Dance Protest at MDC, Headed By Nicki Clyne and Other Nxivm Leaders, Gains Outside Support, as They Hide Ties to Cult

We Are As You @WeAreAsYou They write “Join us every night as we provide joyful expression + dance for those locked up at #mdcbrooklyn 8-9 pm in the parking lot 80 29th st, Brooklyn New York weareasyou.com

Here is the Instagram profile picture:

Their profile picture on Instagram features at least three Nxivm members, and the woman in the blue skirt may also be a Nxivm member.

Not only are they Nxivm but DOS members as well: Michele, and Nicki are known DOS members and Linda Chung is believed to be a DOS member.

This leads one to want to at least raise the specter that these women are not just dancing to entertain all the prisoners, but especially for Keith Raniere – and that they may also be trying to recruit other women into their sex slavery group which follows Raniere as their master or grandmaster.

Before we move on to the next picture and message, I want to call your attention to sign above Nicki Clyne’s head. It reads “Nico, I love you, I miss you. I kiss you. Love Always, Your Wife Dee.” It seems innocuous enough. Perhaps it is from some wife of a prisoner named Nico. But a former Nxivm member, who knows Nicki very well, told me that Nico is the nickname Nicki called Keith Raniere. And she called herself Dee.

To hear them tell it on Instagram, the movement is growing – not only from Nxivm members but outsiders, people genuinely interested in the cause of the plight of downtrodden and abused detainees at the cruel and inhuman MDC.

Keep in mind that almost everyone there is awaiting trial because they did not get bail, which means they are innocent until proven guilty. A few others, like Raniere, are there awaiting sentencing.

Here is one of their Instagram messages:

weareasyou writes: “We couldn’t be more moved by the response so far. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown up, or stumbled upon us and stayed to dance! We continue to receive calls from friends and family thanking us, and messages of gratitude from inside. These hard times have taken a toll on everyone, but most especially our most vulnerable populations. Let’s let them know they’re not forgotten 🖤” Here are some of their hashtags: #WeAreTheForgottenOnes [Are DOS and Nxivm leaders really forgotten?] #WeAreAsYou #WeSeeYou #DanceWithUs #MomentsOfJoy [Raniere used to say “He who has the most joy, wins.] #HumanFirst [What’s second?] #MDCBrooklyn #CriminalJustice #Justice4All [Didn’t Raniere get his just reward?] #Dance4Justice #FreeThemAll

[Really? Free them all, meaning let everyone at MDC be freed? Or do they really mean free Keith Raniere?]

[Raniere is almost 60, so he may qualify as an elder.]

[I doubt Raniere will get clemency or a pardon.]

The new Instagram account has 146 followers and not all of them are Nxivm. They may actually start to get some followers who are in it for the ostensible cause – to protest the injustice of MDC.

And before we take a look at the followers who are Nxivm, let me say that there is no question that MDC is one of the worst hellholes in the USA, a disgrace to the Bureau of Prisons and there is a growing number of people who think it is kept deliberately horrifying because most of the inmates there are pretrial. It is speculated that by keeping these”innocent until proven guilty” people in a gruesome, health-robbing jail, that they will more likely take a plea deal or if they go to trial, their health will be so bad that they will not be able to put up their best defense.

It is diabolically clever and something one would expect from the Orwellian named Department of Justice.

Here are some of the Instagram followers of weareasone who are known to be Nxivm members.

thismixelepoetry Michele Hatchette thismixele Michele **************************************************** sumantchakravorty Sumant Chakravorty **************************************************** mariannamx Marianna Fernandez? **************************************************** vane_moments **************************************************** Vanessa Sahagún A, the wife of Nxivm leader Edgar Boone. deepanaxo vanessasahagun Vanessa Sahagún **************************************************** eboonesa Edgar Boone **************************************************** tripletrouble_plus1 Boone Sahagún **************************************************** justinoelliot Justin Elliot **************************************************** ms.chungona ms.chungona – Linda Chung **************************************************** angelitahinojos Angelica Hinojos **************************************************** lyviacohen Lyvia Cohen 🧡 **************************************************** jimdel77 Jim Del Negro [He wrote on Twitter “Since July 3rd there has been a dance protest outside MDC Brooklyn 8pm each night to support prisoners. More prisoners have shared in the celebration each night & joined in by flashing lights & banging on windows. Prisoners are being punished for demonstrating their solidarity **************************************************** brandporter Brandon Porter. You would think that after this dude lost his medical license and lives in disgrace that he would have had enough of Nxivm, but apparently not so. **************************************************** e_asunsolo Eduardo Asunsolo **************************************************** danidawnrob Danielle Roberts **************************************************** whatmakesmetic Marc Elliot **************************************************** caprisanj Sanj Chakravorty **************************************************** suneelius Suneel Chakravorty **************************************************** brettgdiamond Brett Diamond **************************************************** dasunsolo Diego Asunsolo **************************************************** painsolutionsnyc Pain Solutions NYC **************************************************** thisismeesh Michele **************************************************** But what should be noted is that there are more than 100 followers who do not seem connected to Nxivm at all. I wonder if they realized that this was led by sex cult members if it would make a difference to them? Here are a few of the images from Instagram.

Here is another Instagram message:

We are HERE!! Helping others doesn’t always involve sacrifice. Sometimes it is a mutual exchange of goodwill, good vibes and good times! And we are here for all of it!! Join us, bring posters, flashlights, glow sticks and be prepared to dance! 💃🏼🕺🏼🔥

That phone number is 646-820-7870

No post on this subject would be complete if we did not include Dr. Danielle Roberts doing a flip.

She flipped for Raniere so severely that she will soon lose her medical license [the hearing was postponed because of Covid] because of what he had her do which was to brand women.

As you can see from the video below, she does not seem at all concerned that all the education and hard work she spent most of her adult life obtaining and doing is going out the window. She is sticking with Raniere has flipped over him.

Note how she looks up at the MDC to see if Raniere is watching after she does her flip.

I wonder if the media would not only support their cause, but also note that the leaders of the cause are followers of Keith Raniere?

In our last post, we asked about the last name of Suneel, which we did not know at the time. We have learned that it is Chakravarty.

In our next post on this topic we will discuss the website https://weareasyou.com/ and Twitter account.

And present more images of the dancers who hope to magically free Keith Alan Raniere.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

