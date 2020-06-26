Should Sara Bronfman Be Arrested?

In my post, Did Allison Mack Pay Me to Go After Kristin Kreuk? – Reader Wants to Know, I wrote, “I was not trying to get anyone arrested other than Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman”.

Ice-Nine made this important comment:

I don’t think that is genuine, Frank. You outed Emiliano and Sara Bronfman while they were hiding from the Feds and had fled to foreign lands (and I am glad that you did). This was well beyond the trial of Raniere, so you didn’t need to bring attention to it anymore. It seems pretty clear that was to help get them captured, and rightly so. You did the Lost Women of NXIVM (which was awesome) and would definitely have served the purpose of exposing conspirators to have more charges brought against someone other than Keith or Clare. Otherwise, what would the point have been to produce that?”

Ice-Nine is correct. The statement I made about not trying to get anyone arrested needs clarification.

What I meant was that I was not trying to get the other Nxivm defendants: Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack and Kathy Russell – arrested.

I desired that Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman were arrested. I also wanted Sara Bronfman arrested and during the course of my investigation into the Raniere-related deaths of Gina Hutchinson, Kristin Snyder, Barbara Jeske, Suzanne Kemp and Pamela Cafritz, I wanted anyone who may have been involved in any murder arrested.

Keith Raniere with three of his inner- inner circle: Karen U. Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. [Cafritz and Jeske died and I am investigating their deaths.]

I did not want, and never wanted, for instance, the hapless Kathy Russell arrested.

I tried to reach Allison Mack to help her avoid being arrested. She declined to return my calls.

I realize that Allison and others had to be arrested by the Feds in order to make the racketeering and sex trafficking case stronger.

But that was not my goal. There were certainly others who should have been arrested like Sara Bronfman and Emiliano Salinas.

Keith and Clare, who were arrested, and Sara Bronfman and Emiliano Salinas, who were not arrested, powered the cult.

Nancy Salzman of course and Lauren were the face of Nxivm and they did not escape arrest. They had to be arrested.

But Emiliano powered the cult in Mexico and Sara and Clare Bronfman powered and financed the cult in America and worldwide.

My position today is that Allison, Kathy, and even Lauren Salzman, were pawns compared to these bigger fish, two of which got away altogether.

I have written repeatedly that I think the judge should show Allison, Lauren and Kathy leniency.

I also know that the feds selectively chose whom they would charge. They said that all the first line slave masters were guilty of the same racketeering charges. They could have charged Nicki Clyne, Monica Duran, Daniela Padilla, Loreta Garza, Camila, and Rosa Laura Junco with the same crimes as Allison Mack. Yet they chose Mack and Lauren Salzman and not the others.

Chances are they did not want to crowd the case. But Loreta Garza, for example, did far more criminal activity than Allison Mack, in my opinion. But who cares about Loreta? No one, it seems.

Rosa Laura Junco offered her own underage daughter to Raniere for him to despoil a virgin, but she walks free and can enjoy her inherited millions.

All of the first line slave masters pale in comparison with the Bronfman sisters. Next to Raniere and Clare, Sara is the one who kept the Nxivm racketeering enterprise alive and well funded for more than 16 years.

She may not be as sinister as her sister, and when I worked with them, she was nice to me. But it is impossible to believe that she did not know her money was used to punish others, including me. She signed off on the lawsuits that sought to destroy others, such as her old friend Barbara Bouchey.

Because Sara is outgoing, her desire to use her money to destroy others is less obvious. But she used her money to go after every Nxivm enemy from Joe O’Hara to Sarah Edmondson and everyone in between.

When Sara refused to come to the USA to help bail out her sister, I reported it and disclosed the likely reason: She was worried she would be indicted.

When she and her husband, Basit Igtet, worked to overthrow the government of Libya and support ISIS terrorists, I was the first to break that story outside of Libya.

When she fled to France, I announced it. She started another Rainbow school there. I reported it and helped break up the school. It is now disbanded. When she went to Portugal, I announced it.

Somehow the Feds, when they prosecuted Nxivm gave Sara a pass. I don’t know why. They did not include her in the list of inner circle members, while including names that were far less important, including names that had been out for years.

The “Inner Circle” of NXIVM/ESPFor instance, the Feds included Bouchey as part of the inner circle. She left in 2009 and fought against a series of demoralizing and expensive litigation funded by Sara Bronfman.

The Feds included Daniela, who testified to bring Raniere down. Daniela had been out since she escaped from Nxivm after being confined in a room for almost two years, She was never an important member. She was just a kid. So she is in the inner circle?

But Sara, who helped fund her imprisonment, is not named?

Mark Vicente worked with the feds to help take down Nxivm and is named as inner circle. And Sara Bronfman, right up to the day Raniere was arrested and well after his arrest, in fact likely to this very day, supports Raniere.

But she is not inner circle?

Now, as she enjoys her lavish life in Portugal, in Cascais and Algarve, with her millions and her servants, amid other English expatriates, she need not reckon the lives she destroyed or be held accountable.

Should she be arrested now? Yes, but I think it unlikely to happen.

Her sister was arrested. Thank goodness and Clare’s ability to ruin lives is diminished for the Feds will be watching her every action for years to come.

Even if Clare gets only two years in prison, she will be on probation for another three years after she is released, so I think the world is mostly safe from her vengeance for at least five years. Possibly longer, since Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has indicated he is considering sentencing her to more prison time than what was calculated [21-27 months] on her original plea deal-estimated sentencing guidelines.

As for Sara, and her sister, and Keith Raniere – they did their best to ruin my life. I think I repaid the favor to at least Keith and Clare. I have not fully returned the favor to Sara yet. I have made it a little hot for Sara at times. I hope to continue and in time completely repay the favor.

Presently, Neil Glazer is suing Sara, along with other Nxivm defendants, on behalf of some 80 plaintiffs. Sara and her sister, Clare, are the main targets of the civil suit since they have the most money.

More of Sara’s crimes will likely be revealed through that lawsuit. I hope to expose some of her crimes on this site. She is not out of the woods yet. She may still have to answer for her and her husband’s work to sponsor terrorism.

If I were advising Sara, I would advise her to settle the lawsuit with Glazer and avoid more public exposure. For what she will spend in attorneys fending this off, she might be able to settle the case. She should also set up a fund to help her victims get therapy. This could even restore her public image a little.

But she won’t do it. You have to understand, behind the manners of Sara Bronfman is the same beast as her sister. Sara only smiles more.

Just to let you know the type of character Sara is – I am suing her civilly for $7 million – over a Los Angeles real estate project wherein I uncovered fraud, recovered $26 million of hers and her sister’s money, was supposed to develop the project and get one third of the profits and for which she thanked me by firing me after I recovered the property and got possession of it, sued me, and then had me indicted via perjury.

Our civil lawsuit is ongoing. And after her sister, Clare, was arrested, Sara and Clare retained dirtbag shyster Michael Avenatti to sue me and go after me in the press.

I was more than ready to go toe to toe with Avenatti. I welcomed the controversy, for controversy helps my brand. And since I can dish it out I can also take it. I wanted a feud with that shyster.

But unfortunately, Avenatti got himself arrested for extorting Nike and then his house of cards fell down. It was discovered that he had stolen millions of his clients’ money.

He stole Stormy Daniels’ book advance and in one despicable case he stole millions from a disabled veteran, while leaving him destitute.

He was much like his clients, the Bronfmans, a true criminal. And he was the choice of Clare and Sara Bronfman to go after me, instead of settling with me. For less than what they would have paid Avenatti, they could have settled fairly with me, but that it is not in their nature.

Of course I expect to win my lawsuit against Sara and Clare Bronfman. I will eventually win millions, I believe. I also know they will never settle and I will have to win this in court, with suitable discovery and possible new revelations of crimes.

I also know they will spend more money then they could have settled with me. This is their beastly nature. Since the lawsuit is ongoing, the statute of limitations will not expire on my civil claim.

However, as for their criminal side, I only hope I can get full discovery and depositions completed within the statute of limitations on certain of their crimes so I can refer this to the Feds.

It is now more than three years since I first broke the DOS branding and blackmail story which led to the curtailment of much of the Nxivm crimes. Many of them are now beyond the statute of limitations and others are soon to expire.

But we may yet see Sara Bronfman land somewhere far from Portugal, maybe quite close to where her sister will soon uncomfortably land.

Viva Executive Success!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

