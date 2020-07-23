Wiggling Her ‘Booty’ a Mile a Minute — Nicki Clyne Does Dirty Dancing on Street Below MDC for Her Vanguard and All the Male Prisoners

You’re gonna want to watch this video. [see end of post]

It is becoming increasingly clear that Nicki Clyne and the other women are doing more than just protesting conditions at MDC.

They are providing, it seems, a fairly graphic a sex show for the inmates and most likely for Keith Alan Raniere himself.

On top of inverted positions where the women spread eagle directly below the prison with – dozens of prisoners watching from the windows – Nicki Clyne brought it up a notch with a performance that alternately saw her bent over, wiggling her pelvis with ass up and providing a clear view of her doggie style gyrations and then standing up hips swaying as she begins to take off her shirt..

fortunately it was captured on video and one would expect nothing less from a sex cult.

However, it is mildly surprising that her master, Keith Alan Raniere has instructed his slaves to be so openly sexual in front of other prisoners, men who have been confined for months or years without female companionship.

When he was free, Raniere was insanely jealous of his slaves getting any attention from men.

He once told his slave Lauren Salzman – because she touched a man at volleyball ‘roughhousing’ – that she was no longer fit to have his child.

She told Cami that because she had an affair with another man, that she could no longer be his virgin successor and berated her for years over the matter even demanding to know whose semen tasted better his or the other man – who was in fact a student of his.

Raniere told the women of his harem that if they had sex with any other man – it could kill him – because his fine and highly attenuated spiritual forces formed a connection to their vaginas – and that any other man coming in contact with it could astrally impact and rebound and kill him.

Now he has ordered his slaves to go out and do a virtual dirty dance sex show for inmates of MDC.

I can understand his plan. It might be bringing him cred at the prison, where in the past he was considered a wimpy fool. Now he provides a daily show with two or three comely women dancing up a storm. It shows his power on the outside, perhaps.

The three dependable slaves – all branded on their publs with his initials – are Dr. Danielle Roberts, Michele Hatchette and Nicki Clyne.

And, possibly for the gay men in prison [and who knows perhaps for the female inmates if they can see them, he has two of his followers, Suneel Chakravarty and Eduardo Asunsolo, dancing as well.

But the best dancing is clearly Nicki.

This latest clip – taken on July 22, shows Nicki dancing and I believe it is Michele providing the narrative.

It is most illuminating:

Click video link below

