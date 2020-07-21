Un-Raniere-Like — Did Michele Hatchette Gain Weight ?- as Nicki Clyne Advises ‘Get Enough Sleep’ !?!?

In an Instagram post, Nicki Clyne reminds the people following the weareasyou AKA the Forgotten Ones – the dancers who protest each night at MDC [for their Vanguard]: “Don’t forget to stretch! 🙆🏼‍♀️ It’s easy to get carried away with such an encouraging audience, but sometimes you have to take a stretch break. Also stay hydrated and get enough sleep. Can you tell we’re mostly talking to ourselves? 🤣💪🏻❤️”

Strange that Nicki, of all people, should advise people to get enough sleep. Her master, Keith Alan Raniere’s favorite technique to enslave and brainwash was sleep deprivation – that and food deprivation.

With him in the can, it seems that the women are both eating more and sleeping more. This is not being faithful to their Vanguard.

BTW, speaking of not being food deprived –look how plump Michele Hatchette, the fine DOS slave, has become, as she dances for and signals her Vanguard, who evidently is now in a cell in the back of MDC:

While Nicki may still be skinny, she is at least getting a lot of sleep. Maybe that will break her out of her thralldom to Raniere, who will soon be going to a permanent prison where he is likely to spend next couple decades.

By the way, Charger426Hemi, who some think is Allison Mack and others think is Nicki Clyne. writes on the weareasyou Instagram page, “👍👍❤️❤️ keep it going, we love you.”

