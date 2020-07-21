Un-Raniere-Like — Did Michele Hatchette Gain Weight ?- as Nicki Clyne Advises ‘Get Enough Sleep’ !?!?

July 21, 2020

In an Instagram post, Nicki Clyne reminds the people following the weareasyou AKA the Forgotten Ones – the dancers who protest each night at MDC [for their Vanguard]: “Don’t forget to stretch! 🙆🏼‍♀️ It’s easy to get carried away with such an encouraging audience, but sometimes you have to take a stretch break. Also stay hydrated and get enough sleep. Can you tell we’re mostly talking to ourselves? 🤣💪🏻❤️”

Strange that Nicki, of all people, should advise people to get enough sleep. Her master, Keith Alan Raniere’s favorite technique to enslave and brainwash was sleep deprivation – that and food deprivation.

With him in the can, it seems that the women are both eating more and sleeping more. This is not being faithful to their Vanguard.

BTW, speaking of not being food deprived –look how plump Michele Hatchette, the fine DOS slave, has become, as she dances for and signals her Vanguard, who evidently is now in a cell in the back of MDC:

 

While Nicki may still be skinny, she is at least getting a lot of sleep. Maybe that will break her out of her thralldom to Raniere, who will soon be going to a permanent prison where he is likely to spend next couple decades.

 

 

By the way, Charger426Hemi, who some think is Allison Mack and others think is Nicki Clyne. writes on the weareasyou Instagram page,👍👍❤️❤️ keep it going, we love you.”

charger426hemi1's profile picture
charger426hemi1

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: