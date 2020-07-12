Follower Shocked by Nicki CLyne-Led Dance Protest Group! – as 24 Staunch Nxivm Members Signal Support!

There is no question that many of the people who joined in the dance protest held nightly outside the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center were unaware that the organizers were Nxivm cult leaders.

Every night at 8 pm since July 3, Nicki Clyne and her slaves, Dr. Danielle Roberts and Michele Hatchette, and others from Nxivm come outside the detention center where their leader, Keith Alan Raniere, is being held after his conviction on sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering. He is awaiting sentencing, which was delayed by the pandemic.

The dancers have sought anonymity and, on their website, and social media accounts, [Instagram, Twitter and Facebook] they make no disclosure of their connection to Nxivm or that their leader, Raniere, is one of the detainees at MDC.

Instead, they herald their dance protest as a way of bringing attention to the plight of all detainees at the horrific, third-world style federal holding center, notorious as a place of humiliating and mind numbing punishment – despite the fact that most of the detainees are pretrial who could not make bail. In other words, they are innocent until proven guilty, yet the conditions they endure are worse than many maximum security prisons for convicted murderers and rapists. Many have speculated that this is by design -to make conditions horrific for those awaiting trial in order that their health is destroyed and that they cannot properly prepare for trial, thus encouraging defendants held there to opt for plea deals, – even if they are innocent – to get out of the torture chamber there.

The conditions deserved to be protested. But with transparency.

Frank Report was first to identify the leaders of the dance protest as Nxivm-cultists, which caused alarm by some who participated or followed them on social media.

Following Frank Report’s expose on the #weareasyou dance movement, the Albany Times Union wrote a story on it.

Here is a sample email I got about someone chagrined after learning the true leadership of the otherwise anonymous weareasyou.

Good evening Mr. Parlato,

I apologize for contacting you very late in the day. I am extremely concerned and worried.

The below link was brought to my attention:

I appreciate this release of news, I am shocked to say the least. We believed this was a group of honest individuals who were looking out for the incarcerated and trying to begin a movement for support, as they claim. I was shocked to read this article and come to see one of the usernames added under the ‘Here are some of the Instagram followers of weareasou, who are known to be Nxivm members.” section.

I would like to respectfully request the link [redacted] be removed from this article please. This is damaging and scary, we do not have ANY relation to this group and not a known member or was ever a member. We have no relation to these people or what they believe in or follow. I am shocked. I am worried. We noticed them on social media and decided to follow believing it was a TRUE and HONEST support system. We have unfollowed and blocked all of their social media accounts. We have contacted the Federal Bureau of Prisons and made authorities aware. I do not want any relation to these people; innocent bystander, not even physically joining them outside there.

I would like to request please do not make this request public to shine more light to my name. Please help me. I am very worried. This is a scary time for me. We do not support such movements and were not aware of tany of this until reading your release. I thank you very much for releasing this news for the public. Please let me know if you are able to help me. I appreciate your time and any response you may provide.

Thank kindly,

[Name redacted]

After confirming the truth of the writer’s statement, I removed the link.

Meantime, the dances go on nightly and their followers on Instagram have increased by 100 over the last two days. Most of them are clearly not Nxivm followers but sincere people genuinely concerned about the torture of human beings at MDC.

However, there are well known Nxivm members involved in dancing at the MDC, such as Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts, Michele Hatchette and others. There are a total of some 24 people following weareasyou on social media who are known Nxivm members. This helps to establish that Nxivm is not dead and that there are followers of Raniere still dedicated to him. Esther Chiappone Carlson Tracy Christopher Damon Brink Marianna [Believed to be Fernandez, mother of Raniere’s youngest son.] Vanessa Sahagún Edgar Boone Justin Elliot Angelica Hinojos [DOS} Lyvia Cohen {DOS] Jim Del Negro Brandon Porter Eduardo Asunsolo Danielle Roberts [DOS] Sanj Chakravorty Suneel Chakravorty Brett Diamond Diego Asunsolo. Pain Solutions NYC Linda Chung [DOS] Marc Elliott Farouk Rojas [Associated with a Nxivm group Nicki Clyne [DOS leader] Leah Mottishaw [DOS] Michele Hatchette

Leah Mottishaw Leah E. L. Mottishaw a longtime Nxivm devotee, signalled her support on Facebook:. “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a bunch of unanticipated domino effects. I’m inspired when people come up with creative, safe ways to bring awareness and solve a little bit of a problem they see. This group is addressing the isolation of the men in MDC Brooklyn through dance! #weareasyou. She wrote,

Most of the 246 followers on Instagram and perhaps many of the people coming out to dance have no connection to Nxivm or DOS and would not wish to be associated with this cult. It is not known if the dance protest is being used to recruit new members into the cult.

The stated cause – giving some comfort to men being held in extremely brutal conditions and drawing attention to the obscene and horrifying conditions of one of America's worst detention centers – is a noble cause. More power to them.

The problem is the lack of transparency. Their not mentioning Keith Raniere and who their leadership is, [comprised of his sex slaves] imperils the otherwise good cause they are promoting with their nightly dance.

I believe they ought to make a statement – on their website and social media to the effect that some of the organizers are followers of a man they believe was wrongly convicted – name him and identify themselves. Then address the horrific conditions of MDC.

They could even add – “even if you think that Keith Raniere is guilty, which we do not, it does not lessen the deliberate cruelty of MDC. He should not suffer unnecessarily any more than any of the other 1600 inmates who are being tortured there.”

With these words, they would have nothing to fear.

They might even bring attention to Raniere and his plight. An argument could be made that the crimes he was convicted of – a single offense of sex trafficking under unusual and non-standard conditions and possibly without intent [He argued he was trying to help not harm the victim] and other crimes he was convicted of – even if true – do not warrant a life sentence, which he is likely to obtain when he is sentenced. Raniere is 59 and faces a minimum sentence of 15 years for the sex trafficking charge alone.

