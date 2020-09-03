Former Mexican Official Accuses Carlos Salinas of Corruptly Helping His Son, Nxivm Leader, Emiliano Salinas

Former director of Pemex, seeking to reduce his prison sentence, alleged Carlos Slainas and other politicians were involved in bribes and, in Salinas’ case, threats…
While Lozoya accused a number of officials, readers will be interested to hear about Carlos Salinas, who Lozoya calls a “PAN commissioner and lobbyist.” PAN is Partido Acción Nacional, a conservative political party in Mexico.
Carlos Salinas de Gortari and Emilio Lozoya (Photo: Steve Allen / Infobae México)
Lozoya refers, in his 63-page lawsuit, to Salinas claiming that Federico Martínez Urmenta, CEO of the Mexican construction company Tradeco, told President Peña Nieto in 2013 that he and his partner Salinas were adding votes to PAN to approve energy reforms [that would benefit themselves].
In addition, Lozoya in calls to advise Jose González Anaya, a Pemex advisor, that “Salinas was lobbying in favor of his son’s projects.”
What is interesting for Nxivm followers is the family connections. Carlos’s son Emiliano was the leader of Nxivm in Mexico.
Gonzalez Anaya is the brother of Alejandra Gonzales Anaya, who is the co-founder of Anima, one of Nxivm’s offshoots, which she founded with Keith Alan Raniere, the worldwide leader of Nxivm.
Alejandra might have also co-founded something else with Raniere. He is rumored to be the father of her young child. Anaya has refused to disclose the name of the father.
Carlos, was working with the brother of a Nxivm proctor, Gonzalez Anaya, on behalf of his son Emiliano, head of Nxivm Mexico
In any event, Salinas demanded that Emiliano’s company, Technologies Related to Energy and Specialized Services (TRESE) receive millions from taxpayers for the government’s cancellation of his maritime platform. It was canceled because Emiliano allegedly failed to fulfill contractual obligations, particularly safety; his critics said he put workers’ lives in danger of death.
His father nevertheless wanted Emiliano to be paid.
González Anaya told Lozoya to “be careful with his friend Carlos Salinas de Gortrari, since those who do not help their children and partners, he considered them traitors.”
It went without saying that traitors are executed.
The accusation of bribes and threats against Salinas is not likely to be any threat to him. The former president’s reputed role in running the drug cartels [some say he is the boss of bosses] is so frightening that official law enforcement in Mexico are not likely to dare to arrest him.
If they did try, Salinas would likely consider them traitors, even including the Mexican President Lopez Obrador.
It was the ancient Roman poet, Lucius Accius who wrote, “Let them hate, so long as they fear.”
Perhaps no one in Mexican history ever lived that concept so perfectly well as Carlos Salinas.
Bribery in Mexican politics?
Carlos Salinas involved in corruption?
Shocking!
I don’t believe it!
As long as NXIVM has support in Mexico’s elite,this criminal cult will survive.