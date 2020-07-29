Should the Hydroxychloroquine Debate Sparked By Dr. Stella Immanuel Be Censored?

By MK10ART A huge cover-up by dark forces was brought into the light two days ago, after a video of medical doctors – frontline doctors who treat Covid 19 patients in the US , marched up to Capitol Hill to declare that hydroxychloroquine + zinc can prevent and cure people – 100%. They dismissed the fake science that Anthony Fauci promotes and said that there is sinister political interference in their ability to treat their patients. Government entities banned pharmacists from filling their prescriptions. They declared that politics was meddling in medical care and called for it to end. They also pointed out that in the rest of the world, hydroxychloroquine was readily available over the counter, and asked why not in the US too? Several doctors spoke but the most moving oration was by Dr. Stella Immanual aka Warrier who said she treated over 350 Covid patients with hydroxychloroquine and all survived. She likened doctors who were skeptical of the success of hydroxychloroquinine treating Covid, to Germans who ignored the mass extinction of the Jews in WW2. These doctors are tired of watching Americans die. Watch Dr. Immanual speech here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDMofM-A3Dg/ Copies of this video were ripped down faster than a confederate statue in a BLM ‘peaceful protest.’ The video was removed from all of the major social media platforms: Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram. “Medical professionals attended the America’s Frontline Doctors Summit in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 27. . .

The America's Frontline Doctors Summit is taking place on July 27 and 28 with the goal to dispel the "massive disinformation campaign" about COVID-19 going on in the U.S., according to its website. It was organized by the Tea Party Patriots, which described the event as: "Physicians from around the country address the American people about Covid-19 and the importance of reopening schools and our society."

To sum it up, over a hundred thousand Americans have died unnecessarily as Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and others work to create a vaccine. In the oft-repeated story of American medicine, the cheap cure for a disease is dismissed by big-pharma-backed doctors while a dangerous vaccine will be touted as the “real cure. Of course, big pharma will have immunity from any lawsuits if people are harmed by the vaccine.

The Frontline doctors met with VP Pence (all the fake news calls it ‘misinformation’) attacking them nonstop today.

Here is a link to the full video of the frontline doctors https://youtu.be/2jc154jdOHM

Nigerian-born doctor, Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel is a Cameroonian-American physician, author, and pastor based in the United States. Immanuel made an impassioned plea advocating the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid 19. A video of her arguments in support of the controversial treatment has gone viral and has been viewed over 13 million times on Facebook and YouTube, before both platforms took down the video. Regardless, the video is being shared on WhatsApp, Twitter, Messenger and other messaging platforms. Immanuel is part of a team of medical professionals who attended the America’s Frontline Doctors Summit in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 27. Dr. Immanuel, spoke out against the current accepted virus treatment and the need to wear masks. Video of Immanuel speaking quickly went viral as she talked about her experience treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine and her belief in its effectiveness. This position is in contrast to the FDA, who cautioned against using hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. The NIH adopted a similar position and halted its clinical trial of the drug, finding that it provided no benefits. Oliver Darcy, a CNN reporter, quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying, “We’ve removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19. We’re showing messages in News Feed to people who have reacted to, commented on or shared harmful COVID-19-related misinformation that we have removed, connecting them to myths debunked by the WHO.” Darcy confirmed that the video was removed by YouTube for “violating its community guidelines.” The America’s Frontline Doctors Summit’s goal is to dispel the “massive disinformation campaign” about COVID-19 going on in the U.S., according to its website and described the event as: “Physicians from around the country address the American people about Covid-19 and the importance of reopening schools and our society.” Dr. Immanuel is based in Houston, Texas, and is a physician at Rehoboth Medical Center in Houston. She is also a minister. In the video, Immanuel says, “In the past few months, after taking in over 350 patients, we have not lost one. Not a diabetic, not somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody with asthma, not an old person. We’ve not lost one patient.” In addition to this, she said she and her staff at the clinic and “many doctors that I know” are on hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure. She says, “I came here to Washington, D.C. to say: America, nobody needs to die” and that it’s “fake science” to say hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work. “This virus has a cure,” she says. “It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and zithromax.”

At the end of the day, doesn’t this matter require exposure and debate rather than censorship – just in case Dr. Immanuel is right?

