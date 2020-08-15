Forensic Analysis Points to Hoax By Mo’Kelly on ‘Negro’ Comment Allegedly Made By Roger Stone

Now for another side of the story… Everyone knows the Mainstream Media narrative that Trump friend and advisor Roger Stone appeared on the Mo’Kelly radio show in July and called him a “Negro.” Now evidence, provided by Stone, suggests an alternative narrative — that Mo’Kelly might have set Stone up. Stone said his lawyers took the audio of the July 18th Mo’Kelly Show to four different sound engineers for forensic analysis. All four reached the same conclusion: The alleged use of a supposed racial slur by Stone was a hoax. “Only one sound engineer was willing to publicly certify his findings for fear of Black Lives Matter or other potential threats,” Stone said. Stone shared a report written by Eric Taush, who was, he said, willing to publish the results of his forensic analysis of the audio file from Stone’s appearance on the Mo’Kelly Show. According to the report, Taush determined the audio was manipulated so that an offensive comment was inserted into the original recording. On Thursday, July 16, Stone was interviewed by Morris O’Kelly, who uses the name Mo’Kelly, a Black radio host on the Southern California radio station KFI [Am 640]. The prerecorded interview was conducted on Thursday, and broadcast Saturday, July 18. Numerous media outlets mistakenly reported that the interview was aired live. Stone claims he never uttered the word “Negro” at any time during the interview. However, when the interview was broadcast three days after it was recorded, Stone, or someone’s voice, is heard referring to Mo’Kelly as a “Negro”. In the version that was broadcast, about 12 minutes into the interview, Stone is asked about his conviction and subsequent commutation of sentence by President Trump. Stone remarked that the president acted out of compassion and that the jury was biased. Mo’Kelly claimed Stone’s commutation was granted not on merit, but because of Stone’s friendship with Trump. “There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. How your number just happened to come up in the lottery,” Mo’Kelly said. “I’m guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?” In the broadcast version, after a short pause, someone is heard saying, “I don’t really feel like arguing with this Negro.” During a period of silence on Stone’s end, Mo’Kelly says, “I’m sorry, what was that? Roger? Roger? I’m sorry, what did you say? I’m sorry, you’re arguing with whom? I thought we were just having a very spirited conversation. What happened?” [Listen to the relevant portion of the audio as it was broadcast on Saturday July 18, 2020]

During the interview, Stone appears to have been disconnected twice.

Finally, Mo’Kelly asked Stone to repeat what he said, the word “Negro,” but Stone appears shocked and somewhat confused by the question. After being asked to repeat himself, Stone insisted that he didn’t use any racial slur, telling O’Kelly, “I did not. You’re out of your mind. You’re out of your mind.” According to the forensic report, Stone is telling the truth. Taush said, “I reviewed the audio file of the July 18th, 2020 Mo’Kelly show and put it through an extensive forensic reconstruction and analysis to ascertain its authenticity and after careful scrutiny I have determined that the recording has been doctored. My analysis shows that Stone’s audio feed was terminated at least twice during the period of the interview. My analysis of the MO Kelly/Roger Stone audio files focused on the claim MO Kelly has made that Roger Stone used a word that is considered racially offensive in a segment of audio during the interview. Upon review it is clear that Mr. Stone’s audio was disconnected twice during the interview. In fact, my analysis indicates that Mr. Stone’s phone was NOT connected to the show at the time of the controversial comment and based on forensic analysis that segment appears to have been added in post-production…. “We conducted an examination of the audio and that is where the podcast host’s story began to fall apart. Using spectral analysis software, I have determined that the segments of the doctored clip clearly exhibit fluctuations in the ambient noise floor where the recorded voice has been altered. “Mo Kelly has made the assertion that there was no audio interference on the call. Yet on the audio we analyzed interference IS present…. The ambient noise floor of the controversial segment is markedly different than the balance of the interview. This is also the only segment with substantial interference. This was proven by putting the audio sample on both a wav data analyzer and a spectrum frequency analyzer as well as several other audio data visualization tools. “There is crystal clear evidence that the segment was tampered with using a DAW. The engineer could have covered his tracks by normalizing and by utilizing a cross fade but chose not to. This left behind the clearly identifiable entry and exit points of the inserted audio which were heavily saturated with audio interference. “Because we can find the insertion point AND exit point where the audio sample was added, we know that audio was inserted. “Further evidence of the insertion is the drop in the volume level of Stone’s voice. We analyzed the audio sample by scoping the data. The level of Stone’s voice throughout the entire interview is consistent. Only in the contested segment is there an appreciable drop in the audio level of Stone’s voice. “Even the authenticity of the inserted section is questionable. When slowing the speed it appears the entire segment was computer generated where words were taken from other audio sources of Stone’s voice. This technique is often used in spoof videos and is, in fact quite common.” In the broadcast version, Mo’Kelly said he would “let the listeners decide” what Stone said, before moving on with the interview. During the rest of the interview, Mo’Kelly acts fairly deferentially, or at least as politely as most radio show hosts do with invited guests. Seizing on the broadcast version on Saturday night, and seemingly acting as if it were a live broadcast and that he just heard the racial slur for the first time, Mo’Kelly tweeted, “Hey everyone. I heard what I heard. The audio is the audio. I will address in Hour 2. We’re blowing out the second half of the show.” Yet, despite Mo’Kelly just “hearing what he heard,” he would have actually heard it three days earlier. Mo’Kelly does not inform his Twitter followers that the interview was prerecorded and he didn’t just “hear what he heard.”

Mo’Kelly later tweeted, “I’m nobody’s Negro,” and said in his blog that Stone used the “low-calorie version of the N-word.” “[Stone] didn’t see me as a journalist, not as a professional, not a radio host … but a ‘Negro’ first and foremost,” he wrote. “Thirty years as an entertainment professional, twenty of them in radio. ‘Negro’ was the first pejorative uttered.” The announcement by Mo’Kelly made national news, with almost every major anti-Trump MSM reporting on it, taking Mo’Kelly’s version of events as gospel and declaring Stone used the word “Negro,” without considering his denial as remotely plausible.

Stone has, in fact, used the word “Negro” in the past when speaking critically of Black political commenters, Roland Martin and Allen West. Stone has argued that the word Negro is not necessarily a racial slur, pointing out that the existence of the United Negro College Fund and that Martin Luther King, Jr. used the word Negro.

King gave the historic speech, “The Negro and the American Dream” and in his most famous speech, “I have a Dream” he uses the word “Negro” 16 times and “black” only four times in describing his own race.

Of the present controversy, Stone said, “Mr. O’Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because at no time did I call him a Negro. That said, Mr. O’Kelly needs to spend a little more time studying Black history and institutions. The word Negro is far from a slur.” Stone added that “anyone familiar with me knows I despise racism!” Stone has a history of supporting non-racist causes. Stone:

Publicly opposed the “Stop and Frisk” policy in NYC

Supported Affirmative Action- giving preferences to African Americans in Federal hiring and contracts

Supported extension of the Voting Rights Act

Criticized President Ronald Reagan when he refused to support the extension

Opposed the Federal War on Drugs for 30 years calling it “racist”

Worked with Congressman Jack Kemp and Governor Tom Kean to make Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday a federal holiday

Donated $50,000 to Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network for minority scholarships.

