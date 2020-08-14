Clare Bronfman Was an Idealist Who Was Controlled Covertly By a Very Cunning Man

Guest View

By a Defender of Clare Bronfman

I’m sorry but I cannot believe that Clare Bronfman, a woman with a grade 11 education, who placed her trust in a man purporting an IQ of 240, and claimed to be the most ethical man in the world, had the ability to discern his duplicity, much less the capacity to engage in all the crimes listed by her lawyer in the objection.

In my opinion it was Raniere pulling the strings from the word go. Others at the top were controlled facilitators. The fact that Clare even disregarded the advice of her father, Edgar Bronfman and the advisor he sent to assist her, Stephan Herbits, tends to demonstrate the power of influence that Raniere wielded over her.

All the women were taken in, including financial planners, actresses, lawyers, doctors, – these aren’t stupid women.

They were educated with experience in the world and positions of responsibility. If they could be taken in – if doctors could be drawn into activities that destroyed their lives and medical licenses, wealthy women allowing their life savings to be lost gambling on the market, how can you say that Clare with a less than high-school education should somehow be held even more accountable.

Indoctrination into a belief system is a well known science, and I would love to compare the steps to the process used in Nxivm/ESP.

No. I think Clare was an idealist who was controlled covertly by a very cunning man who compartmentalized many aspects of the organization, who hid things Clare did not need to know, (as Lauren testified that Keith Raniere didn’t want Clare involved with DOS) and justified his other actions as “serving the good.”

Also, this blog has been merciless with her and has possibly influenced many people who were on the fence in terms of their opinion of her, or who hope to cash in on her wealth, since she is the only one of the Nxivm crowd with any money. The class action lawsuit is actually a lawsuit of Clare by another name. And those looking for a payday could have a natural propensity to push their agendas through victim-hood.

