Ghislaine Maxwell Joins Keith Raniere at MDC in Brooklyn; Will the Two Ever Meet?

Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, ex-girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Maxwell is charged with decades-old sex crimes perpetrated against three then-teenage female victims, which occurred between 1994-1997, and two counts of perjury arising out of a 2016 deposition in a civil lawsuit involving the same alleged victims.

The victims, who were, when the alleged crimes were committed, as young as 14, are now around 40 years old.

This is a surprisingly antiquated case, which leads some to think there is a lot more going on behind the scenes than bringing a woman to justice for things she did in the previous century.

Maxwell is now housed in the same facility as notorious sex trafficking cult leader, Keith Alan Raniere, although, obviously, in a separate wing of the facility.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire last week. Her indictment charged that she ‘assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by… helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.”

It is interesting that Maxwell was not assigned to Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, also a federal facility. That may be because Epstein, the most high profile person in federal custody, purportedly killed himself in that facility, after cameras broke down, guards fell asleep, and he managed to hang himself by a low velocity hanging with three fractures on the left and right side of his larynx just like what one would normally find when a person is strangled to death.

No matter, the government says it was a suicide and the mainstream media parrots that it was suicide; all we can hope for now is that Maxwell won’t commit suicide in similar fashion.

She was residing in a $1 million mansion, nestled on a 156-acre property, in Bradford, New Hampshire, at the time of her arrest. She will be seeking to be released on bail, but odds are against her. First and foremost is that should the judge [U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan] grant bail and she flees the jurisdiction, the judge will become the biggest goat in the USA, if not the world.

Maxwell’s wealth [she has reportedly $20 million in US banks], her three passports, her international friends, her pilot’s license and [reportedly] a license to operate a submarine, [which means she knows how to drive one] plus the fact that she might face a long prison term, if convicted, makes her a flight risk, as prosecutors argue.

Presently, according to an MDC source, Maxwell is in the “East Wing” of the MDC jail, in isolation.

Raniere is in the West Wing, reportedly under modified lockdown. They are about 400 yards apart.

Before Raniere is sentenced and moved to another, permanent prison, and Maxwell goes to trial, there is a slight chance the two might meet – since the 60-80 women at MDC are occasionally assigned work duties in the men’s section and vice versa.

“She could be assigned to laundry, which would bring her to the men’s side and Raniere might be assigned to janitorial, as he was in the past. The two might meet, might even be able to converse, although it is unlikely they will be able to traffic anyone,” said a source familiar with operations as MDC.

MDC houses about 1600 men, most of them awaiting trial, in custody because they failed to make bail or were denied bail.

While at MDC, Maxwell will be watched closely, hopefully more closely than Epstein, unless of course, it becomes more convenient to not watch her closely on any given evening.

It is widely speculated that she may have information on other alleged pedophiles, some of them high profile, who joined her and Epstein in various exploits and juants into illegal sex territory, and that she may be willing to inform on them in return for a reduction in charges.

There are some who believe the only reason Maxwell is being charged with crimes that occurred 23-27 years ago [and might be time barred] is that prosecutors have a weak case against her and are hoping to bluff her into informing on notables who enjoyed underage girls with Epstein’s help.

Others opine that, though the case against her is very old and possibly weak, this is the best way to wrap up the entire high profile affair without charging powerful elites whose sex crimes with Epstein occurred in this century.

According to a source close to Epstein, he was reportedly willing to inform on his powerful, alleged pedo friends, and was optimistic about cutting a reasonable plea deal in return for fulsome testimony. Then days later, he purportedly committed suicide – on Aug. 10, 2019.

Meanwhile Maxwell is at MDC, not MCC, and like Epstein, she is the highest profile pretrial detainee in America.

Hopefully guards will not be stricken with sudden narcolepsy, the monitor cameras won’t malfunction suddenly, and she won’t implausibly break bones in her neck as a result of a low-velocity self-inflicted hanging.

But if she does, count on the mainstream media to faithfully report it as a suicide, just like they did for old Jeffrey.

