likely happened around May 2017, before Frank Parlato broke the branding story in June 2017.

Sarah Edmondson: I feel so fucking responsible.

Mark Vicente: I hear you.

S.E: I feel responsible for Nicki [Clyne] and Alli [Allison Mack].

M.V: Yeah. We brought the entertainment industry into this company that happened to be populated with very pretty girls. And why the fuck did Kristin Kreuk leave? The real reason?

S.E: Is that why? Was she approached?

M.V: I am almost ninety percent certain that something uncool happened.

S.E: Are you fucking kidding me?

M.V: There are so many women who have left that look the same. They’re skinny, they’re young, they’re pretty. They will not say anything because they are so scared. Why? Because somebody very powerful hit on them.

S.E: Fuck me.

*****

Interesting what “approached” means. Approached by who? For sex with Keith Raniere, or something related to DOS?

Frank Parlato’s contacts, including proctors [high ranking NXIVM cultists] have stated that Kreuk left her professional role in NXIVM in 2013, but continued to be a member of NXIVM, with a coach, doing EM’s/courses and paying membership fees, into 2016.

A May 2015 social media post has someone thanking Kreuk for her “encouragement” on his five day “intensive” that week.

Did Kreuk leave the “striped path” in 2013 to avoid Keith Raniere, due to him hitting on her, while continuing to be a member of his cult a few years longer, or did something happen in 2016 and she left the whole cult altogether?

If he hit on her in 2013, that surely would be proof that the allegations about him going after women [and very young girls] was likely true, yet you still remain in the cult?

Regarding the episodes of “The Vow” so far, these people are all weird. You should never trust anyone who wants to spread “joy” or make the world “a better place”. It’s culty and weird.

