MDC Protest Dance for Raniere and Other Prisoners Keeps Going Despite Rain – DOS Slaves Dr. Danielle Roberts and Michele Hatchette Lead Protest Tonight

The movement is fledgling no doubt but it may grow. Tonight the dance protesters in front of MDC numbered about 12 and were led by the decidedly plumper Michele Hatchette and Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Both women have put on considerable weight since their grandmaster, Keith Alan Raniere, was arrested and placed at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in April 2018.

When Raniere was free, his slaves were required to be ultra-slender, often being limited to 800 calories per day.

Hatchette and Roberts were slaves of Allison Mack. Following her arrest in 2018, the two were transferred to slave master Nicki Clyne who is leading the protest dancing to free Raniere.

Hatchette is certainly a unique individual for she is Black and believed to be the only Black slave of the 21st century.

Despite the rain tonight and recent exposure of their movement #weareasyou on Frank Report — as being connected to Nxivm and the DOS slave sorority – purportedly meant for women’s empowerment but led by a man who is their slave master, the incarcerated-at- MDC Raniere – the movement seems to be slowly growing – and not all of the dancer are Nxivm members.

Here is the first, almost seven minutes of the protest dancing tonight. The group had posted a full 53 minute video then I seemed to have lost it. Perhaps they took it down.

Frank Report is pleased to show you this little snippet for readers delectation.

Before we move along to further describe the protest, readers might enjoy the spectacle of Dr. Roberts doing her nightly flips and other acrobatics for grandmaster Raniere, who is fondly called by his acolytes, Vanguard.

It is not known if Raniere can see the dancers from his cell or not, but the slaves fondly hope that their master knows of their faithful dancing and their magical wish that he will somehow be set free.

Raniere is facing up to life in prison for his conviction of sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering.

Of course, no report would be complete without the acrobatics of Dr. Danielle Roberts. She is presently an osteopath who is up for revocation of her medical license due to branding female slaves without informing them that she was secretly branding the initials of her grandmaster, Keith Raniere, on the women’s pubic area.

She told slaves that the brand was a symbol of the four elements – a willful lie and for which she is likely to lose her medical license. A hearing was scheduled earlier this year but canceled due to Covid. Numerous witnesses are expected to testify against her.

The brand as it appears on the flesh of a woman coerced into being branded by holding collateral [blackmail material] and withholding crucial information that the so-called female sorority is led by a man, Keith Raniere.

Dr. Roberts’ Acrobatics:

Since we do not presently have the entire video of the event, readers will have to content themselves with some stills from the protest:

While some believe that the dancers have a just cause and their lack of transparency is of no consequence, for the greater good of bringing attention to the forgotten men and women at MDC, others think they are dangerous because of their seemingly insane devotion to Raniere and his directive to them to recruit more slaves.

Others think they are just harmless fools.

I choose not to judge, since, at this moment some 1600 men and 160 or so women are suffering in this ghastly chamber of horrors – MDC – that incarcerates mainly pretrial defendants, who are by law innocent until proven guilty.

One of Frank Report’s longtime readers sent me this link, to a Frank Zappa song on YouTube, entitled Dancin’ Fool with this comment: “Frank Zappa wrote the perfect song for the We Are As You morons. Your readers may enjoy it:”

