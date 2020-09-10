Keith Raniere’s Prison Email to Nicki Clyne Gives View of How and Why He Created DOS

Because Keith Raniere never testified at his trial and, prior to his arrest he claimed he had nothing to do with DOS, this email ,written November 2019 to his loyal slave Nicki Clyne, should be interesting to those studying Nxivm, for it is the first time Raniere explains his motives and methods in starting DOS.

Of course, one should keep in mind that Raniere is known to prevaricate. For instance, he claims there was a secret group or fraternity [presumably with collateral] of some 60 men. I doubt this is true for someone – one of the men – by now would have said something about it.

The reason we have this email is because the Bureau of Prisons [which apparently monitored all of Raniere’s emails] handed it to the prosecution and they released it to the court and it became public. As far as I know, the complete email has never been published in any media.

The subject heading of his email is “Sorority (part 2).” I have not seen part 1.

It should also be kept in mind that Raniere may have not only been writing for Clyne’s benefit but for other women still in DOS with whom Nicki might have been expected to share it with and it should not be ruled out that Raniere expected that the prison authorities were monitoring his emails and he wanted his “noble” view of DOS to be on the record.

Of course, if Raniere wanted to publish his views on DOS, he could have easily been able to send this as an op-ed to any number of media outlets who would have most assuredly published it.

My comments are in [bold and brackets.]

FROM: 57005177 [Raniere’s prisoner number] RANIERE, KEITH ALAN

TO: “Nicki Clyne”

SUBJECT: Sorority (part 2)

DATE: 11/07/2019 07:25 PM

The meaningfulness of surety is difficult to assess because the collateral underlying it is relative: $10,000 is different for a waitress than for a millionaire, nude pictures are different for a nun than for a porn star. The objective [of collateral] was as strong and complete a pledge of surety as possible.

Surety is always pledged and received with the intention it will never be forfeited, therefore it needs to be personally meaningful, and needs to at all times, match or exceed the value of that which it collateralizes. Problems soon arose with keeping pledged surety safe and current (If a woman pledges access to an account she later closes, that surety is no longer current.)

Additionally I, as the structural creator [of DOS}, wanted to be certain, as the sorority grew, there were not corruptions of the power bestowed upon each master through these earnest, life-serious, vows. A series of eight endeavors and structures were undertaken to provide healthy, safe, growth:

1. The 8 founding sisters started to develop areas specialization: one specialization was ethics to ensure morality,consistency, and safety;

2. Circles were codified: groups of sisters, normally with the same master, working together and with each other. This inspired camaraderie and also fostered a mutually helping environment;

3. The beginnings of a grand master system wherein each sister had an additional higher, or non-lineage, grand master as a resource and sounding board; [This does not seem to have a ring of truth since Raniere does not seem to be the type of grandmaster who would be willing to share that role.]

4. Some of the lawyers within the sorority (and some not in the sorority) where consulted to formalize the relationships, consequences, rights, and safeties;

5. The group responsible for the safety, sufficiency, and integrity of pledged surety began creating methods for securing, updating, maintaining, and standardizing it;

6. One of the founding sisters was the first to formally try a “switch” of master and slave wherein the slave became the master and the master became the slave for a time. This gave a wonderful perceptual shift and an experiential sense of the responsibilities, and difficulties, of each role. I suggested this should be a mainstay process throughout the organization;

[This is a strange statement by Raniere but it confirms something I gleaned from his texts with Camila. What Raniere is saying here is that he switched roles with one of his eight first line women and became her so-called slave for a time. Based on the texts he had with Camila, I had suspected he explored this role reversal with her and it struck me, when I read the Cami texts, that it was simply for his sexual gratification. More importantly it was temporary. He went right back to being her master, as ruthless as ever, as the text prove.]

7. Two help lines were being developed: one through which a sister could personally raise issues to the ethics committee, and the second an anonymous system for emergency abuses which could be used without fear of identification; and

[I doubt this was ever seriously considered. On top of that, one wonders why he is telling this to Nicki, since she was a first line master and, if it was true, she would certainly know about this. This suggests to me that he intended the letter to be shared.]

8. I had created a secret society of men which now would interface with the sorority. Initially, having male members within the sorority was considered–everything from husbands to friends–it was ultimately thought best to keep men separate in general.

An ethics/resources committee was created consisting of three founding members of the partner men’s group (the group had already grown to 60 in number), and three founding members from the sorority, through which both organizations could benefit from the insights of the other. [I don’t think this is true. I find it highly improbable that there was a secret men’s group with 60 members and none of them have spoken to date?]

Although I was, through life vows, “master” to the 8 founding sisters of the sorority, I did not want to lead, nor was I in, the sorority. I did however lead the fraternity. As with SOP (The Society of Protectors–the non-secret men’s group), in the fraternity I had ultimate power, balanced by the other founding member’s ability to, as a group, veto my orders. I also had the ultimate veto power of any initiative the board created. Initially, in SOP, the high counsel (which I led) gave me ultimate, unchecked power.

I considered this for literally 24 hours, once it was given, and decided to set up the check and balance system because I was concerned of my personal flaws, blindness, errors, and even the potential I might someday lose my faculties.

Thus, I led the fraternity (the secret men’s organization) with balanced power, and had final veto power over both it and the sorority.

Within the sorority, my influence was even further limited by my own beliefs: For example, one lineage head refused to adopt some of the more edgy (but optional for each participant) BDSM-type practices desired by several of the other lineages. I felt it was not my place to attempt to interfere, although I believed it was a vital option for all lineages.

[This shows clearly how much DOS was a sex sorority. Also BDSM was not optional. Several DOS slaves told me they were terrified of having to be placed in a cage in a dungeon and they did not feel they had a choice. They felt they had to obey or their collateral would be released.]

I did design a number of therapeutic procedures for the sorority– things we called, “sourcings” in the companies I created- that were feminine by construction and, I feel, some of the most extraordinary work I have done. There were also a number of specialized, optional, sub-groups planned wherein women learned skills of interest within the sorority community and these women would become resources for the rest of the sisterhood.

Note: The primary witness in my sex trafficking charge [Nicole] initially helped design her own personal vulnerability challenge [being tied naked to a bed and to have someone unknown to her performing oral sex on her. This was deemed sex trafficking by the jury in Raniere’s trial]. After this challenge, she aspired to be one of the heads of the specialized group that provided sisters with both emotional and physical challenges. {Nicole never testified about this and I do not think she was cross-examined about her aspiring to be the head of a specialized group within DOS.]

This included outward bound activities, any of the alternative sexual activities, vulnerability challenges, and self-defense/fighting competence. Her [Nicole’s] personal challenge [being tied naked to the bed etc.] was used against me as the centerpiece of the sex trafficking charge.

The sorority was to be a “no holds barred” organization, going boldly where no other organization had yet gone–so women could have access to many unique things without the structures or permissions of men. I certainly did not want to limit these freedoms with any involvement I might have!

[He says he did not want to “limit these freedoms.” He calls slavery “freedoms.”]

While I was in Mexico, the hate and untruth towards myself and the sorority raged; I was further distanced and completely apart from the functioning of this group. The day of my arrest had been scheduled to be a restarting; a more mature, wise, reforming of the group. [There was to be a group fellatio session with him and five first line masters called a recommitment ceremony.] What happened with it [DOS] after my arrest is uncertain as of this writing. I believe there are still a strong number of women committed.

I believe the sorority is good–not just good and even noble, but great–and vitally important for women and humanity. It is tragic the current organization has been stymied by a few envious men abusing positions of power in government, media, and film; some women who didn’t live up to their sacred honor and vows; and people in general who just feel threatened by this idea.

The missing part of our society, found in a secret group of women like this, aches to be embraced; we should deeply mourn it’s possible loss. It is a living thing, a precious thing, and an essential thing to complete the human story: groups that are different are not necessarily bad, and ways of journeying through our lives, only for the few, and too intense for the many, are foundationally important for all of us. This sorority is such a thing: living, precious, intense, and some would say even sacred. [Who would say DOS is sacred?] If the current group of committed women, for whatever reason, do not carry this considerable body of knowledge, practices, and skills forward, some other group of brave, courageous, women should–even must–somehow, somewhere. It’s here, waiting for the right women, right now. Who will carry forth this burning torch of light? [Nicki, thinking, as she read this: ‘I will Master!”]

The sorority, also known as DOS or “The Vow”, was still undergoing formation pains when it became the subject of world discussion. The initial group of members were all life-committed (the highest level of commitment) although many lesser commitment levels were planned. At the time it reached international prominence, and infamy, the average age of the sorority sisters was just under 40 (I think the youngest was 24) and consisted of single women, married women, mothers, and even grandmothers. Many were professional, even world influential: a daughter of a past head of a country, [Cecilia Salinas] a leader of a key national think tank, a daughter of a multi-billionaire and media mogul [Rosa Laura Junco] (this particular father [Alejandro Junco] is one of the key motivators behind the actions against the sorority), the wife of the CEO of a major corporation, third generation royalty [India Oxenberg], call girls, lawyers, doctors [Danielle Roberts], research scientists, Emmy nominated performers [Alejandra Anaya Gonzales], peace movement leaders, many nationalities and races (African, Mexican, U.S. American, Chinese, Arabic, Canadian, European), [That was easy since they doubled as Rainbow Cultural Garden nannies, some of whom were illegally brought into the US] many religions and beliefs (Christian, Jewish, Agnostic, Islamic, Catholic, Spiritualist), and from 7 countries.

Was it bad? No. It was great. Was it well defined? No. It was forming and changing daily. Were there problems? Yes, many. But earnest people were creating solutions every day. Was it sinister? No. The intent was to help women and humanity through a woman’s organization unlike any that existed.

Could there be an “old girl’s” network as powerful as the “old boy’s” network?

Could there be a woman’s worldwide secret society, based on personal growth, with a no-glass-ceilings, no nets, no excuses, environment wherein women are “women of their word”?

The sorority was a group of women with a four-fold desire to:

1. Be part of a close, intimate, sisterhood, where it is safe and supportive to have total disclosure (they were invited by a woman they respected, normally their best friend);

2. Be brave and courageous, taking full risk to overcome limitations, with specific disciplines, practices, and skills, taking away excuses and the cultural female “net” of social safety, in ways not available in the outside world;

3. Build power and influence for themselves; and

4. Be part of completely trusted, secret network of women dedicated to obtaining power and influence to be used to forward the compassionate feminine principle in society. [By being slaves.]

Some of the sisters questioned if many women could really keep the faith, taking secrets to the grave no matter what, and live up to these conditions and aspirations.

The initial sisters of the sorority were set to be the most trusted of friends to the women already in the sisterhood. This was a temporary recruitment allowance: select women were permitted to join directly as a life-committed member (a dramatic shortcut compared to the future, multi-year process of trust-building, tests, and commitment needed to assure qualified “lifers”).

In the future, most of the women within the sorority would likely not want to be “lifers”, but would find a lesser commitment level more suitable for their lives. Analogous to the Church, not all members want to be clergy.

The seminal notions of the sorority had been in my thoughts for decades. It is part of my life-work to create new social structures and organs of society. Several persistent, independent, thought-clusters and questions informed the creation of the sorority:

1. What are the advantages and disadvantages of good intentioned, compared to bad intentioned, people? How can the advantages of being good be amplified so, combined with the inextricable disadvantages, a group can be stronger than the damage of bad intentioned people? (Since a bad intentioned person is willing to do anything, he or she has more options.)

2. What is the nature, and possible need for, secret societies in the pursuit of a better civilization? Many bad actions utilize the tool of secrecy. How can this tool best be used for the good by having a secret group? Is it necessary, or does it give an advantage, in our current world?

3. Why were secret societies male oriented and the secret societies of the world almost completely of male membership? This leaves a void in civilization. What good would it do to fill this void? What in the behavior of women caused this void? Could women form a secret society without this behavioral weakness getting in the way? Would it be good to do so? [And did it needed to be headed by a man?]

4. Could one build a society based on self-determined penance and collateral, instead of based on outwardly imposed,punishment and rules, backed by violence? Penance and collateral move a society away from violence used to enforce rules, and towards conscience upholding ethics. Hopefully, by using practices of penance and collateral, one moves from fear-based, external authority, to conscience-based, internal authority.

Collateral is anything of value. In this case, it is pledged as surety by placement with the sorority for safe keeping, or bonded through agreement allowing it to be possessed if necessary.

Conscience-driven people see pledged surety as merely an effect upholding, valuing, and representing, their word. Such people keep their word because it has an independent, internal value to them, from their own internal authority. The pledged surety is a proud demonstration of that value (as the signers of the U.S. Declaration of Independence who proudly pledged surety of their words with their lives, fortunes, and sacred honors).

Conscience-driven women within the sorority would not fear losing their pledged surety because they know they will keep their vow, and their pledged surety is a proud representation of their vow’s strength.

Fear-driven people, not using their conscience, reluctantly keep their word because of the pledged surety. They make the pledged surety the source, and their word an effect of it, believing they keep their word to avoid losing their pledged surety.

They value their word, in the moment, by what it can get them, and only keep it if they fear negative consequences enforced by an external authority. Such people often break their word if they are assured, or perceive, there will not be negative consequences. This gives them positive reinforcement for not seeing, or caring about, consequences, thereby inspiring a lack of conscience and conscience building.

People who indulge this pattern, break their word when convenient, do not develop a deep conscience, and regard only obvious effects in their decisions.

There were three, non-defendant, sorority sisters who testified for the prosecution at my trial [Sylvie, Nicole, Jaye]. Each of them had broken vows in multiple ways–one admitted to seemingly outright criminal behavior outside of the sorority [Sylvie in being illegally in the USA – something Raniere aided and abetted] — each admitted to fear-driven

behavior. Their motivation to cause a conviction was intensified by the promise of money. They are all represented by the same civil(!) attorney [Neil Glaser] who has stated he is putting together a class-action lawsuit [he filed it after this email was written]: the heiress in this case [Clare Bronfman] is worth an estimated $200 million, and other defendants have considerable assets.

What is the likely outcome when one of these apostate sorority sisters testifies directly protected by the prosecution (including her identity), for the prosecution? Would she tell the truth if it went against the prosecution’s narrative and eliminated the chance of financial reward? Would she be charged with perjury if she lied to support the prosecution’s story? (Answer: no.)

In such a situation, can the defense charge her with perjury? (Answer: no.) It seems like this prosecutorial witnesses is pretty motivated and safe lying!

Additionally, one of my partners, a founding sister, [Lauren Salzman] testified for the prosecution in order to reduce her sentence. This is sad and a betrayal, but complicated: At her age, 40, not only is a prison sentence very scary, it might preclude her from having children which she strongly desires.

[This may be the most disgusting thing Raniere said in his email. As readers know, Raniere, for almost two decades, dangled his being the father of a child to Lauren, who had a deep desire for motherhood. He would not allow her to date any other man. In the end, in 2017, he told her she was not going to have his child after all, but Mariana Fernandez would and Lauren would be required to love the baby as if it were her own if she loved Raniere. Raniere robbed Lauren of motherhood. And who is he kidding about her still having a child? She is over 40 years old and headed to prison. She is not going to have any children. He stole that opportunity from her.]

She also has a mother [Nancy Salzman] who is gravely ill, [she seems to have recovered] and she did not want to be incarcerated during her mother’s, potentially, final days. Her cooperation is compassionately understandable, but very bad morally: Even if she felt I was guilty–and even bad–supporting a hate-type campaign in any way is wrongful. It is also a profound betrayal and breaking of both her vows to the sorority and me.

[But, in fairness, Raniere broke all his promises to Lauren. And when the police came for him, he hid in the closet while Lauren, facing machine guns, tried to cover for him and finally fearing the cowardly rascal would let her be shot to death, gave away his hiding place.]

Note: I am unmarried and have a number of long-term, life-committed, relationships simultaneously. Their durations: 42 years [Karen U], 30 years (deceased) [Pam Cafritz], 23 years (deceased) [Barbara Jeske], 22 years, and a number more of 15+ years. This generates a tremendous number of questions, and a lot of hate, in this country.

This is how the sorority “started”: At one point, for deeply personal yet independent reasons, three of my long-term partners decided to have a deeper, more total, commitment by making life-vows to me; one of them because of a personal crisis [Camila?].

They wanted me to hold them to the highest of standards, “pull no punches”, and tell them all of my preferences, so they could be as intimate and close with me as possible. It is not my way to voice my preferences, or push for my wants [that’s laughable], so I thought doing so was an important practice for me. Additionally, they pledged collateral as surety to prove their earnestness, although I did not hold it.

The benefits of this commitment were palpable to them almost immediately, and two of these women felt a few of my other partners should be added (and at least 2 women who were not my partners). Within a short time, there were a total of seven women who took life-commitment vows to me; one of them had no sexual involvement with me and never did. [Rosa Laura Junco?] She was the person I chose to hold, and keep track of, everyone’s pledged surety.

After the first seven women had taken life-vows, although the one in crisis remained apart from the group, the remaining six felt the vow and program would benefit some of their closest friends. At this point, the decision was made to create a sorority- apart from my life-vows with them–yet built with the same principles and benefits. I was to “train” these founding women as they, the leadership circle, were to “train” the rest of the organization.

My longest-term partners did not fit the spirit of the group; it did not apply to their personality types or their goals in life. So they were never invited into the sorority and never knew about

it. An additional one of my partners was added much later as a founder [Lauren Salzman]. She was good for the group (and the group for her) but was not added initially because some of the other founding sisters simply did not trust her and felt unsafe with her.

Ultimately, each of the eight founding women created a lineage. Over the coming months, as the group grew to over 150 women, many challenges were addressed and contemplated which helped form the organization. The first hurdle out of the gate was how to determine an invited friend was truly worthy and committed to such a life-trust? This was a secret organization that, for purposes of privacy and freedom, needed to remain secret. How would the group know they could trust a woman that much?

To start, there was a two-step initiation process: First, the candidate was told of a secret group. In order to find out about it she needed to pledge surety [collateral] to back-up her word, convince the group of her trustworthiness, and guarantee she would keep the secret to the grave. This would give every member confidence intimate secrets would remain safe.

A good percentage of “best friends” provided this to find out about the group. What each woman learned were the four basic tenets of initiation verified in court:

1. The relationship was one of total, unqualified, obedience for life (this renders the forced labor charge a virtual impossibility, especially if it’s for such minor tasks as reading articles or getting coffee);

2. The Master/Slave terminology would be used within the relationship to affirm this;

3. She would be required to be branded with an undisclosed symbol; and [That undisclosed symbol was Keith Raniere’s initials. It should also be pointed out that it had to be undisclosed since Keith deliberately hid his role in DOS. And all the first line masters were instructed by him to lie to women – their so-called best friends – whom they recruited – that Raniere had nothing to do with DOS.]

4. She would be required to wear a permanent piece of jewelry to visibly show this bond. [DOS slaves were required to wear a necklace, belly chain or anklet which they were to never take off. Today at least two of the first line masters, Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman, may not still be wearing their jewelry but they are wearing an ankle monitor which they may not take off.] At this point, some women were interested, some not.

The second stage, if the qualified applicant desired to go forward, involved pledging as much meaningful surety as possible to affirm life-time loyalty and commitment. This surety was evaluated by the group, and the group decided if the applicant was committed enough to uphold the obedience and fidelity for life. There is a joy in affirming one’s word through pledging surety- also a genuine desire to show one is serious and one’s word is good (Remember the signers of the US Declaration of Independence). [As far as is known none of the signors were branded]. With some applicants, this was evident. If this second collection of pledged surety was deemed sufficient, the applicant was accepted, as a sister, into the group’s life-time vow of obedience and loyalty.

[This email does not seem complete and I suspect Raniere either wrote or planned to write a part 3]

