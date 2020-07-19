A Testy Text Exchange With Nicki Clyne and Dr. Roberts Says Her Name Is ‘Irrelevant’

A Testy Text Exchange With Nicki Clyne
The following text exchange with Nicki Clyne was sent to me by a reader who asked to remain anonymous.
I did not ask this reader to contact or exchange texts with Clyne.
The reader wrote to Clyne: Deprogram yourself it is not too late.
Clyne: So you want to order me not to take orders.
Reader: Nice way to twist it. Ok don’t get some help then. Rest in hell!! No point in talking to someone who is severely brainwashed.
Clyne: Couldn’t agree more.
Calling Dr. Roberts
Another reader, without my prompting, chose to call the Forgotten Ones, [AKA weareasyou] using the phone number they advertise for contact. He got a female voice, who he believes was Dr. Danielle Roberts.
Here is what he told me:
I thought I would just call the number and we spoke a bit and then she asked me, “Are you one of the families [of an MDC prisoner] that we are trying to help?”
I said no.
She asked me for my name and I gave her my first name and so I just kind of played along and asked her about what the group did and why they did it. I wanted to see how they would interact. She answered some questions and dodged others.
Then I said, “I like you, and what you are doing. You seem like a nice person. What’s your name?”
She said, “That’s irrelevant.” Then politely, she added in a cheerful voice, “Well, if you have any more questions?”
I said, “Oh, no, that’s okay. I just wanted to know your name.”
It was interesting. My name was relevant to her but she decided her name was not relevant to me.
Does Nicki’s continuing adoration of her spouse mean Alison is still right in there, in spirit?
“Are you one of the families [of an MDC prisoner] that we are trying to help?”
I am fully convinced that NXIVM is using the dancing to recruit new members. Shadow State
Clyne looks a lot better with some weight on her now.
Some questions for Frank–
1) If Mack hadn’t been arrested, do you think she would have been out there dancing with Nicki now?
2) If Clyne had been arrested, do you think she would have taken a plea deal like the others or stayed loyal to her Vanguard?
3) If Clyne is still this devoted to Raniere, do you think it’s possible that Mack, Russell, Salzman, Bronfman are too despite what they may have said when they pled guilty, if they haven’t been getting any therapy or deprogramming?
4) Since Karen Unterreiner stuck by Raniere’s side and did his bidding for some 40 years, did she get deprogrammed or is she getting therapy?
5) What have you found out about Asunsolo? I don’t think you ever wrote an article about him. In the coach list leaked in 2011, it lists Edmondson’s husband Anthony Ames as his coach, but in your article about the 150 remaining NXIANs in 2018, you wrote that Clare Bronfman was his coach
I will try to answers these very good questions in a separate post. Thanks.
these women are dangerous. I don’t recommend interacting with them. They are under the control of keith. I would be very careful. Is anyone sharing these things with the judge? It is also worrisome that a doctor is behind this program. She could do medical procedures that endanger people (like she has before.) This is scary
“So you want to order me not to take orders”.
LOL. Why not Nicki? It’s not like you have any problems taking them depending upon who’s giving them, right?
You see, it’s not taking orders that is the issue here. It’s the contention that you’re taking orders out of your own free will. That is where the reference to the years of brainwashing, i.e., programming, comes in and the “order” to de-program yourself in order (that’s the same word used ambivalently) that you no longer are ordered to do things involuntarily.