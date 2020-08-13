Obvious: Kamala Harris Most Liberal Voting Record in Senate Shows Where Nation Is Headed Under Biden

I received the email below from the NYS GOP.

Some might laugh at the notion of even having a Republican Party in New York State which, along with California, is considered the most liberal state in the union. However, it is not entirely the case.

There are really three New York States politically. The first is New York City, which dominates the state, because roughly 64% of the state’s population lives in the New York City. So they always outvote the rest of the state. NYC is very liberal and are currently enjoying those policies in runaway crime.

The next segment of the state is the smaller urban areas like Buffalo, Rochester, Niagara Falls, Syracuse, Albany, which is overwhelmingly Democratic but generally nowhere near as liberal. Not to overgeneralize, but they are often seen as old fashioned Democrats who are not quite in tune with the radical left.

Then there is the rest of the state – by far the largest geographically [and smallest by population] – rural New York and small town New York State which is overwhelmingly Republican. These are farmers and conservatives and they are mortified by the direction of the radical left. However their votes don’t count a whit in a presidential election or virtually anything in statewide politics.

officeofthechairman@nygop.org via nygop.ccsend.com]

By Nick Langworthy

GOP Chairman New York State

It’s official: Joe Biden has ceded complete control to the radical left. Despite the mainstream media working overdrive to try and paint Kamala Harris as a moderate, she can’t run from her record of radical positions.

She has the MOST LIBERAL voting record in the senate–surpassing even self-described socialist Bernie Sander is.

Harris’ positions are extreme and out-of-touch with the vast majority of Americans:

On the campaign trail, Harris said “we should have that conversation” on allowing the Boston Marathon Bomber to vote from prison.

Harris said it was “fantastic” Ocasio Cortez proposed a 70% tax rate.

Harris not only co-sponsored Ocasio-Cortez’s $93 trillion Green New Deal but was the first Democrat primary candidate to endorse the plan on a debate stage.

Harris was among the first prominent Democrats to sign on to Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of health care that would outlaw private insurance and kick nearly 180 million Americans off their insurance plans.

Make no mistake, she is gearing up to become President herself and ram through this dangerous agenda. That is what’s at stake in this election and the choice couldn’t be more clear.

We must stop her today.

