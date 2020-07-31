Dr. Immanuel – Who Sparks Terror in MSM for Claiming to Treat Patients Successfully With Hydroxychloroquine – May Not Be Wrong About Looming ‘Anti-Spirituality’ Vaccine

Dr. Stella Immanuel has the Left Stream Media, Big Tech, Big Pharma and presumably China and the US Deep State [if they do indeed exist] in a tizzy for daring to say she is successfully treating COVID-19 patients with a combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax.

If true, and we are assured by the Left Stream that it is not, then there is a simple solution to the pandemic that is currently causing chaos around the world, most happily for some who cannot wait to see Donald Trump defeated and think this is their best hope for doing so.

I am not suggesting there are any foul enough creatures on this planet who would actually revel in the virus spreading and being uncontained if it meant getting The Donald out of the Deep State’s way, no more than I would say there are people in Big Tobacco who would gladly sell cigarettes to teenagers knowing that millions of youths will grow up one day get lung cancer by using their product.

No human could be that foul. Or could they?

Still, all Dr. Immanuel is saying is that she is successfully curing COVID-19 – without the sanction of Big Tech or Big Pharma – and she is being madly censored and discredited for any or all other beliefs, related or not to COVID-19.

In short, she is being gaslit.

One of her beliefs, and it may be completely insane, is that there are some people on earth who wish to promote a vaccine that will “cure” other people who have a tendency toward religious fervor. It may be far fetched but one of our regular contributors – Fred – thinks there may be something to it. If authoritarian, and therefore atheistic, governments could cure people of this “madness” of believing in a Personal God who should be followed and obeyed [even loved], how much easier it would be to get people, devoid of that hope and belief to follow and obey the authoritarians of earth, who now are on the rise as never before.

Somehow, and it may be pure coincidence, the governments in America have closed churches during the pandemic, but not protests or even casinos. This may have nothing to do with authoritarianism and everything to do with stopping the spread of coronavirus, but it is the first time in history in America that churches are forcibly closed. It is trite of course to remind people that protests supporting big, i.e. Marxist government [BLM] is never to be closed. An outdoor Jewish funeral procession was busted up – for COVID-19 but a much larger equally dense BLM protest was condoned.

And Stella Immanuel, a physician and a preacher, is out there saying there is madness and it is not her who is mad, not at all.

By Fred

Dr. Stella Immanuel said that they are going to inoculate people against spirituality. She says they have discovered a gene that makes people prone to religious fervor, and they want to vaccinate against it.

Here is a leaked Pentagon 2011 briefing in which a researcher (about one minute into the video) describes exactly how they plan to vaccinate Middle Eastern populations to shut down the effect of this gene, i.e. to vaccinate them against religious fundamentalism. He also says they can use viruses, specifically coronaviruses, to infect the population and attenuate the effect of this gene:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gfTqfVeLHw

I have no doubt that this video is genuine, there’s no way it could be faked. In the original version I saw, one audience member queries how a vaccine is going to stop a terrorist in place with a gun from shooting him, obviously a field agent of some sort, very skeptical.

The name of the vaccine — FunVax — refers to fundamentalism, not entertainment. But someone is sure having fun, and getting plenty of funding, for this entirely immoral research.

I mentioned on Frank Report that Dr. Rudolf Steiner predicted the development of a vaccine against human spirituality and that it would be administered to babies as soon as possible after birth. Here is proof of his prediction.

The mainstream media is gunning for Dr. Immanuel because of her “weird” beliefs. Yet, here we see that she is actually very well informed.

As far as alien DNA goes — an excellent and carefully researched book by John King called “Cosmic Top Secret” — gave copious eyewitness evidence of really bizarre and disturbing genetic experiments going on in secret government labs. You can have no doubt that there are some alien monstrosities on their slabs. But this is very difficult to prove. If the accounts are to be believed, the single most important commodity in the universe is not gold or platinum, but DNA and genetic material from all over the the cosmos, there’s a vast trade in it, species trying to prevent themselves from dying out.

As for demonic beings and sexuality, this is a long-known reality in occult research. One of the most interesting accounts was in a book called “The Magus of Strovoli”, a spiritual healer in Cyprus. He maintained that pornography and the like had infected and totally wrecked the minds of many of the young men in the community, with them either ending in jail or the mental wards. Keith Raniere is a good example for you in the US.

You can read a bit about the Magus here:

http://www.researchersoftruth.org/daskalos_researchers_of_truth_system-htm/obituary

Sex demons are also traditional African beliefs, which of course will also be held against Dr. Immanuel. Watch out for some very basic racism from the mainstream media.

But this issue of vaccinating against spirituality is absolutely real. I think Dr. Warrior (as Dr. Immanuel is known) is a very interesting voice in this debate. Look out for more vicious attacks against her.

Snopes says the FunVax video is a hoax. I will check this out further.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/bill-gates-brief-cia-in-2005/

Here is a follow-up video from Dr. Immanuel and the other frontline doctors:

In case you missed it:

Congress confronted Google about the covid doctor video!

