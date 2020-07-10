Dance Protest at MDC, Headed By Nicki Clyne and Other Nxivm Leaders, Gains Outside Support, as They Hide Ties to Cult

July 10, 2020
There are some who doubt that #WeAreAsYou, the group  I reported on yesterday in my post Nicki Clyne, Dr. Danielle Roberts and Others Perform Nightly Dance Protest Outside Brooklyn MDC Prison for Cult Leader Keith Raniere is connected to Nxivm
The protest features a nightly dance from 8 PM to 9 PM in front of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where Nxivm leader Keith Alan Raniere is being held.
The evidence is in.
#WeAreAsYou – is definitely Nxivm led.
Former Nxivm member, Ivy Nevares took to Twitter to warn others about the them
If you’re following #WeAreAsYou and come across @WeAreAsYou , be warned: Some of the organizers belong to the sex trafficking ring #DOS and support convicted pedophile #KeithRaniere. They are Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts, Michelle Hatchette and others. #NXIVM #SOP #cult
So, who is this group and what are they about?
They have an Instagram account
We Are As You
@WeAreAsYou
They write “Join us every night as we provide joyful expression + dance for those locked up at #mdcbrooklyn 8-9 pm in the parking lot 80 29th st, Brooklyn New York weareasyou.com
Here is the Instagram profile picture:

 

From left to right: Michele Hatchette, Nicki Clyne, ?, Linda Chung.
Their profile picture on Instagram features at least three Nxivm members, and the woman in the blue skirt may also be a Nxivm member.
Not only are they Nxivm but DOS members as well: Michele, and Nicki are known DOS members and Linda Chung is believed to be a DOS member.
This leads one to want to at least raise the specter that these women are not just dancing to entertain all the prisoners, but especially for Keith Raniere – and that they may also be trying to recruit other women into their sex slavery group which follows Raniere as their master or grandmaster.
Before we move on to the next picture and message, I want to call your attention to sign above Nicki Clyne’s head.
It reads “Nico, I love you, I miss you. I kiss you. Love Always, Your Wife Dee.”
It seems innocuous enough. Perhaps it is from some wife of a prisoner named Nico.  But a former Nxivm member, who knows Nicki very well, told me that Nico is the nickname Nicki called Keith Raniere. And she called herself Dee.
Keith Raniere is the reason for the MDC dance protest.
To hear them tell it on Instagram, the movement is growing – not only from Nxivm members but outsiders, people genuinely interested in the cause of the plight of downtrodden and abused detainees at the cruel and inhuman MDC.
Keep in mind that almost everyone there is awaiting trial because they did not get bail, which means they are innocent until proven guilty. A few others, like Raniere, are there awaiting sentencing.
Here is one of their Instagram messages:
weareasyou's profile picture
Logo for weareasyou
weareasyou writes:
“We couldn’t be more moved by the response so far. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown up, or stumbled upon us and stayed to dance! We continue to receive calls from friends and family thanking us, and messages of gratitude from inside. These hard times have taken a toll on everyone, but most especially our most vulnerable populations. Let’s let them know they’re not forgotten 🖤”

Here are some of their hashtags:

#WeAreTheForgottenOnes

[Are DOS and Nxivm leaders really forgotten?]
#WeAreAsYou
#WeSeeYou
#DanceWithUs
#MomentsOfJoy
[Raniere used to say “He who has the most joy, wins.]
#HumanFirst
[What’s second?]
#MDCBrooklyn
#CriminalJustice
#Justice4All
[Didn’t Raniere get his just reward?]
#Dance4Justice
#FreeThemAll 
[Really? Free them all, meaning let everyone at MDC be freed? Or do they really mean free Keith Raniere?]
[Raniere is almost 60, so he may qualify as an elder.]
[I doubt Raniere will get clemency or a pardon.]
The new Instagram account has 146 followers and not all of them are Nxivm.  They may actually start to get some followers who are in it for the ostensible cause – to protest the injustice of MDC.
And before we take a look at the followers who are Nxivm, let me say that there is no question that MDC is one of the worst hellholes in the USA, a disgrace to the Bureau of Prisons and there is a growing number of people who think it is kept deliberately horrifying because most of the inmates there are pretrial. It is speculated that by keeping these”innocent until proven guilty” people in a gruesome, health-robbing jail, that they will more likely take a plea deal or if they go to trial, their health will be so bad that they will not be able to put up their best defense.
It is diabolically clever and something one would expect from the Orwellian named Department of Justice.
Here are some of the Instagram followers of weareasone who are known to be Nxivm members.

thismixelepoetry's profile picture

thismixelepoetry
Michele Hatchette
thismixele's profile picture
thismixele
Michele
    But what should be noted is that there are more than 100 followers who do not seem connected to Nxivm at all. I wonder if they realized that this was led by sex cult members if it would make a difference to them?
    Here are a few of the images from Instagram.
weareasyou's profile picture
Someone commented that the logo for Weareasyou features the initials of Keith Raniere. I cannot immediately see it.
weareasyou
Another day, another dance✨The energy was incredible once again and the audience was as receptive as ever. We all need something to look forward to and it’s beautiful how this has become that thing for so many of us.
Here is another Instagram message:
We are HERE!! Helping others doesn’t always involve sacrifice. Sometimes it is a mutual exchange of goodwill, good vibes and good times! And we are here for all of it!! Join us, bring posters, flashlights, glow sticks and be prepared to dance! 💃🏼🕺🏼🔥
 
The message reads: We’ve been receiving calls from family members across the country expressing their gratitude and that the guys are loving the show! 💃🏼🔥❤️They want to know why we’re doing this and when we say it’s simply to inspire joy and human connection, they can barely believe it. For families of people inside who haven’t had contact in months, this is an opportunity to feel closer and share in something with a celebratory spirit, something rarely felt inside. The two dancers in the picture are Michele Hatchette and it appears to be Danielle Roberts.

They are getting some support from relatives of other prisoners. Here is the message that accompanies the photo: Special shout out to Ty! ❤️ Your family loves and misses you, and they are HERE for you!! We’ll see you tonight and are ready for you to bring the beat💥 Let us know if you want to share a message with a loved one. People at MDC may have loved ones who are too far to travel. We’re here to pass on the love! 🖤
We have a phone number for friends + family of people inside. We’ve already received requests for signs and waves at specific windows. It’s amazing how the smallest gestures can make such a big difference, especially when you’re locked in a cell nearly every hour of the day. We are here for that. Please call us if you want to join or connect. Mass incarceration affects everyone. You are not alone and there is a space for joy amidst the pain 💜 Please respect this communication line. For media inquiries, email: hello@weareasyou.com

That phone number is 646-820-7870

No post on this subject would be complete if we did not include Dr. Danielle Roberts doing a flip.

She flipped for Raniere so severely that she will soon lose her medical license [the hearing was postponed because of Covid] because of what he had her do  which was to brand women.

As you can see from the video below, she does not seem at all concerned that all the education and hard work she spent most of her adult life obtaining and doing is going out the window. She is sticking with Raniere has flipped over him.

Note how she looks up at the MDC to see if Raniere is watching after she does her flip.

The Instagram message, accompanying the picture, reads: Only with support from the media can we draw attention to these seemingly small, but egregious infractions that fuel mass incarceration and undermine justice. MDC Brooklyn is a pre-trial facility where inmates have been on lockdown with extremely limited time outside their cells since COVID and no outdoor space. Some have been in there for years awaiting trial or sentencing. Through the media, we hope to expose what happens when a small group of people try to spread joy to the most suppressed in our society. For further questions or inquiries, please email hello@weareasyou.com.
I wonder if the media would not only support their cause, but also note that the leaders of the cause are followers of Keith Raniere?
The dancing is not in vain. As you can see the prisoners are flashing their lights to show that they are appreciative of the dancers below. One has to wonder if among them is that prince of a man, the real reason the dance protest was created, the Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere.
In our last post, we asked about the last name of Suneel, which we did not know at the time. We have learned that it is Chakravarty.
In our next post on this topic we will discuss the website https://weareasyou.com/ and Twitter account.
And present more images of the dancers who hope to magically free Keith Alan Raniere.

  • A mob of possessed imbeciles are allowed to display their psychological problems on the streets… They should be pushed into a single MDC cell for two winters if they’re so convinced they are akin to the social scum given free shelter and nutrition inside the MDC!!

    Reply

  • Nobody here likes Raniere and what Nx did but Raniere still has the right to be treated humanely, just as all prisoners do at MDC Brooklyn. I support this protest, not because of KAR but for all prisoners there. This is a peaceful, life-affirming means of demonstration.

    Nx has been defeated completely. The fact that some former members have affection for their former leader and want humane treatment for him is not unusual. We need to let it go, go on with our lives, and let them go on with theirs.

    Reply

  • Hi, Frank.

    I wanted to thank you.

    This is very scary. I did feel sorry for several of the women involved with Keith and I felt it was wrong for you to post their information.

    …Fuck that shit. A lot of them are still involved with Keith. Keith is still orchestrating them.

    The one that scared me the most, to be honest, is the doctor. She has power because of her profession. She is a powerful weapon that Keith can use. She needs to be banned as a doctor. She is not sane. Doing cartwheels outside the prison of her cult-master is not normal. Isn’t she embarrassed of herself? Any sane person would distance herself from Keith right now.

    You were right. DOS is alive and well. They are recruiting (look how many new followers their bogus accounts have. They could easily recruit people from there into DOS. They are acting for Keith.)

    This made it much clearer for me that it is still necessary to expose the women of DOS. This is scary. Keith needs to be sentenced. Has the judge seen this? It is similar to what the Manson girls would do outside of the courthouse. I am amazed at Keith’s level of control.

    Thanks for reporting this, Frank.

    Reply

