Should Emiliano Salinas Be Arrested?

Emiliano Salinas remains largely untouched by the Nxivm criminal enterprise he helped lead for almost 20 years.

Salinas ran the Mexican branch of the racketeering enterprise.

He, along with Sara Bronfman, were the two big fish who got away in the Nxivm catch.

As for Emiliano, I reported that the Feds considered him a criminal in the Nxivm case. I also reported that the Feds in the Eastern District of NY were, according to a high placed source, having trouble getting approval to indict him from Main Justice in Washington DC.

They apparently never did get approval. I was told that the Clintons used their muscle to help avoid an indictment for the son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas.

I also reported that Emiliano left Mexico and was fleeing to Cuba, at a time when the Feds were seriously considering his arrest.

At this time, however, it looks like he is in the clear and I think it is also telling that attorney Neil Glazer has not included him in the Nxivm lawsuit as one of the Nxivm defendants.

I wonder why? Why sue Karen U, who has no money, for instance, and not sue Salinas and his lover, Alex Betancourt, who have deep pockets and did far more harm?

Perhaps they are helping out. Maybe they are doing something for the victims. Although it is not the Nxivm way – to help others.

Emiliano is out of Nxivm now. He only left after the going got tough for Raniere. When the scandal broke in Mexico, it was only then that he announced he was out. Although there were reports that he had wanted to get out around the time I first broke the branding story back in June 2017.

When he was in, he was ruthless with some in Mexico who were trying to whistleblow and stop the branding of women.

One of them was Toni Zarattini. He almost succeeded in ruining Toni’s life and getting him imprisoned in corrupt Mexico just because Tobni objected to the branding of women and wanted Mexican Nxivm women to know what was in store for them, when they were being recruited for a supposedly all-female sorority.

Today, Emiliano Salinas has put it all behind him and not a word of apology.

I have criticized Kristin Kreuk for making only one tepid, somewhat misleading statement about her distancing herself from Nxivm. She did not do 1/100th the damage of Salinas or Sara Bronfman, who left a trail of destroyed lives.

Emiliano certainly owes an explanation, but don’t hold your breath.

Don’t expect him to do anything with his vast wealth to help the victims of Nxivm.

No story on Emiliano Salinas would be complete if one does not understand that behind Emiliano’s ability to scare others, is his deadly father.

Carlos Salinas, the former Mexican president, has been called the most hated and feared man in Mexico. He has been identified as the boss of bosses of the Mexican crime cartels. Journalist have been murdered for opposing his candidates. He killed his first victim when he was four years old, a 12 year old girl.

Much of the fear associated with Emiliano Salinas when he scared Nxivm defectors or kept them from defecting was that his father was known as a world class gangster, a murderer who in corrupt Mexico could have anybody killed.

When I was doing an interview with an important Mexican media outlet, the head of the bureau told me that he personally feared being assassinated by Salinas. He was not kidding. Imagine, if a high profile journalist for a major media outlet was in fear of his life, how the rank and file members of Nxivm would be worried. Emiliano Salinas wielded this threat, much like John Gotti’s kid would in America.

He did not have to say it, Emiliano implied it with every gesture, that if you go against Raniere, you may not be seen again. And when trouble hit Nxivm, Emiliano went to the fore at first to try to silence whistleblowers.

He also participated in the spying on Nxivm enemies and, according to Kristin Keeffe, he played a major role in trying to lure Susan Dones, Barbara Bouchey and other Raniere enemies to Mexico, where the plan to was to have them falsely arrested and imprisoned and raped.

Emiliano participated directly in this, this quest to literally destroy several women for no other reason than Keith Raniere hated them.

This is one sick man, and any smiles Emiliano makes for the cameras or any claims he makes that he is a noble, compassionate man is a lie.

Emiliano Salinas is coward and a liar with a dangerous bent, a corrupt bent, like his father, and, as of today, he got out of Nxivm scot-free – while others like hapless Kathy Russell and pathetic Allison Mack face imprisonment and destruction.

No, it seems, there is no justice sometimes in the Nxivm prosecutions. Raniere deserved it, of course, as did Clare Bronfman, but to destroy Kathy Russell and Allison Mack and let Sara Bronfman and Emiliano Salinas remain untouched to enjoy their wealth seems to be a grave miscarriage, and one of the reasons I have been urging leniency for the pawns in this game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

