Is B-L-A-C-K-Lash Coming as Response From Black Community to Excesses of the Radical, Anti-America Left?

By Ken Gibson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – What’s new in the Big Apple these days? Not much. Eight million people living in a minimum security city on partial lockdown. Violent criminals, recently let out of lockup, are contributing to the death toll.

Cops call in sick and retire at record rates.

Defunded, these peace workers are being vilified, while creeps slash the face of a two-year-old and knock down nonagenarians.

Defund the police? This asshole was arrested by police.



With most hotels turned into homeless shelters, not many people are coming to New York. The few who do arrive in chains and stay in accommodations with names like “Metropolitan Detention Center”.

Where they are given the latest in fashion: paper apparel. Checking out is hard to do. The management wants their guests to stay a long time.

But we may be hearing that this new visitor, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found dead in her cell due to suicide, after cutting herself

with the edge of her paper skirt. Death by 1,000 cuts.

And such a death is playing out for many as their hopes are dashed by a virus from the People’s Republic [PR] of China, violent lootings, massive civil unrest and massive unemployment. Death by 1,000 disappointments cutting into the collective psyche.

NYC restaurateurs attempt to raise spirits by setting up sidewalk cafes, festive squares replete with summer plants on boardwalks. Any effort to liven things is appreciated. The new growth industry is carpentry. Vans, with 2x4s and a load of petunias ready to be assembled, zip around all boroughs.

But against this new backdrop of postcard perfect pergolas, civil unrest flares up from dying embers, and no one, not even Frederick Douglass, is safe.

His statue stands on Frederick Douglass Circle, which is the northeast corner of Central Park. In Maplewood Park, Rochester, NY, his statue was defaced.

Other victims include Abraham Lincoln and John Greenleaf Whittier, whose likenesses were attacked. Even abolitionists are not safe. Toddlers, the elderly, and abolitionists are the preferred targets. The purge is on.

Most victims are black. Like Secoriea Turner, shot while her mother was trying to leave the scene of the protests at the Wendy’s in Atlanta that had been burned down after the police shooting of a black man. She was eight-years-old.

In NYC, a one-year-old went down to the hail of gunfire, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opined, from the safety of her gated community, that this was nothing more than hungry mothers stealing bread.

Black Lives Matter has been silent on Davell Gardner, who was shot to death by stray gunfire in her neighborhood. Her life doesn’t matter, apparently, to Black Lives Matter, because police are not the enemy; police are seeking the killer.Another young black went down in Seattle, where antifa was commandeering a portion of the city. Medics were unable to gain access when called. Black lives lost, black lives that did not matter to the new revolutionaries. This is more than hungry moms.

In cities around America, shootings are up, the homeless openly do drugs on the street and refuse to wear masks, violent activists refuse to wear masks, and gunfire is upon the black communities. Cops are not always able to respond. A Chicago dweller stated that the 911 line is busy. We’ll get back to you. Next year.

Man, riding the subway, took off his clothes, riding naked, smoking crack. His life matters, but who will help him? Where are the woke people to protest to find a solution to his and hundreds of thousands of other mentally ill, homeless and drug addicted people like him?Next year, may be a better one than 2020, especially if something called ‘black-lash’ kicks in. That is not a typo. I did not intend to say backlash – there is no need to enter at large upon that theme – who does not know by now that most Americans are sick of the nonsense? That so many are out buying guns that in many places you cannot buy guns; there are no more left to sell. It’s not just toilet paper that’s being hoarded.

Blacklash is what is happening more uniquely and what gets less coverage, certainly in the left wing press. Blacklash is when you are walking the ramp in the Port Authority towards the 1 train and you see a big black man booming into a microphone about politics and religion. You see Jesus on the back of this shirt, and on the front, “All Lives Matter”. Amen.

Blacklash is when Letitia James, a fervent opponent of the white man in the White House, tells the Black Lives Matter Foundation that she, as NY Attorney General, will prosecute them if they solicit funds in her state.

Blacklash is what is going on in parts of Brooklyn where the Afro-Carib community, with their neat houses, Audis in the driveways and perfectly pruned roses on the porch, stand guard against rioters with water hoses; and guns. Far Rockaway and Jamaica are not down with the revolution. Get a job is what they tell you there, or get outta my face. This is not Venezuela; no one wants it to be that country; AOC would not get a single vote from the working class Trinidadians or any other Caribbeans.

Many cities are paying the price of far left idiocy, which I blame on China, what with my conversations with an ex MSS agent who told me that PR China would use criminal gangs to start unrest in the US if need be. I point the finger at groups like the Humpty Dumpty Institute, of which Jeffrey Epstein’s younger sibling Mark is a director – and where many Dem reps along with PR China citizens are handling $ from the likes of Ted Turner. CNN does not want to hear my information.

An odd thing is that when I tell people about this craziness with the Humpty Dumpty Congressmen, it is blacks who listen more than whites. I am white; but blacks listen to my information more attentively, certainly more than most of whites here who are left wingers, dyed in the wool, wooly liberals who don’t care if the schools are full of stupid teachers molesting children. They send their own kids to rich liberal schools; where they don’t get shot.

But black people care more. They remember that Lincoln was a Republican, that Martin Luther King was also. It hits home that Jackie Robinson, after whom a large park in Harlem is named, was GOP; as was his wife Rachel, who was prominent in such circles.

The Harlem GOP members, led by local historian and activist Leroy Owens, and help from the Robinsons, put the GOP in power in this city and in New York State in 1993. I have a collection of photographs of Owens, alongside Governor Pataki, Mayor Giuliani and Senator Goodman. In it I can see Calvin Butts III welcoming these leaders into the Abyssinian Baptist Church.

They got in, and crime went down. People remember the Dinkins era, and how his own people reminded him that it was not enough just to be black to get their support. Black lives were lost in great numbers due to drug gangs and weapons on the streets. Those lives mattered to the black community, which made their own form of protest where it counted – at the ballot box.

Their blacklash, their revolution, it cost Dinkins his job. And the wrath of the black community may again cost incompetent left wing mayors, congressmen (many on the Humpty Dumpty Institute, such as Barbara Lee, Maxine Waters and Gregory Meeks are black), senators and councilmen their jobs very soon. For which we can all say a word of thanks to them for coming to the aid not just of their own communities – but of the country as a whole.

But don’t expect the white liberals to appreciate any of this. Four more years will have them crying in their soup and blaming Kanye West, Bob Johnson and Frederick Douglass for their humiliation. Heads are going to roll, statues are going to fall, and the New York Times will be crying the blues.

