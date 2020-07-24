Video: Nicki Clyne Denies Being in Sex Cult, Admits Dancing for Raniere

Nicki Clyne has admitted that she is doing her dance protest in front of MDC at least in part because she knows Keith Alan Raniere.

She admitted this on video. She also denied she was ever part of a sex cult.

The government thought differently and included her in their evidence in the trial against her master, Raniere.

In any event, let us look at the video clips.

“I certainly was never part of a sex cult,” Nicki says. And further she does not even know what a sex cult is.

I wonder if Nicki could say, ‘I was never part of a sex cult’ without her mask on? If so, she has more acting chops than I thought she had.

Nicki admits she is here for Keith Raniere and that they have an inside joke – of her doing a moonwalk and so she does a moonwalk and of course other fun things.

When all is said and done, the DOS slave women, Nicki Clyne and Michele Hatchette, are pretty good dancers.

They began by calling themselves “weareasyou” and seemed to have changed their name to “The Forgotten Ones.”

If this group is now known as ‘The Forgotten Ones,’ I guess that makes Keith the ‘Not So Forgotten One’.

And in case you haven’t seen it yet, here is Nicki doing some dirty dancing for Keith Raniere and his fellow inmates at MDC.

As the daily dancing continues nightly at MDC, we have been promised that something special will happen tonight.

Although we are not sure what it is. Here is the post on the Forgotten Ones Instagram:

No doubt a big part of the dancing tonight and every night is for that wonderful man, falsely imprisoned there.

I am referring to Keith Alan Raniere who is also known as the Vanguard. We believe he is on the 7th floor and below is a picture of him looking out the window.

The reason I think it is Keith Raniere, is the focus on this one particular prison window. And the fact that they published it on Instagram and sent it out among followers strengthens my belief.

Is It Helping Raniere?

There are two schools of thought about the value of this dancing for Raniere.

One comes from a former prisoner at MDC who is convinced that the dancing might very well hurt Keith.

He said the Bureau of Prisons will factor this dancing in and though usually prisoners are sent to a prison within 500 miles of their home, when there are “extenuating circumstances,” they can send him further away. He believes the dancing may be used as an “extenuating circumstance” for sending Keith to El Paso or possibly Florence, Colorado, where he will like it a lot less.

Florence because it is a supermax and El Paso because there are a lot of Mexicans there and they might punish Keith because of his abuse of Mexican women and girls.

Prior to the dancing he thought it likely that Keith was going to the federal prison at Allenwood PA.

He thinks the argument the BOP can make is that he has rabid followers and so he needs to be placed farther away from them.

He also thinks that the corrections officers are not appreciating the dancing.

“I think they do not want to have the prisoners riled up at 8 pm every night,” he said.

He did agree that this probably would add to Raniere’s “cred” among prisoners – that this one cross-eyed, dumpy rascal could get attractive women to do dirty dancing in front of the prison every night for what is now three straight weeks.

But it might be short sighted on Raniere’s part. Especially if the dancing is used as a factor to send him to the supermax facility in Florence.

Another individual- a former Nxivm member – had a different view.

She said, “this is what was so great about Nxivm. That they would do good things like this. This protest, this dancing, is bringing attention to the conditions at MDC and the way prisoners suffer in the USA.”

The story has gotten a lot of traction in NYC, by the way. Here is one link

https://www.bkreader.com/2020/07/23/nxivm-group-holds-nightly-dances-outside-of-brooklyn-prison-despite-its-controversial-ties/

Maybe the dancing is doing some good.

The Bureau of Prisons requested U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie of the Eastern District of New York on Friday to lift an order requiring that Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center provide evening availability for calls between inmates and their attorneys.

The judge denied the request and consequently inmates at MDC can continue to call their attorneys in the evening, despite the coronavirus lockdown measures still in place.

