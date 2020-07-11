Video: Roger Stone Celebrating His Freedom – Dancing

Roger Stone’s sentence was commuted yesterday by Pres. Donald Trump. I doubt any other president would be brave enough to pardon a deserving friend during an election season.
I know there are many who think it is an outrage. These are purely partisan haters and hate the fact that Stone, 67, is not going to languish in prison. They have no problem, however, with Los Angeles or New York City releasing thousands of criminals from prison because of the pandemic. But one non-violent Republican [actually Libertarian] spared of possible death in prison drives them to partisan madness.
Well, Roger Stone has an answer for them. He danced. And frankly he is a pretty good dancer.
This video was tweeted by Terrence K. Williams, who has some one million followers.
Williams wrote, “They say Roger Lied to Congress Members but Congress lie to the American people every single day. They lie and steal from us so when are they going to be held accountable?… ROGER STONE IS A FREE MAN Thank you @realDonaldTrump for doing the right thing and freeing Roger Stone. He is a patriot and the Democrats should be ashamed for ruining his life.”
The reaction from Stone’s many fans and admirers was the opposite of the prophecies of doom from the left mainstream media who seem to think Stone’s commutation of sentence for an unjust conviction by a partisan judge and a biased jury is the end of democracy.
Instead, it was a moment of true justice.
Here are what some of Stone’s fans said:
Donna Lynn Browning
Hooray!!!!Confetti
FinallyQedIn
I’ll BET he’s celebrating his FREEDOM! I am so happy for him!
Perkins Ricky
Dancing with you Roger Stone
@MadamMary7
The Stones can move and groove.
David Stewart
That’s awesome!
Barbara Jones
Rog has some moves and rhythm
Cindy Ebbers
Love it!!
Ono
At last, something good during all this madness. I am so happy for him. I’ll bet everyone is happy.
Janet Middleton
Congratulations #RogerStone! Thank you Mr. President
DC Carpentry Dennis Lee Carter
Get me a Roger Stone!
Tracy camuso
He has moves!!
Ken Burton
God is good!!!!
CunhaJay
Good for him!
gran fan
Roger has some moves! Good for him
David Stewart
That’s awesome!
Barbara Jones
Rog has some moves and rhythm
GoGabe
Love it!!
Liz Beasley
LOVE IT
Elizabeth Valenzuela
BIGLY.
TonyR
He’s got moves lol.
Sippy
Lmao love it. Good for you, wish my son would finally get justice. It gives me hope.
Peace Ambassadore To Earth
good on ya mate!!!
rose dickerson
Love it!
Jesus Online
Yes Roger, God does answer prayers. Be worthy of His kindness as you go forward.
Debora DuBose
Roger’s a pretty good dancer!
Dee
He can dance.
j
Awesome
angie
He’s got moves
anica
Hell Yeah he did!
CCR
Love it!!!!
Cindy for Trump
I’m so happy for him and so thankful to President Trump!
And here is another video of Roger, who is now a free man.
ROGER STONE IS A FREE BIRD! pic.twitter.com/atPSvyTnW5
— drefanzor (Parler: drefanzor) (@drefanzor) July 11, 2020
Add Comment