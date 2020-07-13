Raniere and Clyne Using Morse Code to Communicate at Prison –as Nxivm-Connected Dancers Warn Media Not to Use Their Images Without Permission

In what might be an important discovery, my friend and distinguished writer, Juan Alberto Vazquez, reporting for Milenio, stopped by the dance protest at the Metropolitan Detention Center recently and made a remarkable discovery. Prisoner Keith Alan Raniere and Nicki Clyne seem to be communicating by Morse code. He named Clyne, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Michele Hatchette, and the Mexican Eduardo Asunsolo Ramírez as being present. Vazquez wrote that Asunsolo “was uncomfortable when MILENIO’s envoy approached to look at his ‘protest.’ He accused this reporter ‘of allying with the government to lock up Raniere’ who, from his perception, ‘is innocent.’ He promised that later the truth will come to light and said that they have the evidence ‘to unmask the lie.’ “To alert his followers that he is already watching them from his window, Raniere hits a railing in his cell, at which point Clyne activates her lamp. She turned it on and off indiscriminately in the presence of this reporter, sending messages in Morse code…. “The movement We Are As You has wanted to involve, without success, relatives of other inmates, but both in the videos they have shared and on the night that MILENIO’s envoy was present, only Nicki Clyne, the Mexican Asunsolo, and Doctor Roberts appeared.” Vazquez has written a book in Spanish, NXIVM. La secta que sedujo al poder en México *** Meantime, the website for weareasyou, recently issued the following advisory on their website: “This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. The content displayed on the website and the content posted on our social media accounts are exclusively the intellectual property of @WeAreAsYou. You may not reuse, republish, or reprint such content without our written consent.”

I have been posting their photos on Frank Report as part of an ongoing effort to bring attention to the organizers of the group –Nxivm members. While I support the ostensible purpose of the protest, to bring attention to horrific condition at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, I do think their lack of transparency about their ties to one of the detainees at MDC, Keith Alan Raniere, will ultimately hurt their cause and should be reported in the media.

Going to the posted link on the weareasyou website for

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License, it says, “You are free to: Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format. The licensor cannot revoke these freedoms as long as you follow the license terms…. Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.”

This seems to suggest that, based on this international license, that everyone is free to share the work provided weareasyou are given credit, which is something I have done.

Nevertheless, I suppose the weareasyou group could sue me, if they chose, for copyright infringement. This might lead to greater exposure of the group, its organizers and its true goals. This might be a good thing since people who join the protest at MDC should be made aware of who is behind the group and the fact that one Canadian woman, Nicki Clyne, who the feds alleged during the prosecution of Raniere, entered into an illegal, fake marriage with Raniere’s codefendant, Allison Mack, in order to stay in the USA, is communicating with Raniere via Morse code, a possible violation on Raniere’s part of prison rules.

Photo credit weareasyou

Apropos of the lack of disclosure of the Nxivm-connection, a woman contacted me today, very upset, asking me to take down her picture with Nicki Clyne taken at the dance protest. I removed her picture.

She was upset, she told me, because she had no idea what the group was about until she read about it and saw her picture on Frank Report. Shocked, she contacted me, and also contacted the weareasyou Instagram account – asking them to take her picture down also.

To their credit, weareasyou took down her picture also.

She said, “I am disgusted and angered that I am now forever in a picture with Nicki Clyne, but there’s nothing I can do about it now.”

She also expressed concern that this Nxivm-related dance protest might undermine legitimate protests outside MDC which have been ongoing for some time.

Asked whether anyone at the dance told her about their ties to Nxivm, she said no. Asked whether anyone tried to recruit her or ask for her phone number, she again answered no. She said she did not go to the protest deliberately, but happened to pass by and stopped to join them for a few minutes because she sympathized with the cause.

Someone in the group asked if they could take a picture and she obliged, posing with Clyne.

