The Super Surveillance State, Aided by 5G, and Fake News, Is the Platform for the Devil

For those people who seriously buy into the Brave New Hi-Tech World — once the food is all genetically modified, they’ll find they need genetically modified people to consume it, and get busy with that. The elites will have all the finest nanotechnology swimming in their bloodstreams and plug chips into their skulls.

Just read any of the pre-9/11 William Gibson novel for details. Johnny Mnemonic is the best-known example:

https://williamgibson.fandom.com/wiki/Johnny_Mnemonic_(film)

I was a member of Medium.com for a year and a half before I escaped the plantation, this is the Liberal Tech Elite on parade, oh boy, and they really, really believe all this stuff. And then, of course, if everything goes GMO-pear-shaped on this planet, they can escape to Mars with Elon Musk. The genius whose answer to the terrible threat of artificial intelligence is that we all need his “scalable” electronic brain implants so we can compete against the computers:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexknapp/2019/07/17/elon-musk-sees-his-neuralink-merging-your-brain-with-ai/#67cd7bbc4b07

But since you ask a fair and very important question, I’m going to give you the deepest answer I can.

I took a lot of flak on this forum for taking Dr Rudolf Steiner and his “anthroposophy” or Knowledge of Man seriously. I tried as hard as possible to indicate that the Steiner movement was infiltrated and sabotaged right from the beginning — before Steiner’s body was cold, they had turfed his very closest associate, Ita Wegman, out of the General Anthroposophical Society. You really have to work on your own to get a picture of what he’s saying, and the picture I’m giving you is entirely personal, I’ve never been part of any Steiner organization or movement or reading group.

For me, Steiner’s really big prophecy for our times is the manifestation of a very particular Antichrist, whom he calls Ahriman, after the Persian term for this demon. He’s known in the Bible as Satan — not Lucifer, they are very different powers and personalities, in many ways working in directly opposite ways. Lucifer is part of the retinue of God, in fact the brightest star in the heavenly line-up, and tempts us to set ourselves up as gods. It was the luciferic influence that caused the “fall” from heavenly into material existence in Eden.

Ahriman, on the other hand, denies the existence of the spiritual world altogether, and creates and sustains the illusion that the physical world is all there is. Now, we need ahrimanic forces in order to maintain the physical world. However, when we start thinking that the human brain is like a machine, a meat computer, and nothing else, this is pure ahrimanic ideology.

And this is the dominant paradigm we have in psychology. Go ask a psychologist what “consciousness” is, and they’ll probably talk about it being an “emergent” property of electrical activity in the brain cells. The fact that this is completely insane does not seem to faze them.

The brain is an organ of perception; and what it perceives are concepts, thoughts, that are appropriate to the three-dimensional world of which the brain is a part. The brain is not adequate to super-sensible, spiritual realities, which you experience in deep sleep. Dreams are like picture-postcards of this super-sensible experience, where the brain translates what it experienced into the 3D archetypes of physical existence. If you dream of a wildfire, the brain is using a metaphor from physical reality, maybe to describe a raging danger in your personal life.

OK: now, Steiner’s big prediction (which I’ve gleaned from many sources) is that Ahriman himself would incarnate in the USA in the second half of the 20th century, and come into prominence in the first third of the 21st century. Like, very soon. Many anthroposophists are certain that this personality is very much alive and active on this planet already. I also am certain of this, based on three facts:

(1) 5G;

(2) Vaccines, not least for COVID-19; and

(3) Fake news.

Steiner’s prediction was the development of what he called “mechanical occultism” in America, which you can translate exactly as “artificial intelligence”. Super-duper-AI will enable you to put on goggles and scan the universe and know everything. You’ll be living in an endless virtual world, each of you floating into your own private virtual reality.

If you want a little pep talk on how this will all look, here’s one from the European Union, it’s just two minutes:

You can see that absolutely every sector of existence will be part of the Internet of Things.

I’ve said that 5G is the platform for Ahriman, and I really mean it.

Even if Rudolf Steiner is completely nuts, even if there’s no evil genius in incarnation, do you think the super-surveillance state is just happening all by itself, all over the world? This is a vast, concerted program to turn the human race into clouds of data, which will be used to manipulate us.

Now, COVID-19 is directly linked with this. I predicted, over and over again, that the rollout of 5G in 2020 would coincide with some vast event that required mass surveillance. I kept saying, I don’t know what they’ll do; but something will happen that requires tracking of the entire population in real time using smartphones and the 5G grid.

What happened in South Korea? They tracked the movements of the entire population, finding who was in proximity to an infected person in a grocery store, a hotel lobby. This is how they “contained” the pandemic.

Where is there more monitoring and surveillance of the population: North or South Korea? Li’l Kim could only dream of the surveillance apparatus they have across the border.

The fact that COVID-19 presents with so many of the symptoms of microwave irradiation is an amazing piece of symmetry, the kind of thing that is more artistic than scientific, I have to hand it to the super-illuminati, this was very clever.

Finally, “fake news”: Steiner says over and over that Ahriman is the true “father of lies”, everything he says is lies. The moment I heard Hillary Clinton talking about the threat of “fake news” in early 2017, I said — this is it, the final sign that true End Times are upon us. Fake news is truly the clearest sign of the apocalypse. Remember, “apocalypse” just means revelation or unveiling — it’s an information explosion, not nuclear holocaust. The atom bombs will just be a distraction.

Now, the lurid book that got me into Steiner — and which I discovered to my surprise is largely fictional and not to be trusted at face value — was “The Spear of Destiny” by Trevor Ravenscroft. He was a brilliant, but deeply troubled man. The very last book he produced was called “The Mark of the Beast”, written with the psychologist who was treating him, Tim Wallace-Murphy, who found fame as a world expert on Roslyn Chapel, long before it became known from Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code”.

You can hear Tim Wallace-Murphy talking about Ravenscroft at 3:40 in this video:

Now, I don’t have this book to hand, I sent it decades ago to a journalist who specialized in religious affairs, but he didn’t respond. Anyway, I don’t have the book to hand, and it’s become quite rare. So I’m going from memory here.

But there was one observation in this book that really struck home with me. They said: it’s very likely that Ahriman will manifest particularly as a biochemical genius, bringing all kinds of new technologies, genetic modification, AI implants, super-vaccines.

Remember, Steiner prophesied that they would develop an inoculation that would prevent children’s spirituality from developing properly, which would literally trap their brains in the 3D world. He said they would give these vaccinations right at birth, to make sure the connections were never properly established. Look at what they’re doing with vaccines right now — the CDC recommends that every single baby be given hepatitis-B vaccinations within 12 hours of birth:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/by-age/birth.html

Now, the main ways you get hepatitis-B are from: (1) sex; (2) sharing needles; (3) accidental needle sticks.

https://www.webmd.com/hepatitis/digestive-diseases-hepatitis-b

Mothers with hep-B can also pass it on to their children; but if she does not suffer from the disease, what is the chance that the infant, in the 13th hour of its existence, is going to start engaging in sex or sharing needles? Surely this vaccination is ONLY relevant if the mother tests positive? Can anyone justify this blanket vaccinating of tiny infants? For me, this is sheer barbarity and savagery, but then I’m not a doctor, am I?

So maybe the tech elite knows something we don’t: that there really are going to be miracle vaccines that are going to allow us out of our houses, out of lockdown, out of isolation, get back to work. And having thoroughly terrified the world, many people would happily take the vaccine, if it means they are allowed out of their houses.

This is a very interesting video made by a lawyer that describes how “social isolation” is actually the most vicious kind of torture you can inflict on people:

