A Testy Text Exchange With Nicki Clyne and Dr. Roberts Says Her Name Is ‘Irrelevant’

A Testy Text Exchange With Nicki Clyne

The following text exchange with Nicki Clyne was sent to me by a reader who asked to remain anonymous.

I did not ask this reader to contact or exchange texts with Clyne.

The reader wrote to Clyne: Deprogram yourself it is not too late.

Clyne: So you want to order me not to take orders.

Reader: Nice way to twist it. Ok don’t get some help then. Rest in hell!! No point in talking to someone who is severely brainwashed.

Clyne: Couldn’t agree more.

Calling Dr. Roberts

Another reader, without my prompting, chose to call the Forgotten Ones, [AKA weareasyou] using the phone number they advertise for contact. He got a female voice, who he believes was Dr. Danielle Roberts. Here is what he told me: I thought I would just call the number and we spoke a bit and then she asked me, “Are you one of the families [of an MDC prisoner] that we are trying to help?” I said no. She asked me for my name and I gave her my first name and so I just kind of played along and asked her about what the group did and why they did it. I wanted to see how they would interact. She answered some questions and dodged others. Then I said, “I like you, and what you are doing. You seem like a nice person. What’s your name?” She said, “That’s irrelevant.” Then politely, she added in a cheerful voice, “Well, if you have any more questions?” I said, “Oh, no, that’s okay. I just wanted to know your name.” It was interesting. My name was relevant to her but she decided her name was not relevant to me.

