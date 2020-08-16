mk10 Clare Bronfman leaving court

Shivani: Clare Bronfman’s Old Life Is Over

August 16, 2020

By Shivani

Clare Bronfman could have taken repentant action, either before or after her plea bargain, and she could have made statements to disavow her ties to Keith Raniere.

Clare could have sought and maybe even completed some sustained therapeutic efforts, during the past two or so years.

Unless there is a surprise coming from Clare Bronfman, she is still very much identified with Raniere and the nauseating, steaming shitpile of their “human potential” movement, with all of its scandals and outright horrors, plus its inbuilt, trenchant abusiveness.

This reminds me of the old saying, (her) taste is in her ass. How come Clare doesn’t see that and reckon with it?

She was born more or less an orphan of wealth and didn’t learn self-respect. She seems to have no relation with her own core beingness. She is impoverished as a self and haphazardly grasps fake paste, trinkets made to copy real jewels, without even seeing what she is doing.

If only she could come back to life.

Ask yourself, did anyone ever care about Clare, anyone who could have exemplified to her, as a child, how she could have learned to love herself and others UP, instead of dragging herself and her associates down, down, down?

This is one of the curses of the entitled, rich, psychological messes: personal investment into their own misery. I have seen this “curse” manifest itself, over and over again. It is nothing new.

Her life is never going to be the same again. Clare is notorious now.

The overly eager civil suit might still be waiting for her, whether she becomes a prisoner for more than 27 months or not. This was the cutoff point of the amount of time that Clare offered to accept, without appealing her sentence. But again, her life as she knew it is already over.

Her money can buy her a degree of isolation and privacy, until she can find her way out of the United States entirely, like her sister. If she has any survival energy left in her, Clare will get the F out of Dodge. She can be dissolved into the stricken anonymity of a disenfranchised character, as in a short story by W. Somerset Maugham, who gossiped relentlessly, almost as superbly as Proust, as he blatantly shamed dolled-up, grotesque hypocrisy.

Judge Garaufis, do your thing. This is what we have left, so far. I (try to) trust the Judge to do his best to come in just right, with his decision about Clare Bronfman’s length of prison time.

Even more so, the Judge will explain his decision when he delivers it. It is a chess game. He is a representative of humankind itself, wearing a chamber robe and interpreting, imitating our multi-faceted conceptualizations about justice. Emotionalism cannot have much more than a cameo appearance.

So far, Clare Bronfman is stuck with herself. Apparently, she isn’t prepared to make any significant changes for herself. That is really too bad. How ironic it is that horses are healers, very, very often. She had a much more wonderful chance at a happier life before her sister introduced her to a new position, a front row, catered table in hell.

MK10ART sketch of Sara Rosner Bronfman-Igtet with he husband Basit Igtet. Sare should feel quite proud of herself, She introduced her sister into Nxivm and while she was right there side by side with her committing crimes, she got off scot-free. Sara, who destroyed many lives now hides in Portugal and pretends to be a social activist.
MK10ART Clare Bronfman sitting at the window of her Manhattan apartment subject to home detention as part of her bail conditions. She will be sentenced on Sept. 30 and is very likely headed to prison for several years. 
MK10ART’s painting of Frank Parlato with Sara and Clare Bronfman, Toni Natalie and Keith Raniere behind him.

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: