Heidi: Pedophilia ? — On John Tighe’s Innocence and Raniere’s Guilt

By Heidi Hutchinson

John Tighe and Silvia (his wife) introduced me to some friends and sponsors of “Saratoga in Decline” at a coffee shop in Saratoga where — without knowing it was a NXIVM hangout — I got a very spooky vibe.

John also introduced me to some Russian pals of his there at the coffee shop and mentioned how they were planning to all pitch in and get him an Apple computer for better graphics to better parody NXIVM and Raniere.

They were really excited about this new — or, perhaps, slightly used — computer and they showed me the office set-up at their apartment where it would all be laid out, where John made his blog magic happen hours each day.

I remember being surprised they left their apartment entrance open but John expressed the same kind of bravado about his NXIVM stalkers — this was after he’d survived being food poisoned — I’ve not only observed in other hunted humans but understand from my own experience as a NXIVM target.

At some point one grows weary of looking over your shoulder and realizes — as the police told me — there’s not a lot that can be done about a billion dollars out to destroy and discredit you — and says to oneself, “fuck it, they’re gonna get in anyhow if they want to…I may need to run in from the car without fumbling for keys when I get home… just leave it open and put some milk and cookies on the table so maybe they’ll leave prints or DNA somewhere.”

One last quick note, John would not have left any porn, quasi-porn, image of ANY other woman anywhere Silvia would find it including, I suspect, on his computer. They shared EVERYTHING including the open office/den space and the computers, I believe.

Silvia contributed clerical, research skills, etc. and, I’m sure, tidied up after John, kept the house clean and would have poisoned John herself were she to catch him viewing kiddie porn OR “barely legal” girls “over 18 years of age,” as the banner on the videos read per Kirsopp’s report identifying this “problem” with convicting John.

I believe John Tighe’s 100% innocent and copped a plea, as they say, to spare his own life from the toxicity of NXIVM that was slowly killing him.

A commenter using the moniker Jaylee questioned why anyone would defend John Tighe, asking Frank, “Why are you victimizing someone who had child porn, who is clearly a pedophile. Now it sounds like you are trying to have your readers sympathize with a person who admitted guilt and took a plea deal? But in the same breathe you are calling Keith a pedophile (not disputing that) and the leftovers outside dancing pedophile supporters. Sounds kinda hypocritical don’t you think? Are you implying the same justice system that arrested Keith is corrupt?- that may do more damage than you realize by saying that, you just may inevitably be proving Nvixm’s case,”

don’t want to cut into Frank’s response — but Jaylee raises an interesting question about the corruption: SO why WOULD the DOJ prosecute Keith Raniere (and not John, presuming John’s a pedophile like Keith is) if they’re so swayed by the likes of big Bronfman bucks aka NXIVM?

My question is why “hasn’t” the DOJ, in fact, prosecuted Keith for his pedophile crimes?

EDNY referred these crimes up to NDNY which HAS NOT PROSECUTED!

And make no mistake, Keith raped a 12 year old child over 60 times — he’s not only “hebephile,” he’s a child molester, a sexual predator.

Whereas John Tighe who WAS prosecuted is far from being a pedophile, you say, under any definition of it. John allegedly viewed pictures of a fully mature 18 year-old looking girls on a site that advertised she was at least 18 years old! Where is the “pedophile,” if any type of crime in that?!

Was the website itself investigated or indicted for DISTRIBUTION OF Kiddie porn?

Fact is Clare Bronfman and her shark goons pay to get Nxivm whistleblowers put in prison at Keith and Nancy Salzman’s behest and Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro Betancourt do the same in Mexico.

And if they weren’t STILL at it, Frank’s indictment would have been dismissed at least upon Keith’s arrest.

They not only framed John, they poisoned him. That’s goddamn attempted murder and what’s stopping them from doing it again or stopping them from further pedophile crimes when not even Keith is being prosecuted for those?

Finally, the Raniere pedophilia secret was out in February 2012 and, to this day, that didn’t stop anyone from joining in nor did it stop Keith and NXIVM from carrying on with it.

Camilla Fernandez, for one, was raped at the age of 15 thereafter and, again, no one’s been prosecuted for that recent crime well within statutes but, alas, there’s a wee jurisdiction issue —the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York conveniently passed up to the Northern District of New York.

I don’t know why anyone would pass the ball to a place where no player’s standing to catch it when he could have put it in the hoop with the other EDNY charges. Sure smells to me.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

