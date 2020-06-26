Emiliano Salinas

Should Emiliano Salinas Be Arrested?

June 26, 2020

Emiliano Salinas remains largely untouched by the Nxivm criminal enterprise he helped lead for almost 20 years.

Salinas ran the Mexican branch of the racketeering enterprise.

Emiliano Salinas, with his actress wife, Ludwika Palata and father, former Mexican president Carlos Salinas.

He, along with Sara Bronfman, were the two big fish who got away in the Nxivm catch.

As for Emiliano, I reported that the Feds considered him a criminal in the Nxivm case. I also reported that the Feds in the Eastern District of NY were, according to a high placed source, having trouble getting approval to indict him from Main Justice in Washington DC.

They apparently never did get approval. I was told that the Clintons used their muscle to help avoid an indictment for the son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas.

I also reported that Emiliano left Mexico and was fleeing to Cuba, at a time when the Feds were seriously considering his arrest.

At this time, however, it looks like he is in the clear and I think it is also telling that attorney Neil Glazer has not included him in the Nxivm lawsuit as one of the Nxivm defendants.

I wonder why? Why sue Karen U, who has no money, for instance, and not sue Salinas and his lover, Alex Betancourt, who have deep pockets and did far more harm?

Perhaps they are helping out. Maybe they are doing something for the victims.  Although it is not the Nxivm way – to help others.

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon, opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] and Emiliano Salinas [R] look on with joy.
Emiliano is out of Nxivm now.  He only left after the going got tough for Raniere.  When the scandal broke in Mexico, it was only then that he announced he was out. Although there were reports that he had wanted to get out around the time I first broke the branding story back in June 2017.

When he was in, he was ruthless with some in Mexico who were trying to whistleblow and stop the branding of women.

One of them was Toni Zarattini. He almost succeeded in ruining Toni’s life and getting him imprisoned in corrupt Mexico just because Tobni objected to the branding of women and wanted Mexican Nxivm women to know what was in store for them, when they were being recruited for a supposedly all-female sorority.

When Toni Zarattini [above] learned about DOS and its deceptive methods of getting “collateral,” he tried to warn the women in Monterrey. For his efforts, Keith Raniere ordered Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt to fabricate a story about him trying to extort ESP. Zarattini had to retain lawyers and was threatened with arrest. It was a harrowing time for him.  Thankfully Raniere was arrested and Salinas had to distance himself from Raniere and Zarattini was spared further attacks.
As for Emiliano Salinas, he goes on with his life, with his famous actress wife and his inherited millions, as if nothing he did to destroy others and prop up the ruthless cult of Keith Raniere means anything today. He left and we should all forget what he did to others. He won’t be arrested. He offers no recompense to any of those her terrorized.
Not long ago, Emiliano Salinas would have said, “He does all my thinking for me”.
Not long ago, Emiliano Salinas embraced his worshipful master Keith Raniere.

Today, Emiliano Salinas has put it all behind him and not a word of apology.

I have criticized Kristin Kreuk for making only one tepid, somewhat misleading statement about her distancing herself from Nxivm.  She did not do 1/100th the damage of Salinas or Sara Bronfman, who left a trail of destroyed lives.

Emiliano certainly owes an explanation, but don’t hold your breath.

Emilano and Ceclia Salinas, operators of Rainbow Multicultural Gardens in Mexico City and ESP Mexico in Mexico City, Monterrey and Leon, salute their glorious master, Keith Alan Raniere, AKA Vanguard, on his birthday. [Aug. 26, 2016.]
Emiliano Salinas [green t shirt] dances for his inestimable master Keith Alan Raniere.
Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [whistleblower] Alex Betancourt, Karen U., Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas – all wearing their sashes indicating their rank.  Nancy was the highest ranked, wearing the gold sash.
Don’t expect him to do anything with his vast wealth to help the victims of Nxivm.

He should know. He and Keith Raniere did a lot to make others fearful.

No story on Emiliano Salinas would be complete if one does not understand that behind Emiliano’s ability to scare others, is his deadly father.

Carlos Salinas, the former Mexican president, has been called the most hated and feared man in Mexico. He has been identified as the boss of bosses of the Mexican crime cartels. Journalist have been murdered for opposing his candidates. He killed his first victim when he was four years old, a 12 year old girl.

Carlos Salinas. Sometimes he meets a guy and then he never sees him again. He has a big turnover in friends.

Much of the fear associated with Emiliano Salinas when he scared Nxivm defectors or kept them from defecting was that his father was known as a world class gangster, a murderer who in corrupt Mexico could have anybody killed.

When I was doing an interview with an important Mexican media outlet, the head of the bureau told me that he personally feared being assassinated by Salinas. He was not kidding. Imagine, if a high profile journalist for a major media outlet was in fear of his life, how the rank and file members of Nxivm would be worried. Emiliano Salinas wielded this threat, much like John Gotti’s kid would in America.

He did not have to say it, Emiliano implied it with every gesture, that if you go against Raniere, you may not be seen again. And when trouble hit Nxivm, Emiliano went to the fore at first to try to silence whistleblowers.

He also participated in the spying on Nxivm enemies and, according to Kristin Keeffe, he played a major role in trying to lure Susan Dones, Barbara Bouchey and other Raniere enemies to Mexico, where the plan to was to have them falsely arrested and imprisoned and raped.

Emiliano participated directly in this, this quest to literally destroy several women for no other reason than Keith Raniere hated them.

This is one sick man, and any smiles Emiliano makes for the cameras or any claims he makes that he is a noble, compassionate man is a lie.

Emiliano Salinas is coward and a liar with a dangerous bent, a corrupt bent, like his father, and, as of today, he got out of Nxivm scot-free – while others like hapless Kathy Russell and pathetic Allison Mack face imprisonment and destruction.

No, it seems, there is no justice sometimes in the Nxivm prosecutions. Raniere deserved it, of course, as did Clare Bronfman, but to destroy Kathy Russell and Allison Mack and let Sara Bronfman and Emiliano Salinas remain untouched to enjoy their wealth seems to be a grave miscarriage, and one of the reasons I have been urging leniency for the pawns in this game.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: