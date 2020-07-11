Video: Roger Stone Celebrating His Freedom – Dancing

Roger Stone’s sentence was commuted yesterday by Pres. Donald Trump. I doubt any other president would be brave enough to pardon a deserving friend during an election season.

I know there are many who think it is an outrage. These are purely partisan haters and hate the fact that Stone, 67, is not going to languish in prison. They have no problem, however, with Los Angeles or New York City releasing thousands of criminals from prison because of the pandemic. But one non-violent Republican [actually Libertarian] spared of possible death in prison drives them to partisan madness.

Well, Roger Stone has an answer for them. He danced. And frankly he is a pretty good dancer.

This video was tweeted by Terrence K. Williams, who has some one million followers.

Williams wrote, “They say Roger Lied to Congress Members but Congress lie to the American people every single day. They lie and steal from us so when are they going to be held accountable?… ROGER STONE IS A FREE MAN Thank you @realDonaldTrump for doing the right thing and freeing Roger Stone. He is a patriot and the Democrats should be ashamed for ruining his life.”

The reaction from Stone’s many fans and admirers was the opposite of the prophecies of doom from the left mainstream media who seem to think Stone’s commutation of sentence for an unjust conviction by a partisan judge and a biased jury is the end of democracy.

Instead, it was a moment of true justice.

Here are what some of Stone’s fans said:

Donna Lynn Browning

Hooray!!!!Confetti

FinallyQedIn

I’ll BET he’s celebrating his FREEDOM! I am so happy for him!

Perkins Ricky

Dancing with you Roger Stone

@MadamMary7

The Stones can move and groove.

David Stewart

That’s awesome!

Barbara Jones

Rog has some moves and rhythm

Cindy Ebbers

Love it!!

Ono

At last, something good during all this madness. I am so happy for him. I’ll bet everyone is happy.

Janet Middleton

Congratulations #RogerStone! Thank you Mr. President

DC Carpentry Dennis Lee Carter

Get me a Roger Stone!

Tracy camuso

He has moves!!

Ken Burton

God is good!!!!

CunhaJay

Good for him!

gran fan

Roger has some moves! Good for him

David Stewart

Barbara Jones

GoGabe

Liz Beasley

LOVE IT

Elizabeth Valenzuela

BIGLY.

TonyR

He’s got moves lol.

Sippy

Lmao love it. Good for you, wish my son would finally get justice. It gives me hope.

Peace Ambassadore To Earth

good on ya mate!!!

rose dickerson

Love it!

Jesus Online

Yes Roger, God does answer prayers. Be worthy of His kindness as you go forward.

Debora DuBose

Roger’s a pretty good dancer!

Dee

He can dance.

j

Awesome

angie

He’s got moves

anica

Hell Yeah he did!

CCR

Love it!!!!

Cindy for Trump

I’m so happy for him and so thankful to President Trump!

And here is another video of Roger, who is now a free man.

ROGER STONE IS A FREE BIRD! pic.twitter.com/atPSvyTnW5 — drefanzor (Parler: drefanzor) (@drefanzor) July 11, 2020

