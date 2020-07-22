Is that Keith Alan Raniere on the 7th floor looking down on his slaves?

Is That Raniere on 7th Floor of MDC That Nicki Clyne, Michelle Hatchette [and Camera] Seemed Transfixed on?

July 22, 2020

There seems to be a special interest and concentration on one particular cell at MDC on the 7th floor.

The dancers seem to adore whoever it is in that cell. Could it be the godlike Keith Alan Raniere?

One of our correspondents, Marie White wrote, “It does seem to be the 7th floor as well… I’m giggling a little bit because I’m 99.9% sure that is the rascal. Nikki’s eyes are so fixated on that area and the camera man didn’t do a close up like that anywhere else in the building.

“In a previous video Nicki Clyne says that Raniere was moved to the 7th floor. Tonight’s video zoomed in on that particular character in the window with a lot of pointing to that particular spot. If you count, starting from the bottom, where the cells begin, that is the 7th floor with a silhouette of a man looking down. I’m 99.9% sure that’s the rascal.”

Is that rascal Raniere?

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

