Former Mexican Official Accuses Carlos Salinas of Corruptly Helping His Son, Nxivm Leader, Emiliano Salinas

Former director of Pemex, seeking to reduce his prison sentence, alleged Carlos Slainas and other politicians were involved in bribes and, in Salinas’ case, threats…

Lozoya is making his complaint [or denunciation] to avoid prison time for himself for his role in corruption at Pemex, which controls petroleum in Mexico.

While Lozoya accused a number of officials, readers will be interested to hear about Carlos Salinas, who Lozoya calls a “PAN commissioner and lobbyist.” PAN is Partido Acción Nacional, a conservative political party in Mexico.

Carlos Salinas de Gortari and Emilio Lozoya (Photo: Steve Allen / Infobae México)

Lozoya refers, in his 63-page lawsuit, to Salinas claiming that Federico Martínez Urmenta, CEO of the Mexican construction company Tradeco, told President Peña Nieto in 2013 that he and his partner Salinas were adding votes to PAN to approve energy reforms [that would benefit themselves].

In addition, Lozoya in calls to advise Jose González Anaya, a Pemex advisor, that “Salinas was lobbying in favor of his son’s projects.”

What is interesting for Nxivm followers is the family connections. Carlos’s son Emiliano was the leader of Nxivm in Mexico.

Gonzalez Anaya is the brother of Alejandra Gonzales Anaya, who is the co-founder of Anima, one of Nxivm’s offshoots, which she founded with Keith Alan Raniere, the worldwide leader of Nxivm.

Alejandra might have also co-founded something else with Raniere. He is rumored to be the father of her young child. Anaya has refused to disclose the name of the father.