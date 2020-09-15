Survivalism and Skin Rashes in Our 5G Dystopia

by Fred

Oh, absolutely, I’ll gladly admit I’m wrong, if they roll out full 5G and there are no further health pandemics, and I truly hope and pray that I am indeed very wrong.

Personally, I’m now battening down hatches in survivalist mode like you wouldn’t believe. We’ve just taken delivery of about a ton of topsoil and fertilizer, for example, we’re planning for our next 30 years of food being available without leaving home.

I’ve never made a global apocalyptic hoopla like this before — not for Y2K, although I attended an IBM presentation for IT managers that began with multiple slides with a long list of IBM products and the speaker saying, make no mistake, ALL of these products will fail outright on 1 January 2000, unless we fix this problem.

I didn’t make any hoopla for the big year 2012, apart from pointing to an unprecedented NASA warning in 2010 of a possible solar superstorm, with that solar cycle peaking around 2012:

https://crisisboom.com/2011/ 04/26/solar-superstorm-2012- one-billion-could-die/

NASA’s predictions of a particularly strong solar cycle turned out to be spectacularly wrong, and they are now on board with many predictions for a Grand Solar Minimum starting around now:

https://electroverse.net/nasa- predicts-next-solar-cycle- will-be-lowest-in-200-years- dalton-minimum-levels-the- implications/

So I’m not making any hoopla about climate change either, although I do warn of a possible mini Ice Age occurring around 2050.

However: from the very moment I had a definite date for the rollout of 5G, i.e. 2020, I went into absolute maximum overdrive, radiating every possible apocalyptic vision I could for what was coming. Throughout 2019, I warned over and again on forums that this was the last full year of normal human existence. Use this year wisely. I said — I don’t know what they’re going to pull, but it will be extreme, to the level of world war, and it will entail a need for global surveillance on an unprecedented scale. Oh, and it will coincide with pandemics of illness, I said, particularly flu and skin disorders, because 5G is strongly absorbed by the skin, the largest organ of the human body.

I even wrote to senior politicians, warning them of an imminent global meltdown of some kind in 2020. I said, I don’t care how crazy you think I am, you’ll see, the world is basically going to shut down in 2020, as they roll out 5G.

By March 2020, my most far-out speculation was an absolute reality across the planet.

In South Korea, people were tracked over every inch of the landscape, along with all the other people moving about, so that authorities could retrospectively detect whether you had been in close proximity to an infected person.

In Taiwan, an America tourist under home quarantine was woken by the police at 4 a.m. — his smartphone battery had died, and they couldn’t keep track of his position.

So as far as I’m concerned, my prediction was absolutely spot on in every respect.

Just regarding skin rashes: there is a common COVID-1984 symptom that is being kept under the radar, this being maddeningly itchy skin rashes:

https://heavy.com/news/2020/ 07/covid-19-symptoms-skin- rash-pictures/

“Characteristic skin rashes and ‘COVID fingers and toes’ should be considered as key diagnostic signs of the disease, and can occur in the absence of any other symptoms,” said the Covid Symptom Study at King’s College, London.

“17% of respondents testing positive for coronavirus reported a rash as the first symptom of the disease. And for one in five people (21%) who reported a rash and were confirmed as being infected with coronavirus, the rash was their only symptom,” the researchers found.

Here’s the original report:

https://covid.joinzoe.com/ post/skin-rash-covid

Please note: for more than one in five confirmed coronavirus cases, the skin rash was the ONLY SYMPTOM. Yet this is not being reported. The reason for the silence is obvious. Skin rashes are not a common symptom of influenza at all, or of other coronaviruses. This illness is being associated with a classic sign of radiation exposure: and like every other possible connection with 5G, this has to be covered up, even if it’s a clear medical symptom.

Now: I’ve gone around towers collecting doctor’s letters and affidavits from people being affected by radiation. Hideous, maddeningly itchy skin rashes were a very common symptom, and I actually sent photographs of these rashes to Dr. Emilie van Deventer, head of the WHO’s International EMF Project in 2009. This was actually from a beam-forming tower, using iBurst technology from Kyocera. This is probably one of the closest predecessors in network terms to 5G, and it caused by far the worst health problems we had ever seen with towers.

Interestingly, the rashes from COVID-1984 “can cause swelling of the lips and eyelids”. This is exactly what my photographs showed — one person had such swollen lips that she could hardly talk, and her eyes were puffed up to the point where she could hardly see.

The blotchy, red and bumpy appearance of these COVID rashes is also identical to what we saw with radiation. We found these rashes in little babies, and in people who were completely unaware that a tower had gone up, so these were not “hysterical” reactions.

The same rashes occurred with two separate iBurst towers, with absolutely no other environmental change in sight that might have precipitated this pandemic of rashes and other symptoms, including thumping headaches, which I got every time I went near those towers.

So will you please note: for more than one in five coronavirus cases, the ONLY symptom is a skin rash. Did you know that?

This is my only caveat, in judging what happens next, in particular, after the schoolkids return to their 5G weaponized classrooms. You are going to have to dig for the real information. The mainstream media are the first and last line in the whole cover-up.

The wireless industry is highly noticeable by its absence from most of the debate about 5G, and concerns about EMR and health generally. This was not always the case: Motorola Labs were especially busy in the denial business during the rollout of the first mobile networks.

The big shift to from industry spokespersons to media apologists occurred in 2018, when the US National Toxicology Program released the findings of one of the biggest studies ever into mobile phone radiation and cancer. The NTP found “clear” evidence (their highest level of confidence) of carcinogenicity, particularly brain cancer and schwannomas in rats, the latter being a cancer that manifests as acoustic neuroma tumors in humans, a “benign” tumor of the inner ear that basically requires brain surgery to remove, and leaves you deaf in that ear and with balance problems for life. There are now many studies linking both brain tumors and acoustic neuromas to mobile phone use, so the exact cancers they found in rats with radiation, are the exact cancers that are occurring in humans with radiation.

Dr. Louis Slesin, the editor of http://www.microwavenews. com, which has documented the whole EMR debate for decades, noted that there was a big shift in the spin around these NTP findings. Industry was nowhere to be found; instead, journalists and news presenters suddenly appeared to become overnight experts in non-ionizing radiation protection. All of them drew attention to certain anomalies in the NTP findings, as if they were all singing from the same hymn sheet, according to Dr. Slesin. I noticed exactly the same thing. Talking points were definitely circulated far and wide in the media. I lobbied some of the journalists involved very hard to get proof of this, without response.

So yeah, let’s see where we are by the end of 2020, this is not so far away. Of course, the Democrats are going to pull every possible dirty trick they can to sabotage Donald Trump, so there’s every mundane political reason to expect severe trouble, like a massive second wave pandemic.

A while back here on Frank Report, I said that my impression of party politics in the USA (where “opponents” like John Kerry and George W. Bush are both members of the same frat house, i.e. Yale’s Skull and Bones Society) is that the Republicans have the generals with the nuclear codes in their pocket, while the Dems go more for electromagnetic weaponry and mind control — prime evidence: Zbigniew Brzezinski’s famous prediction in a book published in the 1970s that governments would use carefully timed electromagnetic pulses to affect the brainwaves of entire populations. Whether you like it or not, the environment is going to be used as a weapon against you, he said.

Those of us fighting the EMR war know very well how the mainstream media are rigged and controlled. It’s rigid lockstep across the globe, it’s really quite impressive. I worked as a subeditor in national newspapers for over a decade, I’ve seen the media from the inside. Even where journalists were sympathetic (there are always a few awake people in the newsroom) the stories got cut to shreds and were never followed up — I know, I was the one who had to cut them, and scrap the photographs we had so carefully taken of damaged trees near towers, with withered and scorched branches on only one side, actively bending away from the antenna panels.

But, as much as Bill Gates promised that the next pandemic “will get some attention”, I also feel sure that something really big is imminent.

Now, in the same way that Dr. Fauci predicted that there was “no question” that the Trump administration would face a “surprise outbreak” — something he was “extraordinarily confident about” — there’s major cognitive dissonance at play here. How can you be “extraordinarily confident” that a SURPRISE outbreak will occur? If you’re expecting it so strongly, how can it be a “surprise”?

The answer being, it’s a special surprise we’re planning for Trump, to try and undermine him in an election year.

Again, I can’t be certain what exactly will happen, what trick they will pull now. But I’ll bet you that skin rashes are involved, even if it’s all hushed up.

