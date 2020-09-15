Nxivm Endorsements Include Former Surgeon General and Other Prominent People

So did Edgar Bronfman Sr., who was none to happy about his daughters Clare and Sara Bronfman being members of what he called a cult. That remarkable Forbes story led to many others in other media – particularly the Albany Time Union and soon Nxivm was largely regarded as suspicious by thinking people who were able to use internet search engines.

Before all that bad publicity, Nxivm AKA Executive Success Programs was getting glowing endorsements from some pretty mainstream people.

Since these testimonials came from people who took courses early on in NXIVM/ESP they should not to be taken as an indication that any of these people would still endorse Nxivm or Raniere today.

In fact, several people who gave testimonials reportedly asked to have their names removed and Raniere chose not to do so. It is also interesting that some of the endorsements were from Nxivm employees or were Raniere’s lovers, who failed to disclose that pertinent fact.

My comments are [in bold and brackets.] The headlines above the testimonials are mine.

Incredibly valuable

Steve Sullivan

CEO, Olde Bryan Inn & Longfellow’s Restaurant/Hotel

The course was incredibly valuable and a life-enriching experience. Would absolutely recommend to anyone who is interested in enhancing their personal growth.

[I was told Steve Sullivan tried to have his testimonial removed from the NXIVM website. Evidently Keith Raniere refused.]

Made life more powerful

Barbara J. Bouchey, CFP

CEO, Barbara Bouchey Asset Management, Inc.

Recently, I attended the two-week intensive program that greatly impacted my ability to relate to people and life more powerfully than any other program I have ever taken. Although I have achieved a certain level of success, there have been times in my life when my beliefs have limited me.

This course has changed my life both personally and professionally. As a businessperson, the enhancement of my skill in relating to my clients more effectively has been tremendous. I emphatically recommend this program to all people who would like to have a deeper, more meaningful experience of life – both personally and financially. I suspect it will be one of the most empowering and affirming experiences of your life!

[Barbara, as most readers know, was a lover of Keith Raniere’s at the time she wrote this, something she did not disclose. She left him in 2009, and he pursued her rather vigorously in court, suing her repeatedly and getting her indicted with the aid of Clare Bronfman’s perjury. The charges were later dismissed. Yet he allowed the endorsement to remain online.]

Phenomenal!

Sandy Padilla

CEO, America Works

Phenomenal! A lifetime of major issues crystallized and dealt with in laser-like fashion. The program spearheaded me into action, unparalleled to anything I’ve ever experienced before. Run, don’t walk, just do it!

I had a broken ankle and three days into the intensive, I was able to remove my splint and put my cane away. This was two weeks early! Also, I noticed after the intensive that a large bone spur on my foot that had irritated me for 15 years went away and hasn’t bothered me since.

[Sandy is married to Dr. Michael Salzman and stepmother of Lauren and Michelle Salzman. Michael and Sandy were shunned by NXIVM because they refused to fire [Name Redacted]. One commenter of Frank Report wrote: “Sandy Padilla left Nxivm before 2008. She is married to Michael Salzman (dad of Lauren & Michelle) and neither her or Michael have spoken to anyone in the group since 2010. Nancy threatened them for having relationships with other defectors, stating, ‘You will lose your daughters if you don’t disassociate from people who left Nxivm’. Lauren and Michelle shunned them and never spoke to them again. It was heartbreaking for them.”]

Highly Recommend it to everyone

Dr. Michael Salzman

Physician, Internal Medicine/Anti-Aging

[Dr. Salzman was once married to Nancy and is the father of Lauren and Michelle. His daughters shunned him in 2009, preferring to be loyal to Keith Raniere.]

The two-week program provided me with unbelievable clarity and tremendous insight on issues I face in the world and in my personal life. It is amazing to me the difference in how much mor energy I have in the day, not to mention, the greater enjoyment and appreciation of life in general. Additionally, my efficiency in surgery has been raised to a much higher level with much shorter operating time. My communication skills with my patients and staff are far more improved. I would highly recommend Executive Success Programs to anyone.

I recently completed the most enjoyable two-week intensive program at the school. It is the only technology of its kind offering genuine improvement and clinical success. The program is gentle and respectful, while being unique and highly effective for permanent change. So many of my professional colleagues and patients are equally pleased.

As a result of persistency and coaching, I’ve benefited from exercise and jogging. I ran in a 5k road race -my first ever. I am now weight training, something I’ve admired in others. I like the new changes in my physical wellness, general energy level, and positive emotions. I am 55 years old.

Enhance my quality of life

Anthony Ianniello

Ianniello, Anderson & Reilly, P.C.

I soon discovered that the course was very thought provoking and intellectually stimulating. It proved to be a weekend of engaging conversation and learning. Those who do not enjoy stimulation of the mind and the company of challenging instructors need not apply. I believe the purpose of this program is to introduce new concepts and skills in human potential. Concepts learned which will improve my skills and choices. This program is a new and wonderful way for me to expand my perception of people and to develop skills that will enhance my quality of life. Others have and will feel the same way. I look forward to taking more of your programs.

I better understand why I act the way I do

Dr. John B. Waldman

Professor of Neurological Surgery,

Albany Medical College

The program has provided me with tools to examine my behavior, values, and code of conduct. Now, I better understand why I act the way I do and this understanding gives me more choices to make better decisions. I have a broader range of emotions that enrich my life, yet these emotions do not drive my behavior or decisions. I have a greater understanding of what is required to have mutual, fulfilling relationships with my children and spouse. I highly endorse this program for individuals who value personal growth, improved productivity, and deeper meaning in their relationships. It will empower you to make those changes that are currently only in your dreams.

Everyone should take the course

Dr. Eric Roccario

Physician, Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons P.C.

I think one of the greatest benefits I got from this program is having a clearer sense of how people interact with each other and a fuller understanding of how they think and feel. With that, I have a better grasp of people I deal with. As for my patients, I can now understand more of what the underlying cause of their illness may be along with the physical illness. My skill at learning and understanding what their true needs might be is far more enhanced than it was before. I guess I feel indebted to the school for the tremendous value and benefit I got in advancing myself, and also, humankind. That’s why I feel everyone should take this course. As a physician, I feel that my abilities and talent have been greatly augmented by this technology and feel that everyone should take this course.

[Dr. Eric Riccario was a colleague of Dr. Brandon Porter at St Peter’s before Porter was forced to resign after Frank Report revealed he had conducted human fright experiments.]

Helps you to look at inner self

Lydia Sotto

Director of HIV/Aids Research, National Institute of Health

I was really impressed with how the training helps you to look at your inner self. How surprising to learn that things you don’t know about yourself can cause you to react to situations in certain ways. I am more cognizant of the causes for my own impatience with others, and I realized that a good portion of my frustration was due to recognizing things in others that I have some of too. It helped me a lot with my teenage son and making him more responsible because I learned not to take responsibility for him. I think most people should take this program, and my colleagues were very much impressed with the information.

Improved my relationship with children

Peter Fallon

CEO, Fallon Pharmacy

After being in the program only a few months, it gave me the ability to deal with business matters much more effectively and efficiently. As for my personal life, it has tremendously improved my relationship with my children as far as understanding them better. I would strongly recommend the course to anyone.

[Barbara Bouchey told a story in one of her depositions about how Peter Fallon left NXIVM. He and his teenage daughter had been NXIVM students. Fallon went to a NXIVM Halloween Party and was shocked to see Raniere costumed in a bathrobe with an artificial penis hanging out. Fallon observed Raniere flirting with his teenage daughter. Observing Raniere’s interchanges with the partygoers, plus his bizarre attire, he came to realize that Raniere was probably having sex with many of the women at the party. He withdrew his daughter and himself from the group.]

ESP taught me how to ethically and morally succeed

Dr. Edward Kinum

Chiropractor

I’ll admit that I was skeptical at first, for several reasons. My main concern was that I might be getting involved with some New Age/self-help course that would be inconsistent with my Christian beliefs. I have never regretted my decision to become involved with ESP. It has given me some of the most powerful tools for effecting positive changes in my life that I’ve ever experienced. I used to feel like I was the only one playing by the rules- ESP taught me how to ethically and morally succeed in a world that does not play fair. I was worried about the monetary investment-the course paid for itself in the first week! My schedule is extremely full and active. I had no idea how I would find the time-but I’m making the time for ESP. Everybody needs to take this program. When one of the top three problem solvers on the planet creates a technology that gives us the tools to optimize our own potential, what excuse can there be for not taking advantage of such an opportunity? How can anyone rationalize saying ‘no’?

[Ed Kinum did not disclose he was a proctor or head trainer for NXIVM. He was to quit NXIVM and managed to get out without being sued. He was the proctor at the NXIVM intensive – along with Esther Chiappone Carlson – in Anchorage Alaska – when Kristin Snyder disappeared. He gave Exploration of Meaning therapies to Snyder who then disappeared and was a presumptive suicide. Ed does not mention that when he extols the courses.]

I have new way of thinking about life!

Jeffrey M. Levine, J.D., CFP, L.L.M.

CEO, Financial Consultant, Inc.

Upon completing the two-week program, I have a new way of thinking about life! Now, there are more choices to live my life, whereas before, it was I who created these limitations in my own mind. When I wake up now it’s exciting to know that I do have these choices, which give me peace of mind, security, confidence, and an overall, good feeling about myself. You discover more about yourself and where you’ve been held back. My potential seems unlimited now since the program, and the barriers have been lifted from my life! I now realize opportunities available I never saw before. Absolutely recommend this for everybody. As a matter of fact, I can’t think of anybody whose life wouldn’t be dramatically transformed.

ESP gave life back to her

Joyce Chupka

Director Strategic Planning, NYS Department of Health

How do you express in words your gratitude when a program gives a person their life back? Thank you.

[Several people from the NYS Department of Health attended NXIVM courses, I believe, on taxpayer dime.]

‘Absolutely’ recommends NXIVM

Nancy Smith

CEO, Saratoga Signature Designs

My feeling about the program was really a shedding of armor. Sometimes in today’s world, we get really protective and it becomes detrimental. I found this program allowed me to see other people differently, but most importantly, have a whole new understanding of myself. It is amazing to me that things I used to react to negatively before simply do not bother me now. I would absolutely recommend this program to others.

NXIVM permeates everything

Susan Miller

CEO, Goold Orchards

I really found out things about myself that really made sense. We all have baggage we carry around and don’t talk about or examine. That’s the big key to change. The program was very powerful for me in looking at these things. The program not only affects your personal life, but it’s global and permeates everything. What I got from the program was that I found out that life is all about choice. I used to get angry and stuck before. Now, I’ve learned how to make choices and get past it. It seems so simple but it is extremely powerful. The more you learn about your choices, the healthier and happier you will be. This program is the most interesting and powerful thing I have ever done and I look forward to going each week.

A tool for humankind

Dennis Sentmer, CPA

Financial Protection/Taxes/Investing

I have gained a better insight into myself and the human condition. Executive Success Programs is not just an executive tool, but also a tool for all humankind. (I leave the intensive program, armored with the tools for a full “integrated” life and the comfort of knowing there is finally promise of hope for humankind!)

Cured my stomach

Louise Gundrum

Executive VP

(Facing major surgery I participated in an intensive two-week course that allowed me the time, space, tools, and safety to re-examine my life. It will never be the same.) I’m a better person,parent, spouse, and employee – more confident, productive, and energized. Most importantly, these skills have been integrated as permanent changes and haven’t disappeared, now six months after we’ve finished the program.

For the past five years I have had a nonfunctional stomach valve, which I am now managing without any daily medication versus recommended surgery and seven medications that I was taking daily. Since taking the 16-day intensive program, I have discovered the source of my stress, and I now am able to control and rid myself of it. I also had endometriosis, high cholesterol, and diabetes, which are now gone.

Doubled my income

Dawn Morrison

Advertising, WGNA Radio

My life is forever changed as a result of being a part of Executive Success Programs. It is the best thing I have ever done for myself! I’ve taken many sales training and personal growth programs, and I will say this is the only one that has lasting effects – it really works. Why? Because it got to the root cause of why I wasn’t maximizing my potential. Numbers in a salesperson’s world are concrete proof of performance and for me, I doubled my income because of what I learned in Executive Success Programs.

[When she wrote this, Dawn was one of Raniere’s lovers, yet she makes no mention of being in his harem of the founder of the courses. She left her advertising job at WGNA and started a car detailing business. She was with Raniere for 20 years and is now rumored to have left Nxivm. ]

Communication techniques sharper

Steve Schloika

Accountant

I think ESP has reopened my eyes and mind to the world around me again. My communication techniques are much sharper- I pay more attention to all the responses? Overall, thanks, it’s been interesting, fun, and rewarding.

Positive changes are endless

Shelley Bullock

Insurance Agent

The positive changes that this has had on my life are endless. I have increased my sales per capita by two per week. I have been able to get more done in less time by focusing on real work vs. virtual work, be more physically active, and make major progress and major changes in both my relationship with my parents and my significant other. The majority of this all occurred within the first three months of starting class.The icing on the cake was the overwhelming support, not only from the instructors but also other group members, as you go through these life-changing and sometimes scary events. I highly recommend it!

Love the new me

J. Mark Drexel

Nuclear Engineer, ConEdison

The challenges of the world and their effect on me have been eased through the teachings and practices of Executive Success Programs. I love the new and improved me!

Absolutely the nicest people

Diane O’Connor-Easton

Marketing Director, Advertising Agency

Executive Success Programs has helped me build my self-confidence and self-esteem. I feel much more able to undertake certain challenges that once seemed very daunting – even impossible. Executive Success Programs as a whole is very motivational-plus, the groups are absolutely the nicest people I’ve ever met!

Best program available

Christine Collins

Behavioral Management Specialist

This program is the single, most important aspect to my growth professionally, emotionally, and cognitively. Coming to class on a regular basis provides me with structure and feedback. This is the best program available with the most incredible, resourceful, knowledgeable leaders.

My stress level is almost nonexistent. I realize I don’t need to be sick in order to get attention!

[Christine Collins was Nancy Salzman’s understudy and disciple before ESP was created. At one time Christine was considered for a top teaching role but did not make the grade for she was not skinny enough. Collins does not disclose she was a paid teacher for NXIVM when she wrote this testimonial. The testimonial misrepresents her as a student. She should have disclosed she was an employee.]

My life turned around

Barbara Owens

Special Education Teacher

When I began Executive Success Programs, I was an emotional mess. I was going through a difficult time in my life, and my emotions were literally controlling me. I was allowing myself to be a victim to everything and everyone. After my first ESP module, my life virtually turned around- I realized that I was in control of my emotions and that I could choose to remain a victim or NOT! My life is 100% better today -not perfect, but well on the way.

A grassroots movement

Clark J. Shaughnessy

Architect

I’ve gained a heightened interest in thinking about my position on ethics and am feeling (new) that it’s still worthwhile and exciting to think about when in the company of similar questioners and thinkers – I enjoy seeing other people in the group excited about listening and contributing and the feeling of being in a grassroots movement that is evolving.

Helped me communicate with my wife

Drew Aiello

Mortgage Broker

Executive Success Programs has helped me be more open when I communicate instead of holding everything inside.It has helped me a great deal in my personal life, especially communicating with my wife. I have been able to understand people better, which in turn has enabled me to deal with them better. Although, it is new to me, I do see how the modules translate into a more successful life for me both personally and in business.

My patient was cured of scoliosis

Gordon H. Grannis, D.C.

I have a patient that I have been treating for several years because of persistent scoliosis. After going through the program, I was very surprised to see the external evidence of her lower back scoliosis entirely gone. Originally, her left lower back muscles were one half inch more prominent than the right. At present, there is perfect symmetry of the muscles in the area. Any degree of improvement in adult scoliosis is rare,therefore, my patient’s change is very unusual and a first in my 20 years of practice.

Cured of scoliosis

Jeanne Higgins

Despite numerous spinal surgeries since childhood for scoliosis and kyphosis, at age 52, I was still left with a hunchback and stooped posture. While attending the two-week intensive, I had a major structural change take place in my spine as a result of Rational Inquiry™. The top and lower sections of my spine rotated and straightened. My posture has completely changed. My chiropractors and doctors were shocked and amazed. I have attended many seminars and therapy sessions over the years but I never experienced the positive, permanent results I received from Rational Inquiry™ – changes in my thought patterns and behaviors, as well as physical changes. I will be forever grateful for my new and improved body, mind, and spirit!

[This is one of the ironies of NXIVM. People have claimed they got well. I spoke with a woman who said her Tourette’s Syndrome was cured by NXIVM. She left the group and won’t return because of its cult practices, yet how can she not feel appreciation for NXIVM? Could she have cured herself otherwise? This is hard to say.]

Migraines went away

Rebecca Freeman

I have had severe migraines at least twice a month for the past 20 years and since attending the 16-day intensive, I have been migraine free. It has been over five months pain free!

[Rebecca is another example of a person who praised NXIVM then later left. She was able to leave without being attacked. Rebecca was Barbara Bouchey’s employee and remained for a time after Barbara left NXIVM.]

Stopped needing eyeglasses

Matthew Mu

I stopped wearing reading glasses after depending on them for over four years. I learned how and when I unfocused my eyes, and I learned how to refocus.

[Mathew Mu was an early NXIVM member and a photographer, videographer. He left years ago. He may have seen some suspicious behavior during his time there, especially since he filmed Raniere. One thing is curious. Mu claims he threw away his glasses and improved his eyesight through NXIVM. Raniere claimed he could do the same for himself with his technology – but did not have the time – so busy was he working for the NXIVM mission. Rather than throw away his own eyeglasses, reportedly someone in prison stole them and Raniere had to get prison-issued glasses. The prescription evidently was wrong and he had a hard time seeing. One would think that with all the time he has on his hands in prison he would learn to cure his own eyesight – with NXIVM technology.]

Pain went away after 20 minutes of Nancy

Jory Waldman

As a three-sport varsity athlete in high school and college, I have suffered from shin splints for the past 10 years. After one 20-minute session with Nancy Salzman, I have continued to run with no pain.”

Stopped grinding teeth

Scott Wasser

Rational Inquiry™ helped me conquer my TMJ. After two weeks, I stopped grinding my teeth and having terrible headaches. I’ve done lots of other types of programs (including hypnosis) and believed I would sleep with a mouth guard my whole life. Well no more! Thanks to Executive Success Programs. I have a new lease on life.

Menstrual cycles became pain free

Carole Bergeron

I am more ‘at cause’ around health choices and find I have increased energy, am more focused, and am able to sleep deeply at night. My periods became regular, pain free, and no longer caused me fatigue.

I was touched by change

Antonia C. Novello, MD, MPH, NYS Commissioner of Health/Former US Surgeon General

The Executive Success Program was very good, it brought people together to think out of the box; coming up with ideas you’ve never thought of and redefining words that previously had no meanings. I learned how to relate to people more on my level and learned more about how people interact with each other . . . People should take this program as a way to learn how to relate to others people more effectively. This program causes you to realize how tied in you are to your own beliefs and how to comfortably incorporate change. People might not want to think outside of the box, but this program is a way of bringing people together to do just that. We all have a fear of the unknown, and at the end of the program, you realize many people think the same way. After taking the program, you’ve been touched by change.

[Novello was the former US Surgeon General and at the time she took the NXIVM courses she was NYS Commissioner of Health. She was enthused enough with the classes to have gotten taxpayers to foot the bill for her staff to take the pricey courses.]

Understand my patients better

Amazing new energy, and enjoyment of life

Dr. Noelle Nielsen, Partner, Women’s Care in OB-GYN

The two-week program provided me with unbelievable clarity and tremendous insight on issues I face in the world and in my personal life. It is amazing to me the difference in how much more energy I have in the day, not to mention, the greater enjoyment and appreciation of life in general. Additionally, my efficiency in surgery has been raised to a much higher level with much shorter operating time. My communication skills with my patients and staff are far more improved. I would highly recommend the Executive Success Program to anyone.

***

I think it fair to say that probably many of those who gave these endorsements were writing their genuine and honest impressions at the time. I would welcome comments of anyone quoted to give their updated views.

It is also possible that some people were misquoted or that they may have tried unsuccessfully to correct the record or remove their testimonials.