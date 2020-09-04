Emiliano Salinas to Have TV Series Promoting His Lies About Quitting Nxivm

On May 23, 2019, during the trial of Rainere, Salinas denounced his Vanguard, who he first came to follow in 2002.
Frank Report was first to publish a startling video of Salinas dancing in tribute to Keith Raniere during V-Week 2016 [see below].
The video was widely circulated on social media in Mexico after Frank Report published it.
Salinas, lying, said that when he learned of the abuses in DOS, he immediately cut off any type of contact with Nxivm.
“In recent days, various information and images related to practices carried out within the group called DOS have been made public, which I categorically condemn and reject,” Salinas said in a letter addressed to the public, during the trial of Raniere. “During the period of my commercial association with the company Nxivm, I never participated or was involved in any way with DOS and, as has been revealed in the coverage of the case itself, its members always denied the existence of practices that are known today about the group.”
His nose grew several inches as he recited these lies.
How do we now they are lies?
Because he was caught on audio tape by Nxivm whistleblower Toni Zarattini,in August 2017.
Those tapes were published in 11 parts by Frank Report, which clearly shows that Emiliano knew about the branding and blackmail of DOS and tried to prevent Zaratinni from being a whistleblower – or else!
Here are a few of the articles I posted.
NXIVM Secret Tapes; Part 1: Loreta Garza lies about why Vicente and Edmondson left NXIVM
Part 3: Secret tape: Zarattini finds out about DOS; and Keith’s sleeping with students
Part 5: Secret tapes: Salinas claims Vicente and Edmondson are part of a plot to extort money from NXIVM
Part 7 Secret Salinas- Zarattini tapes: Emiliano explains how he learned about collateral from woman who made sex tape of herself to stay skinny
Part 10 Secret Recording: Salinas & Zarattini: Salinas bashes Frank Report; ties Vicente and Edmondson to it & extortion
Part 9: Secret Recording: Salinas & Zarattini: Salinas explains how Anthony Ames stormed out of NXIVM and his wife, Sarah Edmondson, sneaked out
Part 11 Secret Recording: Insane gibberish from Emiliano on confidentiality agreement and paranoia about extortion
Yet Emiliano said, “when at the beginning of 2018 an acquaintance involved in DOS decided to tell me about her experiences, I resigned and immediately cut off any type of contact with Nxivm; this with deep consternation at the atrocities that I heard.”
As the tapes prove it is a lie. He knew all about DOS in 2017.
It will be interesting to see the Telvisa series by Emiliano as he seeks to shape shift and revise and lie – about his role with the Vanguard.
Lies, shape shifting and revisionism –Emi is a chip right off the old Vanguard’s block.
Add Comment