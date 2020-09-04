Emiliano Salinas to Have TV Series Promoting His Lies About Quitting Nxivm

An informed Mexican source and Mexican journalist tells me that Emiliano Salinas is preparing a TV series about his experiences at Nxivm.

It is to be released by Televisa, the large Mexican television network, to whom, by the way, Keith Alan Raniere, Lauren Salzman and Nicki Clyne leaked the video of Sara Edmondson being branded.

My source wrote to me, “Can you imagine, Frank? Emiliano telling his own version of events? What madness!”

It will be a nice whitewash for the dishonest former Nxian. And will very likely follow the dishonest narrative the rascal has already told the Mexican public.

In May 2019, during the trial of Keith Alan Raniere, Salinas told the media that when he learned of the abuses in Nxivm and DOS, he “immediately cut off any type of contact.”

That is not quite true, however. First he tried to intimidate whistleblowers like Toni Zarattini and others when they sought to expose the branding practices of DOS.

It was only after the media in Mexico started to severely criticize Raniere and chastise Emiliano did he denounce Nxivm.

In the HBO documentary series the VOW, Emiliano, appears with Raniere in a video .

He says, “Hello, my name is Emiliano Salinas. I am from a political family. My father was the president of Mexico from 1988 to 1994, at a time of great change in my country, which inspired me to seek a better understanding of human and social transformation.” So he joined a sex cult. On May 23, 2019, during the trial of Rainere, Salinas denounced his Vanguard, who he first came to follow in 2002. Frank Report was first to publish a startling video of Salinas dancing in tribute to Keith Raniere during V-Week 2016 [see below]. The video was widely circulated on social media in Mexico after Frank Report published it. https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Emi-Bows-For-Vanguard.mp4 https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/EmilianoDancesForVanguard.mp4 Salinas, lying, said that when he learned of the abuses in DOS, he immediately cut off any type of contact with Nxivm. “In recent days, various information and images related to practices carried out within the group called DOS have been made public, which I categorically condemn and reject,” Salinas said in a letter addressed to the public, during the trial of Raniere. “During the period of my commercial association with the company Nxivm, I never participated or was involved in any way with DOS and, as has been revealed in the coverage of the case itself, its members always denied the existence of practices that are known today about the group.” His nose grew several inches as he recited these lies. How do we now they are lies?

Because he was caught on audio tape by Nxivm whistleblower Toni Zarattini,in August 2017.

Those tapes were published in 11 parts by Frank Report, which clearly shows that Emiliano knew about the branding and blackmail of DOS and tried to prevent Zaratinni from being a whistleblower – or else!

Here are a few of the articles I posted.

Yet Emiliano said, “when at the beginning of 2018 an acquaintance involved in DOS decided to tell me about her experiences, I resigned and immediately cut off any type of contact with Nxivm; this with deep consternation at the atrocities that I heard.” As the tapes prove it is a lie. He knew all about DOS in 2017. It will be interesting to see the Telvisa series by Emiliano as he seeks to shape shift and revise and lie – about his role with the Vanguard.

Lies, shape shifting and revisionism –Emi is a chip right off the old Vanguard’s block.

