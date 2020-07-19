A Testy Text Exchange With Nicki Clyne and Dr. Roberts Says Her Name Is ‘Irrelevant’

July 19, 2020

A Testy Text Exchange With Nicki Clyne

The following text exchange with Nicki Clyne was sent to me by a reader who asked to remain anonymous.

I did not ask this reader to contact or exchange texts with Clyne.

The reader wrote to Clyne: Deprogram yourself it is not too late.

Clyne: So you want to order me not to take orders.

Reader: Nice way to twist it. Ok don’t get some help then. Rest in hell!! No point in talking to someone who is severely brainwashed.

Clyne: Couldn’t agree more.

Calling Dr. Roberts

DOS slaves Michele Hatchette and Drl Danielle Roberts dance for their Vanguard in front of signs including one that gives the phone number to get more info on the dance-protest.

Another reader, without my prompting, chose to call the Forgotten Ones, [AKA weareasyou] using the phone number they advertise for contact.  He got a female voice, who he believes was Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Here is what he told me:

I thought I would just call the number and we spoke a bit and then she asked me, “Are you one of the families [of an MDC prisoner] that we are trying to help?”

I said no.

She asked me for my name and I gave her my first name and so I just kind of played along and asked her about what the group did and why they did it. I wanted to see how they would interact. She answered some questions and dodged others. 

Then I said, “I like you, and what you are doing. You seem like a nice person. What’s your name?”

She said, “That’s irrelevant.” Then politely, she added in a cheerful voice, “Well, if you have any more questions?”

I said, “Oh, no, that’s okay. I just wanted to know your name.”

It was interesting. My name was relevant to her but she decided her name was not relevant to me.

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

6 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • Clyne looks a lot better with some weight on her now.

    Some questions for Frank–

    1) If Mack hadn’t been arrested, do you think she would have been out there dancing with Nicki now?

    2) If Clyne had been arrested, do you think she would have taken a plea deal like the others or stayed loyal to her Vanguard?

    3) If Clyne is still this devoted to Raniere, do you think it’s possible that Mack, Russell, Salzman, Bronfman are too despite what they may have said when they pled guilty, if they haven’t been getting any therapy or deprogramming?

    4) Since Karen Unterreiner stuck by Raniere’s side and did his bidding for some 40 years, did she get deprogrammed or is she getting therapy?

    5) What have you found out about Asunsolo? I don’t think you ever wrote an article about him. In the coach list leaked in 2011, it lists Edmondson’s husband Anthony Ames as his coach, but in your article about the 150 remaining NXIANs in 2018, you wrote that Clare Bronfman was his coach

    Reply

  • these women are dangerous. I don’t recommend interacting with them. They are under the control of keith. I would be very careful. Is anyone sharing these things with the judge? It is also worrisome that a doctor is behind this program. She could do medical procedures that endanger people (like she has before.) This is scary

    Reply

  • “So you want to order me not to take orders”.

    LOL. Why not Nicki? It’s not like you have any problems taking them depending upon who’s giving them, right?

    You see, it’s not taking orders that is the issue here. It’s the contention that you’re taking orders out of your own free will. That is where the reference to the years of brainwashing, i.e., programming, comes in and the “order” to de-program yourself in order (that’s the same word used ambivalently) that you no longer are ordered to do things involuntarily.

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: