Transgender Policy Robs Girls of Athletic Opportunities – as Born Males Beat Them Competing as Women — Lawsuit By Christian Group Seeks Reversal of Competition Rules

August 29, 2020
By Mary Fredericks
The Alliance Defending Freedom is an American conservative Christian nonprofit organization that advocates, trains, and funds issues of “religious freedom, sanctity of life, and marriage and family”.
One of their causes is what some might call a Christian assault on transgender women and is sure to rile up many in that movement.
The ADF doesn’t think born men should be allowed to compete with born women in sports.  This opposes the argument that a person’s mental gender is their true gender regardless of the gender assigned at birth.
The gist of the argument, as I understand it, is that if someone born male decides to be female, or vice versa, this must be accepted, even embraced.  No discrimination should be permitted under law. In other words, assigned at birth gender is irrelevant, an accident of nature, and should not confine the ego or mind.
It is the gender that the individual mentally assigns itself which must be accepted as the gender of that person.

This seems to be creating a problem in Connecticut, and elsewhere, where respect for mental not physical gender prevails and permits  born males/[who are] mental-females [transgender] to compete in sports against born females/who are also mentally female [women].
Many Christians, such as those at ADF, do not agree with the argument that people have the right to change genders after God assigned them one at birth. This becomes a problem, they say, especially in sports, where born males are generally better than born females.
When born males/mental females compete with born females, the born males often win, depriving born females of victories they used to have prior to competing with born males who are not recognized as female.
The Olympics have sought to work this out by requiring born males/mental females to undergo at least two years of hormone therapy to counter-balance “male features” of  physiology by getting the testosterone level to zero.  The born males may still have a penis, but they likely will have breasts and possibly a feminine pattern of hair, fat, and muscle distribution.
It cannot however undo changes produced by puberty, which means that men, even with hormone therapy will likely be bigger boned and have more upper body strength. The medications used include estrogens, antiandrogens, progestogens, and gonadotropin-releasing hormone modulators.
Here are some rules in various states on men and women competing:
In Indiana, schools rely on anatomical sex, requiring gender reassignment surgery for trans athletes to participate in the sport of their identified gender.

Nebraska has formed a Gender Identity Eligibility Committee that decides on a case-by-case basis of how each transgender athlete can participate as their self-identified gender.

Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, and Kentucky require trans athletes to compete in their biological sex.

In Alaska, Connecticut, Georgia, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, each school district makes their own decision on how to include transgender athletes.

Maine gives approval for students to choose which team they wish to play on, essentially eliminating gender divisions.

New Jersey and New Mexico require that trans athletes provide evidence that they have transitioned or are transitioning.

Missouri and Ohio require athletes to undergo hormone treatment. Ohio requires that the athlete must have been on the hormones for at least a year prior to competing.

Oregon and Idaho allow those who identify as male to participate on male teams, and they are then on excluded from girls’ competitions. Those transitioning from male to female must be on hormone treatment for at least a year, which some say is prejudicial to trans females.

In those states where no hormone transitioning is required, this creates another challenge.

If a person can mentally change gender once, they can change it twice, or thrice or at will?  Why couldn’t a person be a mental male when they compete in male sports and switch to a mental female and compete in female sports, regardless of birth gender?

If gender is a mental state, there can hardly be strict separation by gender in any sport.  Anyone can compete in male or female divisions.  If it turns out that born males beat all born females we are still getting the best at all sports.
But if that is too hard to accept then perhaps we might consider five sports divisions.

New Transgender-Sensitive Sports Divisions.

  1. Male
  2. Female
  3. Born Females/Mental Males
  4. Born Males/Mental Females
  5. Undecided or fluid
This would preserve for born females one sports division that would permit them not to compete with born males.
Finally, if a person can mentally change gender, and be accepted under the law, why can’t they change species?
Why shouldn’t an individual assigned human at birth decide it is really a sparrow, an elephant, or a lion, or perhaps a new creature that has never been seen before? Legally would that permit an individual who identifies with being a dog the right to compete in greyhound races, or a foxhunt?
This born human has mentally become another species. At one time in human history this might have been considered mental illness. 
If mental gender trumps biological gender and the body you are assigned at birth should not limit gender, why are we limiting individuals to a species? If birth gender is not a limitation, why shouldn’t birth species by fluid?

One day medical science will make this a reality, finding ways to keep the mind while transitioning to a giraffe or a werewolf. Designer bodies are the future. Meantime do we not need ‘otherkin’ protections under law, so that born human/lions can compete fairly for game in the forest or that born human/rhinoceroses get the endangered species protection they require?

Caroline Roberts, Strategic Communications Writer
Caroline Roberts is a Strategic Communications Writer at Alliance Defending Freedom.  She appears to have been born a woman and is mentally remaining a woman.
By Caroline Roberts

In 1972, Congress passed Title IX, a civil rights law crucial to securing equal educational opportunities for women.

Since its passage, Title IX has paved the way for women all over the country to choose the education they want, pursue careers of their choice, and participate in sports at elite levels. Nearly forty years after Title IX was passed, over 190,000 women participate in college sports every year. Before that, less than 30,000 did.

Now, a policy in Connecticut threatens that progress. It allows males who identify as female to compete in girls’ sports. But males have obvious physical advantages and have deprived girls in Connecticut repeatedly of championship titles and opportunities to advance to the next level of competition.

Thankfully, four female athletes are standing up to this unfair treatment.

Who: Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith, and Ashley Nicoletti

Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith, and Ashley Nicoletti are high-performing track and field athletes. All four have spent years and hundreds—if not thousands—of hours training for the chance to secure titles and earn college scholarships.

But the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) has been allowing males to compete in the female category. This threatens the opportunities for female athletes to earn titles and even scholarships.

Take Chelsea for example. Four times, Chelsea has been the fastest girl in a state championship race, yet been sent home without a gold medal because she was beaten by a male. She’s also lost two all-New England awards to male athletes. And she’s not alone.

In 2019, Selina finished just one place short of advancing to the final round of the Indoor Track and Field State Championships. Selina likely would’ve gone on to compete at regionals, but two biological males who identify as female competed against her, winning first and second place and setting state records. Instead of getting to compete in front of college scouts, Selina was relegated to the sidelines.

Alanna Smith also has a promising career ahead of her in track and field. In 2019, she won the 400-meter dash at the New England Regional Championships as a freshman. Later, however, Alanna came in second place to a male in the 200-meter dash. Alanna is a talented athlete, but if she is forced to continue competing against males, her opportunities will diminish.

Ultimately, the CIAC policy creates an unfair athletic environment and disadvantages for girls.

What: Soule et al. v. Connecticut Association of Schools 

Title IX protects equal opportunity in girls’ sports. But the CIAC’s policy makes it harder for girls to chase their athletic dreams, effectively opposing Title IX. That’s why Alliance Defending Freedom has filed a lawsuit challenging this policy: After all, our laws and policies should reflect the biological reality that men and women are different, not ignore it.

In taking a stand with Selina, Alanna, Chelsea, and Ashley, ADF is ensuring that this reality is recognized and that these female athletes can compete on a level playing field.

When: February 2020 – Present

In 2020, ADF attorneys filed a lawsuit in federal court against the CIAC.

Thankfully, in March, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief that supports ADF’s position in this case, stating: “Title IX and its implementing regulations prohibit discrimination solely ‘on the basis of sex,’ not on the basis of transgender status, and therefore neither require nor authorize CIAC’s transgender policy. To the contrary, CIAC’s construction of Title IX as requiring the participation of students on athletic teams that reflect their gender identity would turn the statute on its head.”

Where: Connecticut

The CIAC implemented this policy statewide, threatening equal opportunities for female athletes across the state.

Why: To protect women’s sports

Biologically, men have many physical advantages over women, including a greater muscle mass, greater bone density, higher lung capacity, and larger hearts. Regardless of how they identify, the reality of men’s inherent physiological strength means that no matter how hard a girl trains, she cannot compete at the same level as a comparably fit biological male.

Unfortunately, Selina, Alanna, Chelsea, and Ashley aren’t the only girls in their state whose athletic opportunities have been unfairly taken away.

Since the CIAC adopted this policy, female athletes have repeatedly watched from the sidelines as biological males win medals and honors that otherwise would have been theirs. Now, biological males have taken 15 state titles that previously were held by nine different girls in Connecticut.

Men and women simply are biologically different—to ignore this fact in the arena of sports tips the whole playing field.

“Even before I get to the track, I already know that I’m not going to get first place, or maybe even second place,” Alanna says. “I know that no matter how hard I work, I won’t be able to have the top spot.” Selina, Chelsea, Alanna, and Ashley know that when they compete against biological males, the odds are stacked against them—and no amount of training can change that.

The Bottom Line

Allowing males to participate in girls’ sports denies equal opportunities.

There are real physical differences between men and women, and those differences matter. When the law treats men and women as if they have no biological differences, many times it’s women who are hurt. What we’re seeing in sports today is a perfect example of this.

Within just three years, over 85 chances to compete in elite athletic competitions have been taken from girls across the state. Equality in women’s sports needs to be protected.

 

Laurel Hubbard lifting wight over her head that has the number 25 and is red and green
This born male who is mentally a female, now named Laurel Hubbard, is whooping all the born women in weightlifting.
    A Time of TransitionThe born male/,mental female seems to be the better athlete.

 


