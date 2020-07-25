Forgotten Ones Discontinue Nightly Dancing; Will Not Dance Again Until Friday!

It fell apart pretty quickly.

The Forgotten Ones vowed to dance every night in front of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center for, ostensibly, bringing attention to the horrendous conditions there. Many suspected the founders of the Forgotten Ones were actually dancing more for their Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, who is in custody at MDC, than for the general prison population.

The Forgotten Ones, also known as weareasyou, began on July 3, and they danced every night until July 25. Now they have decided to take a break. Today, they announced the would not be dancing again until next Friday, July 31.

They posted on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone who came out to MDC last night in person and on the live stream! It’s been an incredibly moving few weeks and know the seeds of reclaiming humanity have been sown and flourished. After today (Saturday), our next dance event will be on Friday, July 31 8PM – 9PM. Stay tuned for updates on social and our website. We’ll see you on the livestream in a few minutes and look forward to seeing you again Friday!”

On on their website, they continue to proclaim: “THE FORGOTTEN ONES Honoring the humanity of those who have been forgotten. Join Us Every Night RAIN OR SHINE from 8-9PM to Dance Outside the Metropolitan Detention Center 80 29th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231″

It may be that they just could not attract enough dancers to help out. And the seven founders of the Forgotten Ones, Nicki Clyne, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Michele Hatchette, Linda Chung, Eduardo Asunsolo, Suneel Chakravarty and Marc Elliott – all Nxivm members – may be tired. It takes a lot of work to get out there every night and dance for an hour.

They do look a little tired.

And so few are attending their dance protest.

That may be because almost anyone who does an online search of the group will quickly see it is connected to Keith Alan Raniere, the notorious sex cult leader.

Nicki Clyne denied being in a sex cult with Raniere or anybody else for that matter. But Sarah Edmondson made a pretty good rebuttaL

“When you have to do a group blowjob ceremony for your master that’s a sex cult or sit in a semi-circle [naked] with seven other [naked] women taking notes and taking orders from a man sitting in a chair above you and being at his beck and call that’s a sex cult.”

On the other hand, their “friend” and master, Keith Alan Raniere, [believed to be in the window picture below] may have instructed them to stop dancing every night and save it for the weekends.

The stated mission of the Forgotten Ones is actually quite truthful, something that Raniere and his followers were not normally known for.

It is:

“In our country, there are entire classes of people who are locked up in prisons, whose humanity and rights have been disregarded, and whose existence forgotten by most of society.

“Our movement started as a humble attempt to bring humanity, levity and connection to individuals who are currently incarcerated at a federal prison in Brooklyn. Through the unifying expression of dance, and other forms of entertainment, we lift the spirits of those inside, support their families and loved ones, and shine a light on a judicial system that, along with societal stigma, has allowed an entire sector of our population to be treated as less than human.

“In the process of reinvigorating a sense of hope during these dark and difficult times, we have uncovered many other resources and forms of support that are sorely needed. As a result, we plan on organizing efforts to offer that support. Things most people take for granted, like talking to a friend or taking Advil for a headache, are luxuries not afforded to the people being held at MDC, and prisons across America. By staying ignorant to this reality, we allow our forgotten ones to live in conditions we would find unacceptable for our pets.

“At some point in our lives, we’ve all had the experience of being forgotten. Our mission is to shine a light on the forgottenness, expose the violations that are currently cloaked in darkness, and restore our shared humanity through authentic human expression.”

I have a strong suspicion that like so many Nxivm endeavors, that were started and failed, the Forgotten Ones dance protest is petering out. It may be back next weekend, but do not be surprised if it is not the following weekend or for that matter ever again.

Yes, the name, the Forgotten Ones, may have been aptly chosen. If their “movement” dies out, it is likely that they will soon be forgotten.

One lasting legacy they may have accomplished is getting Raniere assigned to a higher security or tougher prison than he might have otherwise gotten assigned to. He will be sentenced fairly soon and then he will be assigned.

He faces a minimum of 15 years and a much more likely 25- 30 years for his brutal crimes against humanity. He was convicted of sex trafficking, forced labor, racketeering and other crimes. All the dancing in the world won’t change his being in custody and languishing in prison. He is 59 and will be 60 on August 26. He may die in prison.

It remains to be seen if the dancers will even appear on his birthday.

