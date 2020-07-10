Dance Protest at MDC, Headed By Nicki Clyne and Other Nxivm Leaders, Gains Outside Support, as They Hide Ties to Cult

They write “Join us every night as we provide joyful expression + dance for those locked up at #mdcbrooklyn 8-9 pm in the parking lot 80 29th st, Brooklyn New York weareasyou.com
Here is the Instagram profile picture:
Their profile picture on Instagram features at least three Nxivm members, and the woman in the blue skirt may also be a Nxivm member.
Not only are they Nxivm but DOS members as well: Michele, and Nicki are known DOS members and Linda Chung is believed to be a DOS member.
This leads one to want to at least raise the specter that these women are not just dancing to entertain all the prisoners, but especially for Keith Raniere – and that they may also be trying to recruit other women into their sex slavery group which follows Raniere as their master or grandmaster.
Before we move on to the next picture and message, I want to call your attention to sign above Nicki Clyne’s head.
It reads “Nico, I love you, I miss you. I kiss you. Love Always, Your Wife Dee.”
It seems innocuous enough. Perhaps it is from some wife of a prisoner named Nico. But a former Nxivm member, who knows Nicki very well, told me that Nico is the nickname Nicki called Keith Raniere. And she called herself Dee.
To hear them tell it on Instagram, the movement is growing – not only from Nxivm members but outsiders, people genuinely interested in the cause of the plight of downtrodden and abused detainees at the cruel and inhuman MDC.
Keep in mind that almost everyone there is awaiting trial because they did not get bail, which means they are innocent until proven guilty. A few others, like Raniere, are there awaiting sentencing.
“We couldn’t be more moved by the response so far. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown up, or stumbled upon us and stayed to dance! We continue to receive calls from friends and family thanking us, and messages of gratitude from inside. These hard times have taken a toll on everyone, but most especially our most vulnerable populations. Let’s let them know they’re not forgotten 🖤”
The new Instagram account has 146 followers and not all of them are Nxivm. They may actually start to get some followers who are in it for the ostensible cause – to protest the injustice of MDC.
And before we take a look at the followers who are Nxivm, let me say that there is no question that MDC is one of the worst hellholes in the USA, a disgrace to the Bureau of Prisons and there is a growing number of people who think it is kept deliberately horrifying because most of the inmates there are pretrial. It is speculated that by keeping these”innocent until proven guilty” people in a gruesome, health-robbing jail, that they will more likely take a plea deal or if they go to trial, their health will be so bad that they will not be able to put up their best defense.
It is diabolically clever and something one would expect from the Orwellian named Department of Justice.
Here are some of the Instagram followers of weareasone who are known to be Nxivm members.
Jim Del Negro [He wrote on Twitter “Since July 3rd there has been a dance protest outside MDC Brooklyn 8pm each night to support prisoners. More prisoners have shared in the celebration each night & joined in by flashing lights & banging on windows. Prisoners are being punished for demonstrating their solidarity
But what should be noted is that there are more than 100 followers who do not seem connected to Nxivm at all. I wonder if they realized that this was led by sex cult members if it would make a difference to them?
We are HERE!! Helping others doesn’t always involve sacrifice. Sometimes it is a mutual exchange of goodwill, good vibes and good times! And we are here for all of it!! Join us, bring posters, flashlights, glow sticks and be prepared to dance! 💃🏼🕺🏼🔥
That phone number is 646-820-7870
No post on this subject would be complete if we did not include Dr. Danielle Roberts doing a flip.
She flipped for Raniere so severely that she will soon lose her medical license [the hearing was postponed because of Covid] because of what he had her do which was to brand women.
As you can see from the video below, she does not seem at all concerned that all the education and hard work she spent most of her adult life obtaining and doing is going out the window. She is sticking with Raniere has flipped over him.
Note how she looks up at the MDC to see if Raniere is watching after she does her flip.
I wonder if the media would not only support their cause, but also note that the leaders of the cause are followers of Keith Raniere?
In our last post, we asked about the last name of Suneel, which we did not know at the time. We have learned that it is Chakravarty.
Has Kristin Kreuk given her stamp of approval with an instagram post?
A mob of possessed imbeciles are allowed to display their psychological problems on the streets… They should be pushed into a single MDC cell for two winters if they’re so convinced they are akin to the social scum given free shelter and nutrition inside the MDC!!
Nobody here likes Raniere and what Nx did but Raniere still has the right to be treated humanely, just as all prisoners do at MDC Brooklyn. I support this protest, not because of KAR but for all prisoners there. This is a peaceful, life-affirming means of demonstration.
Nx has been defeated completely. The fact that some former members have affection for their former leader and want humane treatment for him is not unusual. We need to let it go, go on with our lives, and let them go on with theirs.
To me, something stands out as shady when all their social media accounts do not allow comments
Hi, Frank.
I wanted to thank you.
This is very scary. I did feel sorry for several of the women involved with Keith and I felt it was wrong for you to post their information.
…Fuck that shit. A lot of them are still involved with Keith. Keith is still orchestrating them.
The one that scared me the most, to be honest, is the doctor. She has power because of her profession. She is a powerful weapon that Keith can use. She needs to be banned as a doctor. She is not sane. Doing cartwheels outside the prison of her cult-master is not normal. Isn’t she embarrassed of herself? Any sane person would distance herself from Keith right now.
You were right. DOS is alive and well. They are recruiting (look how many new followers their bogus accounts have. They could easily recruit people from there into DOS. They are acting for Keith.)
This made it much clearer for me that it is still necessary to expose the women of DOS. This is scary. Keith needs to be sentenced. Has the judge seen this? It is similar to what the Manson girls would do outside of the courthouse. I am amazed at Keith’s level of control.
Thanks for reporting this, Frank.