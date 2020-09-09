5G: Uncontrollable Violence, Sexual Aggression, Depression, Manic Behavior, Confusion, Fatigue, Memory Loss – You Name It, They Probably Have a Frequency for It

By Fred

Do not make a mistake: the 5G plan is literally for every single square centimetre of this planet to be irradiated with microwaves and millimetre waves, from towers and mini-cells and routers and lamp posts and satellites and balloons and drones and high-altitude pseudosatellites, the HAPSs.

I’ve quoted Mr Barrie Trower, an expert on radiation warfare, as saying that this microwaving of the planet is “much worse” than nuclear war. As American children gear up to go back to school, to their weaponized 5G classrooms, you are going to see exactly what the French soldiers predict: “A much larger-scale joint operation combined with a smokescreen to conceal large-scale tests of the 5G weapon, for criminal ends that remain to be clarified.”

I can clarify these ends for the French military.

Barrie Trower received an estimate from an unnamed intelligence insider (although Mr Trower is retired, he still has connections within the spook world who pass him all kinds of information). The estimate is that two billion people will be killed by wireless technology, following the rollout of 5G. He gave this information at a conference in Exeter earlier this year – I just tried to access the video, and it has been “removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines”, no surprises there.

This is a massive global depopulation exercise at one level, especially the removal of older people, their presence on the planet in large numbers is a big problem for many governments. Microwave radiation is also reducing fertility rates right across the world, there are dozens of scientific studies showing drastically reduced sperm counts and motility, and large increases in damaged and deformed sperm, from low-level mobile phone radiation.

5G will also mean total control and surveillance of the surviving population; Claire Edwards talks openly about “mind control”, and I will remind you that Barrie Trower was actually the person who provided the governments of the West with the exact pulsed microwave frequencies that would potentiate for particular behaviors, like uncontrollable violence, uncontrollable sexual aggression, depression, manic behavior, confusion, fatigue, memory loss – you name it, they probably have a frequency for it, including severe neurological damage and cancer.

Mr Trower obtained these frequencies from captured Soviet “microwave spies” incarcerated at Dartmoor maximum security prison, where he worked as an intelligence agent for over a decade. He told us that these frequencies were obtained through the systematic irradiation and torture of thousands of political dissidents and psychiatric prisoners by the KGB.

There’s one other particularly interesting aspect to this French report. They outline a direct mechanism whereby 5G radiation creates a viral-type “infection”:

* 5G electromagnetic radiation damages human cell DNA;·

* Exposed cells (of all kinds targeted in the human body) react by producing a cascade of protective immunological substances; ·

* These substances are conditioned in an intracellular structure called an endosome; ·

* The endosome is expelled from the cell, thus becoming an exosome (Nobel Prize in Medicine 2013).

Now, the 2013 Nobel Prize citation talked about “vesicles”; this whole “exosome” story is one of the newest and most mysterious subjects in all of biology. However, exosomes basically transport genetic material within and between cells and act as an information system, which is what a lot of people say viruses are; they’re not a cause of infection, but a product of cell detoxification, and their presence acts as a warning to other cells to activate protective mechanisms. Exosomes have been described as “the next small thing” in biology. Even the medical doctors I’ve quizzed about exosomes have admitted that they’re still getting to grips with the subject.

The French report talks about the work of Dr Andrew Kaufman, formerly of MIT, on this subject. Dr Kaufman claims that the COVID-19 viruses are actually exosomes, and that they occur naturally in the lungs. The French investigators are openly skeptical of him, because MIT is a known CIA university, and I also don’t put a lot of weight on Dr Kaufman’s arguments. However, whoever these French investigators are, they have really done some homework.

In circulating this document among my networks, I’ve had comments like “This is treason!” from certain folk. And there’s no doubt that at one level, the authors of this document are directly accusing their own government, and other governments around the world, of deliberate genocide. This is quite extraordinary, coming from an official French military organization.

Incidentally, if you want to see the original French version, you can find it here:

https://guyboulianne.com/2020/07/31/rapport-denquete-dun-groupe-dofficiers-de-reserve-sur-la-pandemie-de-covid-19-et-ses-liens-avec-le-sars-cov-2-et-dautres-facteurs/comment-page-1/

In checking out United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, I found out one thing about him that I didn’t know until now. According to Wikipedia, he served as President of the Socialist International from 1999 to 2005. He was also the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2005 to 2015, ironic in that many people are now “radiation refugees”, driven from their homes and workplaces by cell phone towers and other microwave installations, much as Claire Edwards was driven from her job at the United Nations by this radiation pollution.

However, it’s the Socialist International connection that rings a colossal alarm bell for me. Nothing smells more like the globalized hive-mind that these international socialists are planning, than 5G. Claire Edwards says she doesn’t believe in coincidences, and maintains that it’s no accident that a telecoms engineer is now the world’s top diplomat. I’m also saying it’s absolutely no coincidence that a leader of the international socialist movement laughs out loud in public at mention of the dangers of this technology.

5G is the ultimate platform of the liberal tech elite, Silicon Valley’s masters of the universe, it’s the backbone of their fabled Internet of Things, in which human beings will be the ultimate “things” to be run by their algorithms.

So, again, stand by for more absolute mayhem and chaos and lockdown madness in the world, this story is just beginning. If you don’t believe me, please watch this very revealing clip of Bill and Melinda Gates bemoaning the fact that the world did not hop, skip and jump as fast as required during the COVID-1984 pandemic. Gates says: “So we will have to prepare for the next one … that, you know, I’d say is, uh, WILL get attention this time.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFkxlWkIy_4

And then he and Melinda smirk and smile at each other, in the most absolutely evil way imaginable. They are actively and happily and openly looking forward to the next pandemic; the one that WILL get some attention “this time”. Bill and Melinda really must learn to control their body language a little better, their attitude is just a tad too obvious.

Look at those two self-satisfied faces, and tell me if I’m wrong. You’ve been warned. The “second wave” of 5G warfare is going to make everything we’ve seen so far look like child’s play. I really hope I’m wrong, but this is what I’m preparing for. I’m not alone in this: take a look at this very thoughtful recent video by the redoubtable Miss Dana Ashlie, who says we should use this “little bubble of an opportunity” to work out where we should be, and move to a safer community if necessary. Specifically, to get out of the cities, which I did in 2010.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij3For3D9FA&pp=QAA%3D

As she says: it’s time to GET where you’re going.

If you are not fighting 5G tooth and nail, night and day, with everything you’ve got – then you simply don’t understand 5G yet. And if they do succeed in rolling it out over the whole planet, you will never understand anything ever again, because your brain will have gone for good. These are literally the last days and weeks we have to fight. The French Army Reserves fully understand this.

Vive la Résistance!

