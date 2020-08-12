Allison Mack Was Playing the Long Game With Keith Raniere

The following is in response and in fact supplements the position of the author of this post: Timeline Shows Allison Mack Anything but Hapless Victim of Nxivm

By Balls of Fire

Finally, an article to go along with mine on the culpability of Allison Mack. She pursued her Vanguard and wanted to please him and would have gone along with any type of relationship he wanted. Just the two of them, threesomes, threesomes-plus-plus-plus.

Note that she stayed for weeks near him that first time she was flown to meet him in Albany. She wasn’t under any “slave influence” at that time.

She liked what she saw.

In her singing and interviews with him, she is seen using her tremendous acting skills to pretend to cry. So fake. Watch Smallville, she was the best actor in that show.

According to the very reliable Catherine Oxenberg, Allison was a jealous slave master. She sent women to Keith to get his physical attention but she was very jealous when doing so. She likely hated doing it. Thus, she could be very punitive in punishing her slaves.

Nothing like having your slave master jealous of you!

Why on earth did she do those things then? Because if she didn’t do it, he would just push her aside and get someone else to step in like the faithful lap-dog Lauren Salzman. I don’t mean to insult lap dogs.

But here’s the thing. If you have to share the man you love, then you sure as heck want to be his favorite one. His number one right-hand woman. She actively pursued this position with a vengeance using her acting skills and by keeping her jealousy in check and, according to an insider, be at his beck and call. She would sit by her window looking out for the love of her life to walk by and maybe, hopefully, call her that day. He would deliberately make her wait. Keep her on her toes, keep her in line.

Why are her initials intermingled with his in the brand? Because, again, it puts her right up there in the number one spot.

Then, he played the Lauren Salzman card, according to what Allison told a slave. They could have Keith’s babies and raise them together all being happy sister wives with, right, Allison on top. I do believe with Allison in her 30s, Keith could dangle the baby carrot in front of her to also keep her just where he wanted her.

And she let him. Let him as in FREE WILL. Allison went after what she wanted. Make no mistake, she was playing the long-game with him. They BOTH took up the cards in that game.

Because she still loved him, then lost him. It hurts. Her weak pathetic dismissal of him in court was the very minimum she could do. No extra frosting on that cake.

Something like “I guess I was wrong about Keith.”

Wow. Just wow.

