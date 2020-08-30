Ken Gibson Boldly Tears up Five-Star Flag in Front of Chinese Consulate to Protest CCP’s Concealment of Epidemic That Caused Global Pandemic

By Ken Gibson

Tuesday I made it back to the PR Chinese consulate in Manhattan, located within view if the USS Intrepid.

Readers on this site might recall that I went there on April 15 and posted an eviction notice, along with Miguel Hernandez, who was then challenging AOC for her seat in the Bronx.

The MMS [China’s Ministry of State Security] obviously did not heed my notice, but another eviction notice, served by Donald Trump in Houston, was heeded; not without the burning of documents and shots being fired at the local fire department.

My arrival at the consulate here, 520 12th Avenue, did not occasion fire and gun play, but from the video taken by the Epoch Times, it did occasion some unhappiness. The video was viewed 66,000 times in the first couple of hours, and quite likely by members of the MSS in Beijing.

So my next visits will be interesting. A Cantonese speaking friend of mine, born in Hong Kong, texted me to tell me not to visit China; I might be tortured and killed for this. They have strict laws about it, he informed. I replied that the US has laws against bioterrorism.

And the US has laws against any type of spying, including industrial spying, which the Chinese are clearly guilty of. Many jobs have been lost, as Diane Feinstein had as a driver a Chinese spy; some say she is one herself. Why she is still on the Intelligence Committee is a good question.

This and other good questions go unanswered, especially by the Humpty Dumpty congressmen, such as Adam Schiff and Judy Chu. But the question that I can address and hope the most to have answered is “when will the US bring back jobs to American?”

This question has people willing to answer it, such as Bruce Levy, Harvard MbA and professional sports manager, and Daby Carreras, a Wall Street money manager. Both showed up at the event on Tuesday and were interviewed at length by the Epoch Times. Both are on a committee that will work to lobby US businesses to hire in the US.

Hardly anyone would argue with this. Jobs are badly needed. Jobs are what Levy, Carreras and myself are looking to bring about.

Carreras happens to be running for NY State Assemblyman in the 68th district, which is Spanish Harlem. If he does not win this November, he will run for NYC comptroller.

Many thanks to him and Mr. Levy for showing up, in the future I will be extending an invitation to other candidates, businessmen and citizens to join me for chats outside the PRC consulate.

And many thanks to Epoch Times, which on short notice (due to circumstances already discussed on this site, I do not announce my events till the last moment) sent a film crew. Below is the English translation of their article which appeared last week and posted just above it, the link to the article in Chinese with the 7 minute video, complete and unedited, taken by their intrepid cameraman.

www.epochtimes.com/b5/20/8/27/ n12360561.htm

Article by Huang Xiaotang

White people tear up the five-star flag in front of the Chinese consulate to protest against the CCP’s concealment of the epidemic to cause a global pandemic

COVID-19 (the Chinese Communist virus) has so far caused nearly 180,000 deaths across the United States and more than 820,000 deaths worldwide.

A white American, Gibson (Ken Gibson) to protest the CCP’s global pandemic of COVID-19, which caused so many American compatriots to die, went to the Chinese Consulate in New York to protest on the 25th (Tuesday) and tore up the five-star flag at its gate.

At that time, Gibson said in front of the Chinese Consulate in New York that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) caused a global pandemic of COVID-19 and caused countless deaths of people around the world. He hoped that someone could investigate CCP’s wicked behavior.

He said: “The CCP’s five-star flag represents the country (regime) that has ravaged human rights the most in human history. (It) harmed the people on that land of China and forced pregnant women to have abortions.” He said while tearing up the five stars. Flag, and said that the five-star flag that has been broken into two halves, there is one place belonging to it-the trash can next to the Chinese consulate in New York.

The previous acts of tearing up the five-star flag were those of Chinese people’s movement activists who had personally experienced the persecution of the CCP. That day was the first time that the Epoch Times in New York photographed a white American to tear up the five-star flag to express their dissatisfaction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



